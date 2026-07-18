I've quit gel manicures and this simple trick helps my nail polish last as long as possible

The nail polish resurgence is one of the biggest 2026 nail trends, if you ask me. I was a dedicated nail-painter until five years ago, when I was swayed by the longevity and speed of gel manicures. While I’ve enjoyed my years with shiny, seemingly everlasting colour, the nail damage it caused is hard to ignore. Even a pivot to BIAB nails didn’t totally heal them.

So here I am, crawling back to good old-fashioned nail polish - and I'm definitely not alone. There’s a lot to love about it - the convenience, the freedom of a quick colour change, the affordability. The one downside is longevity - I’ve been spoiled by weeks of shiny, chip-proof colour, and now my dulling, chipping manicure annoys me more than ever before.

Ever the beauty problem solver, I’ve found the ideal solution to help make my manicure last longer and to bring the gloss back to polish. The best bit? It couldn’t be quicker, and it takes just one product.

Try this simple trick to boost your at-home manicure’s longevity

I’m a belt-and-braces person when it comes to at-home nail care. I wouldn’t dare apply colour without a base coat, and I always finish off with a top coat. Recently, after a few days of wear, I noticed my manicure had lost its glossiness and decided to add a fresh layer of top coat to give it a fresh shine.