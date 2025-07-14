Should you get a gel pedicure instead of regular polish? We've checked with the experts

A trip to the nail salon is such a treat, especially if you're getting a pedicure ahead of a holiday or big event. There's nothing quite like the feeling of baby-soft soles, a pristine set of nails, and a new pair of sandals to show them off in.

Once you've narrowed down the newest pedicure ideas and you've prepped your feet, you'll be considering all the other important questions: what timeless pedicure colours to choose from and - what brings us here today - whether to get regular polish or opt for a gel pedicure.

If you're struggling with that particular decision, you've come to the right place. We've spoken to an expert to help you pick the right option to put your best feet forward.

Should you get a gel pedicure or regular polish?

Wondering which treatment to get at the salon? Nail expert and brand founder, Leighton Denny MBE, talks us through the difference.

"Gel polish cures under a UV or LED lamp, it sets instantly and is more resistant to chipping and fading," he explains. Gel pedicures are ideal when you're going on holiday or have a special occasion, as they provide a long-lasting and high-shine finish.

Denny continues, "Regular nail polish can also offer a long-lasting finish, especially on toes, when the right products and proper application are used, making it a great option for those who prefer a more flexible or budget-friendly choice.”

Which lasts longer, a gel pedicure or polish?

Despite the fact that nail polish seems to last for months on end on your toes, the duration of a gel pedicure vs regular polish is very different.

Denny reveals that, "Once a gel pedicure is done and your feet go into your shoes, that polish is pretty much untouched until you deliberately take it off. That’s why a gel pedicure can last several months, often without a chip in sight.”

He continues, “With the right products and correct application, regular polish can last from two to even three or four weeks of wear. While it may not match the staying power of gel, regular polish remains a great option depending on your preferences, lifestyle, and budget.”

Pros and cons of a gel pedicure

If you want a quick-fire round-up of all the pros and cons of getting a gel pedicure vs regular polish, here are the reasons for both.

Pros of a gel pedicure:

Lasts much longer than regular polish

Resistant to chipping and fading

High-shine finish

Quicker drying-time at the salon

Helps protect nails against breaking

Cons of a gel pedicure:

More expensive than normal pedicures

Can dry out your nails

Not suitable if you have damaged nails

Can't easily switch up your colour

It has to be properly removed in the salon

Pros and cons of a polish pedicure

Pros of a polish pedicure:

Much more affordable salon service

Easy to do it yourself at home

Easy to switch up colours if you change your mind

Safe and quick to remove at home yourself

Can experiment with nail art and designs

Cons of a polish pedicure:

Takes longer to dry in the salon

More likely to chip, fade and discolour

More of a matte finish

Can look less professional

Do gel pedicures damage your nails?

One of the reasons many people opt for normal polish over a gel pedicure is because of the worry that gel treatments can damage your nails.

Denny explains, "Gel polish isn’t damaging in itself; it all depends on how it's applied and how it’s removed," he says. "Improper removal, like picking at gels or leaving them on too long, can weaken the nail. It’s generally fine to leave gel on toenails for up to four weeks, as they grow more slowly."

Gel pedicures don't have to be damaging, according to Denny. "When it comes to nail care, my mantra has always been to treat your nails like you would your skin," he says. "I would advise giving nails a break every couple of months to nourish, strengthen, and feed their nails the nutrients they need with what I call a ‘nail facial’.”

Cuticle oil Manucurist Manucurist Huile Verte Green Oil RRP: £15 Cuticle oil is the best way to keep the nails on your hands and feet looking their best. Drizzle a few drops onto nails and massage in each day to banish dryness and help strengthen your nails. Nourishing foot balm Neal's Yard Neal's Yard Comfrey & Mallow Foot Balm Check Amazon RRP: £14.40 Coming to the rescue of cracked and dry heels, this is a nourishing blend of organic oils that soothes, softens, and hydrates dry skin and nails. Massage this rich balm to keep your feet and toes looking their best. Nail treatment Leighton Denny Leighton Denny Rock Solid Nail Strengthening Treatment View at leightondenny.com RRP: £14 If you're wondering how to go about repairing damaged nails, then look no further than this strengthening elixir. The vegan formula is enriched with plant keratin, which works to repair damaged nails that need a little TLC.

How to remove a gel pedicure

"I would always advise that you have your gels removed by a professional," Denny recommends. "Most salons offer a removal-only service, and at-home removal can lead to damage.”

And, as ever, however tempting it is, don't pick or peel at gel nails. It causes damage and weakens your nails. Damage from gel pedicure or manicures doesn't come from the product itself; it's the improper removal. So, make sure if you do get a gel pedicure this summer, you get it properly removed in the salon by a professional.

Should you get a gel pedicure instead of regular polish this summer?

Now you've got the low down about gel pedicures vs normal polish, which should you get? This one really comes down to budget, occasion and how long you need your pedicure to last.

“While gel polish is known for its durability, a well-applied regular polish can last anywhere from two to even three or four weeks - so it really comes down to what suits you, your routine, and your budget," says Denny.

"There’s no right or wrong, just what works best for your lifestyle," he says.

So, now we know that gel pedicures themselves won't cause nail damage, and if you want a long-lasting and professional-looking pedicure, a gel treatment might be for you. But if you know that you won't go to the salon for a proper removal, then always opt for normal polish, where you can remove safely at home yourself.