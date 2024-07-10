This Swarovski necklace on Amazon is a fraction of the price of the shell-shaped style loved by A-listers

I am such a magpie for shiny things, so when looking for pre-Amazon Prime Day deals ahead of next week, it didn't take me long to find myself in the jewellery section of the site. And I didn't come away empty-handed.

As with jeans on Amazon, there are some impressively big name brands like Pandora, Thomas Sabo and Swarovski, and this necklace by the latter particularly caught my attention.

Swarovski's crystals are the sparkliest you'll find, and only last year the label collaborated with Kim Kardashian's brand SKIMS. This time it's the Idyllia Collection that has really got me reaching for my credit card. Specifically, this shell-shaped pendant necklace on Amazon, which reminds me of a dazzling diamond design by super high end jeweller Jessica McCormack.

Swarovski Idyllia Pendant View at Amazon RRP: £121.90 (was £159) | She sells sea shells on the sea shore... Beach-inspired jewellery is a big trend for this year, be it shells, starfish or anchors. This gold-plated and crystal necklace looks much more expensive than it is, and is currently reduced. The pearl is surrounded by black-set crystals, and the pearl is adjustable, so it can be pulled out of the shell to sit just below on a chain. A fabulous way to add some fun to your jewellery box without shelling out a fortune (we couldn't resist!), it will make you feel like you're at the beach even when you're back home on the rainiest of days. And it's on Amazon, which means it can be yours by tomorrow. Jessica McCormack Beaches Mini Shell Diamond Necklace View at Jessica McCormack RRP: £3,800 | I've spotted this pendant on Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, no less. I must warn you though, once you fall in love with Jessica McCormack's world, you will want to spend all your money there. They truly are a market leader, and if you look at their new collections, you'll often spot similar styles popping up on the high street soon after. Meghan Markle, Jennifer Aniston and Margot Robbie are big fans, and Victoria Beckham's go-to earrings are by Jessica McCormack too.

Don't make the mistake of underestimating how important jewellery is when it comes to your summer capsule wardrobe. This Swarovski shell necklace would elevate even the simplest of jeans and t-shirt outfits, plus of course you can layer up your jewellery for added sparkle. Check out our guide to jewellery styling tips here.

Amazon Prime is a shopping event that runs on 16th and 17th July, so check back for more unmissable deals.

Shop more beach-themed gems from Amazon

Ted Baker Inela Island Pearl Bead Adjustable Bracelet View at Amazon RRP: £40 | Pearls are a complete classic, and this is a more subtle way of leaning into beach-themed jewellery. I love the adjustable fit of this bracelet. You probably don't hadn't thought of Ted Baker for jewellery, but it's one of the British clothing brands and has an impressive selection on Amazon. Swarovski Constella Drop Earrings View at Amazon RRP: £119 | If you're wondering what colour suits me, ocean colours of blue might work really well to bring out the colour of your eyes. Again, these look much more expensive than they are. Thomas Sabo Sterling Silver Anchor Necklace View at Amazon RRP: £33.05 (was £41.44) | Talk about sailor chic. Team this necklace with a Breton stripe t-shirt and jeans for a fresh twist on nautical styling. Life's a beach!