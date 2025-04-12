Amanda Holden's gold choker necklace is the perfect jewellery to wear with collared shirts

Finding necklaces to wear with shirts can be tricky, but Amanda Holden has struck gold.

Amanda's choker complements the structured white collar of her button-up beautifully, and we're keen to copy.

The high-sitting collar of our go-to shirts, button-ups and blouses can often leave jewellery as an afterthought. Dainty necklaces don't pack enough punch and can get lost in the styling, while chunkier pieces look too busy or bulky and feel uncomfortable against the sharply folded collar.

But Amanda Holden has found the perfect jewellery style to wear with smart casual outfits. In a post on Instagram, she looked stunning in a crisp white shirt, paired with a rounded, rope chain necklace. With a short chain length, thick yet delicate golden links, and a beautiful layered design, the necklace took her simple button-up to a whole new level and sat perfectly below her shirt collar.

Shop Rope Chain Necklaces

choker necklace
Otis Jaxon London Spiral Sprung Silver Plated Choker Necklace

This unusual and unique necklace is sure to make a statement wherever you go, with the structured coil design making it the perfect length to wear with collared shirts.

choker necklace
New Look Gold Tone Box Chain Necklace

The super modern and contemporary feel of this necklace makes it a striking piece, but it still feels wearable and simple thanks to the shining gold and minimal design.

rope chain necklace
Oliver Bonas Nancy Twisted Black & Gold Tone Rope Chain Necklace

Bringing a beautiful splash of texture into any outfit, this rope necklace boasts a twisted design that feels fun, youthful and subtly chic.

rope chain necklace
Accessorize 14ct Gold-Plated Chunky Rope Chain Necklace

Waterproof and plated in 14ct gold, this necklace is a beautifully classic piece with a lovely shine.

chain necklace
Oliver Bonas Irene Chunky Flat Gold Tone Collar Necklace

The intricately layered chain of this flat necklace gives it a rope chain-like feel without the bulk, making it perfect to pair with daintier shirts and blouses.

snake chain necklace
John Lewis Snake Chain Necklace

Another flat style, this snake chain holds the same shape as a structured rope necklace thanks to its tightly knitted chain links and boasts a sleek, classic look.

A rope necklace gets its name from the cylindrical shape of the chain, which can be made up of a few thick, chunky chain links or a handful of smaller, more dainty links. The resulting look is a beautifully textured necklace that is subtle, wearable and sophisticated as it blends classic with contemporary.

The rope-style chain is a particularly good style to wear with a button-up, as the structured design helps the necklace hold its shape and gives it a beautifully organic, rounded look that complements the crisp, angular collar of your shirts. Sometimes, you might find that your daintier necklaces fall below your collar thanks to their fluid chains, or end up stretched out with the pendant weighing them down, but you'll have no such trouble with Amanda's striking style.

Caroline Parr , Fashion Eccomerce Editor a woman&home, also points out that Amanda has opted for a choker length so she can button up her shirt properly and still let the necklace peek through. It's a trick she's a big fan of and says the short necklace style can be styled in numerous other ways to increase its versatility in your wardrobe.

She says, "When it comes to jewellery, I'm a big fan of layering up, so a short, choker necklace is a must. As Amanda shows, it works really well with shirt collars on its own, or with necklaces of a similar length. Then with lower necklines, you can add pendants of various lengths to really add interest to your collection."

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Freelance news writer

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.

