There aren’t many 90s looks I’d be happy to see trending again, but Scarlett Johansson’s choker is a retro revival I'll be revisiting

When I look back on the 90s fashion trends, my mind is filled with shiny tracksuits, tie-dye T-shirts and strappy crop tops. None of those are looks I’d be keen to revisit any time soon, and I hope they all stay firmly in the past. I usually shudder at the thought of trying out any of the pieces from days gone by again, but then Scarlett Johansson stepped out on the red carpet wearing a choker necklace, and my retro-aversion suddenly eased a little.

The actress attended the Time 100 Gala event in New York, wearing an understated halterneck black gown by Tom Ford, and finished it with a shiny gold choker and a pair of matching hoop earrings from Roberto Coin. The black and gold combination looked amazing on the star, and the necklace added a vintage-glam touch to her ensemble.

Scarlett’s delicate collar-style piece featured a dainty chain at the front, and it was a simple yet chic way to add some extra oomph to her classic black dress. I had one very similar as a teenager (from Tammy Girl, rather than a fancy Hollywood jewellery designer!), and seeing the star wearing this jewel has totally inspired me to revisit my youth and try the trend all over again.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Get The Look

I will wear a golden choker in a similar way as Scarlett and use it to pep up my little black dress as a fresh take on date night outfits, but it's also a piece that could work for daytime looks too. It’ll sit nicely over a Breton stripe T-shirt and baggy jeans, or simply under an unbuttoned fresh white shirt.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As I mentioned, the 90s weren't really the most stylish of decades, but the choker necklace seems to have made a strong sartorial return that feels very fresh and new.

While I won't be reaching for a tie-dye top just yet, this retro style accessory is most definitely back and looking better than ever.