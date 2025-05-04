There aren’t many 90s looks I’d be happy to see trending again, but Scarlett Johansson’s choker is a retro revival I'll be revisiting
The collar-style necklace is officially back from the wardrobe wilderness of the nineties and looking better than ever
When I look back on the 90s fashion trends, my mind is filled with shiny tracksuits, tie-dye T-shirts and strappy crop tops. None of those are looks I’d be keen to revisit any time soon, and I hope they all stay firmly in the past. I usually shudder at the thought of trying out any of the pieces from days gone by again, but then Scarlett Johansson stepped out on the red carpet wearing a choker necklace, and my retro-aversion suddenly eased a little.
The actress attended the Time 100 Gala event in New York, wearing an understated halterneck black gown by Tom Ford, and finished it with a shiny gold choker and a pair of matching hoop earrings from Roberto Coin. The black and gold combination looked amazing on the star, and the necklace added a vintage-glam touch to her ensemble.
Scarlett’s delicate collar-style piece featured a dainty chain at the front, and it was a simple yet chic way to add some extra oomph to her classic black dress. I had one very similar as a teenager (from Tammy Girl, rather than a fancy Hollywood jewellery designer!), and seeing the star wearing this jewel has totally inspired me to revisit my youth and try the trend all over again.
Get The Look
The sleek and simple design of this one gives it a very high end feel that will sit beautifully with tailoring or a crisp oversized shirt. It'll make a timeless addition to any jewellery collection.
This classic choker style has a very glossy finish that will up the glam factor to your outfit. Try wearing it under this season's must-have neck scarf to tick off two trends at once.
The jumbo teardrop style front of this necklace makes it look more like a designer piece but its actually only £12! Pair it up with a plain tshirt and you'll be all set.
If you are a bit of a magpie when it comes to your jewels, this crystal-embellished piece is the one for you. It will look great with your best wedding guest outfits over the summer months.
The hammered style metal of this one adds a vintage vibe that will have your friends convinced that you're wearing a family heirloom. Wear with black separates to let the gold tone really ping.
I will wear a golden choker in a similar way as Scarlett and use it to pep up my little black dress as a fresh take on date night outfits, but it's also a piece that could work for daytime looks too. It’ll sit nicely over a Breton stripe T-shirt and baggy jeans, or simply under an unbuttoned fresh white shirt.
As I mentioned, the 90s weren't really the most stylish of decades, but the choker necklace seems to have made a strong sartorial return that feels very fresh and new.
While I won't be reaching for a tie-dye top just yet, this retro style accessory is most definitely back and looking better than ever.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
