As a big fan of bows, Keira Knightley’s latest look really wowed me – here’s how to make the trend work for you
I genuinely gasped when I saw it
Keira Knightley chose a gorgeous monochrome ensemble for the Chanel show in Italy last month, and it instantly sent my fashion-loving heart all of a flutter! The actress wore a beautiful white floaty gown from the AW25 collection, which was given a playful-yet-luxurious feel with multiple oversized black bows across her chest and shoulders, and she topped it off with a chunky pearl-encrusted belt. The whole outfit was beautifully put together, and as a longtime fan of wearing bows, I'm on a mission to recreate it.
I have a real thing about ribbon details – whether it’s a velvet tie around my ponytail, a silky scarf knotted on my handbag or an oversized pussybow on a blouse. I just love the feminine and preppy feel they can add to even the simplest of looks, and after getting a glimpse of Keira’s dress, I’m thrilled to see that the spring/summer fashion trend is here to stay through to next season too.
It seems the high street has taken note, as there are plenty of bow-covered buys available right now that will recreate the French designer look without the luxury price tag. I’ve rounded up some of my favourite ribbon-based pieces below.
Get the Look
This Chanel-inspired dress has a retro 1960s feel to it that will add fun to a fancy party. If you're unsure about the shorter length, simply layer over tights and finish with a pair of block heels.
Sequins are no longer reserved just for Christmas - you can wear sparkles all year round and this monochrome piece proves it. The bow detailing on the cuffs adds a very high end feel.
Shop More Bows
This will work really well when teamed up with a red pleated skirt, or wear with fresh denim to create a white jeans outfit.
This ruffled top will sit nicely under a tailored suit for a modern take on officewear, but it can also feel quite casual when worn with basic denim.
Match this monochrome blouse up with a leather pencil skirt for a fresh approach to date night outfits. Finish with a slick of red lipstick and gold jewels for added glamour.
Many see bows as a bit of a kitsch trend, but I completely disagree. When styled right, a ribbon detail can add a chic and elegant feel to just about any ensemble, and it's a timeless finishing touch that works year after year.
For a bolder statement, try wearing a black and white dress like Keira's, or for a more subtle approach, try a bow-collared top with your favourite barrel leg jeans and flats. Even the smallest little bow detail can add a pretty twist to your attire, and I for one will be channelling Keira for the foreseeable future.
