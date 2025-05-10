As a big fan of bows, Keira Knightley’s latest look really wowed me – here’s how to make the trend work for you

I genuinely gasped when I saw it

Keira Knightley at the Chanel Cruise 2026 show held at the Villa d&#039;Este on April 29, 2025 in Lake Como, Italy
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Matilda Stanley's avatar
By
published
in News

Keira Knightley chose a gorgeous monochrome ensemble for the Chanel show in Italy last month, and it instantly sent my fashion-loving heart all of a flutter! The actress wore a beautiful white floaty gown from the AW25 collection, which was given a playful-yet-luxurious feel with multiple oversized black bows across her chest and shoulders, and she topped it off with a chunky pearl-encrusted belt. The whole outfit was beautifully put together, and as a longtime fan of wearing bows, I'm on a mission to recreate it.

I have a real thing about ribbon details – whether it’s a velvet tie around my ponytail, a silky scarf knotted on my handbag or an oversized pussybow on a blouse. I just love the feminine and preppy feel they can add to even the simplest of looks, and after getting a glimpse of Keira’s dress, I’m thrilled to see that the spring/summer fashion trend is here to stay through to next season too.

It seems the high street has taken note, as there are plenty of bow-covered buys available right now that will recreate the French designer look without the luxury price tag. I’ve rounded up some of my favourite ribbon-based pieces below.

keira knightley wearing a chanel monochrome gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Get the Look

Sister Jane, Tamara Bow Embellished Heart Mini Dress
Sister Jane
Tamara Bow Embellished Heart Mini Dress

This Chanel-inspired dress has a retro 1960s feel to it that will add fun to a fancy party. If you're unsure about the shorter length, simply layer over tights and finish with a pair of block heels.

River Island, White Sequin Long Sleeve Bow Mini Dress
River Island
White Sequin Long Sleeve Bow Mini Dress

Sequins are no longer reserved just for Christmas - you can wear sparkles all year round and this monochrome piece proves it. The bow detailing on the cuffs adds a very high end feel.

Ghospell, Asymmetric Contrast Bow Mini Dress

Ghospell
Asymmetric Contrast Bow Mini Dress

The wrap shape of this ribbon front dress gives the classic shift shape a little more definition. Wear it with black ballet pumps and a top handle bag and you'll be all set.

Shop More Bows

Mint Velvet bow striped cardigan pictured on model
Mint Velvet
Striped Cotton Blend Bow Cardigan

This will work really well when teamed up with a red pleated skirt, or wear with fresh denim to create a white jeans outfit.

Zara , Chunky Knit Top With Peter Pan Collar and Bow
Zara
Chunky Knit Top With Peter Pan Collar and Bow

This ruffled top will sit nicely under a tailored suit for a modern take on officewear, but it can also feel quite casual when worn with basic denim.

Simply Be, White Contrast Bow Collared Cotton Blouse
Simply Be
White Contrast Bow Collared Cotton Blouse

Match this monochrome blouse up with a leather pencil skirt for a fresh approach to date night outfits. Finish with a slick of red lipstick and gold jewels for added glamour.

Many see bows as a bit of a kitsch trend, but I completely disagree. When styled right, a ribbon detail can add a chic and elegant feel to just about any ensemble, and it's a timeless finishing touch that works year after year.

For a bolder statement, try wearing a black and white dress like Keira's, or for a more subtle approach, try a bow-collared top with your favourite barrel leg jeans and flats. Even the smallest little bow detail can add a pretty twist to your attire, and I for one will be channelling Keira for the foreseeable future.

Matilda Stanley
Matilda Stanley

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸