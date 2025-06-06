Giving a classic trouser suit a seasonal refresh, Sharon Stone's scarf belt is the clever styling hack to try this summer

Looking polished but relaxed, Sharon Stone was spotted out and about in Beverly Hills this week. Sporting a neutral women's trouser suit, the A-list actress opted for a muted two-piece, teamed with a capsule wardrobe staple, a white blouse. Adding a pop of colour with a bright top-handle bag, it was actually the star's scarf belt that really grabbed our attention.

A clever reinvention of this timeless accessory, rather than opting for a leather belt, Sharon Stone reached for a silky scarf to add detail to her waistline. This super simple styling hack added a splash of print to her outfit, and demonstrated a clever way of making scarves work harder in your wardrobe and adding interest to classic outfits.

One of the most popular accessories of 2025, the neck scarf fashion trend has been a huge hit for style savvy shoppers, but Sharon Stone's rework of the look adds longevity to any new scarf buys and is a great switch-up for classic leather belts.

Styling scarf belts

Worn much like a regular belt, Sharon Stone weaved her printed scarf through the belt loops of her trousers, before tying it to fasten it. Leaving a little bit of the scarf loose for a burst of brightness and texture, the chic styling hack is one you can recreate on trousers, jeans or skirts.

By using the belt loops, Sharon ensured her scarf would stay in place, ensuring her look would feel smart, rather than running the risk of the scarf untying and falling off. The added detail at the waist, drawing the eye in at a centre point, helped to create an hourglass silhouette, even with a blazer obscuring the star's shape.

Coordinating her bag and scarf, as the colour focuses of the look, Sharon's muted attire allowed her accessories to steal the show, and the heeled loafers felt like a directional nod to the shoe trends of 2025, whilst remaining in line with her tailored ensemble.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An easy look to recreate, whether you're reworking current scarves or investing in new ones, opt for larger sizes so that you get a decent-sized knot. Pair bright colours or bold prints with neutral ensembles, this is a great one for refreshing denim, or go fully maximalist and team print on print.

Get the look

Reiss Single-Breasted Textured Suit Jacket Wool-Blend in Neutral £280 at Reiss A light and muted hue, this jacket, when paired with its matching trouser, is the perfect neutral base for adding pops of colour to. While you can wear it as part of a suit, don't forget to maximise that cost-per-wear by teaming it with denim or other earthy hues too. Reiss Straight-Leg Textured Wool-Blend Suit Trousers in Neutral £178 at Reiss These straight-legged trouser, with front crease detail, is a fantastic option for lengthening your frame, drawing the eye up and along your silhouette. While the colour feels summery, in a smart wool blend, this suit will work in cooler months too. Elizabetta Dafne - Large Silk Scarf £180 at Nordstrom When it comes to picking printed scarves to wear as belts, the options are endless, particularly in the summer, when silk scarves replace their woolly counterparts. This elegant, muted design would work well with navy, black and earthy tones to add interest at a waistline, but can also be tied to a bag, round your neck or in your hair, giving you plenty of wear. LK Bennett Johanna Loafers £149 at LK Bennett Delivering a cool vintage feel and adding a modern edge to a trouser suit, a pair of heeled loafers gives a nod to the androgyny of the look, with a feminine twist. This white design, with brown heel and gold buckle, is a great match to Sharon Stone's chosen pair. Aspinal of London Mini Mayfair Top-Handle Bag £695 at FarFetch While we can't identify Sharon's arm candy to find an exact match, we've found a pretty good designer lookalike. This Aspinal of London mini bag also features a top handle strap and the same bold orange/tan hue that makes it so eye-catching. We love the additional crossbody strap for wearability. Caslon Linen Blend Button-Up Shirt £45.20 at Nordstrom When it comes to what to wear in the heat, a linen shirt is often high on our shopping list. This linen-blend design offers breathability with less creases, and the classic styling ensures it will team with just about anything and everything in your summer capsule wardrobe.

While the scarf belt might not be the item you immediately notice on Sharon Stone's ensemble, this subtle detail sparked our interest straight away, because it's the finishing touches that make her look Quiet Luxury. Elegant but not shouty, with just the right amount of accessorising and colour to have a look that feels cohesive but directional.

For a winning outfit formula every time, curate for yourself a solid foundation of building block items. Neutral suiting, timeless jeans, and crisp white shirts and t-shirts all fall into this category. These items don't go in and out of fashion, but they do help to hold an outfit together and allow you to play with accessories to add in a more modern or cutting-edge element to an outfit, without your look feeling cluttered.

The scarf belt is one such styling tool, and it's such an easy win. Try Sharon Stone's look with a pair of indigo jeans and a simple t-shirt to help you get used to the look, and let those compliments roll in.