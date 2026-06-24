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I just found Jennifer Lawrence's adidas slides hiding in the Amazon Prime Day sale - they're the ultimate heatwave shoe

Not a fan of flip-flops? Add these affordable adidas slides to your shopping basket

Caroline Parr's avatar
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Jennifer Lawrence pictured in New York, 19/05/2026
(Image credit: Backgrid)
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Personally, I love my Archies arch support flip-flops, but I can also totally understand why people aren't a fan of the toe post design. It can cause blisters, especially in hot weather like we're having this week.

That's why Jennifer Lawrence's slider sandals particularly caught my attention when she was pictured wearing them last month. And not for the first time, either. She's more regularly spotted in luxury shoes by The Row, so I knew the adidas Adilette Comfort 2.0 Slides must be good for her to make an exception.

They normally cost a reasonable £38, so when I stumbled across my size for just over £20 in the Amazon Prime Day sale - well, as you can imagine, I ran to the checkout. Boasting the iconic adidas 3 stripe design, they're lightweight, breathable and can be worn with everything from summer dresses to linen trousers. I'm excited to try that Cloudfoam sole, too.

Jennifer Lawrence pictured in New York 19/05/2026

(Image credit: Backgrid)

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