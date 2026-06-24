I just found Jennifer Lawrence's adidas slides hiding in the Amazon Prime Day sale - they're the ultimate heatwave shoe
Not a fan of flip-flops? Add these affordable adidas slides to your shopping basket
Personally, I love my Archies arch support flip-flops, but I can also totally understand why people aren't a fan of the toe post design. It can cause blisters, especially in hot weather like we're having this week.
That's why Jennifer Lawrence's slider sandals particularly caught my attention when she was pictured wearing them last month. And not for the first time, either. She's more regularly spotted in luxury shoes by The Row, so I knew the adidas Adilette Comfort 2.0 Slides must be good for her to make an exception.
They normally cost a reasonable £38, so when I stumbled across my size for just over £20 in the Amazon Prime Day sale - well, as you can imagine, I ran to the checkout. Boasting the iconic adidas 3 stripe design, they're lightweight, breathable and can be worn with everything from summer dresses to linen trousers. I'm excited to try that Cloudfoam sole, too.
Shop the look
Exact match
I was so surprised to spot these easy breezy slides in the Prime Day deals. They're a unisex style, and are available in UK sizes 4 to 13. They're just so quick to slip on, especially when the absolute last thing you want to put on is socks and trainers or strappy sandals.
These look a bit more like Birkenstocks, but with the same convenience of the single strap slide-on design. For less than £20, they're perfect for a beach holiday, plus they're also available in pink. The buckle means you can adjust how tight the strap is, which is a real bonus if you've got narrow feet.