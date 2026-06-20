Katie Holmes just gave Jennifer Aniston's favourite arch support flip-flops her seal of approval
The £35 flip-flops are the only shoes I'm wearing in this heatwave
I haven't stopped wearing - or telling people about - my Archie's arch support flip-flops since I tested them out last summer. I first tried them because Jennifer Aniston is a fan, and she's a flip-flop aficionado (try saying that five times fast). Since then, I must have done thousands and thousands of steps in mine, whether that's out of the house in the summer, or at home in the colder months.
I keep seeing adverts for the new colourways they've got and have been feeling tempted, but Katie Holmes just tipped me into 'add to basket' territory. She was recently pictured in New York, wearing Archie's arch support flip-flops in coral, and they were an effortlessly simple and minimalist addition to her denim skirt.
Let's face it, it's rare to find shoes that are both comfortable and stylish, but these tick all the boxes for me. They work with every outfit, and when it's this hot, they're truly the only thing I wear. £35 might be more than you've spent on flip-flops before now, but trust me, the support they offer your feet is worth every penny.
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Exact match
These flip-flops have over 121,000 reviews on the Archie's website, and almost 9,000 more on Amazon, so if you don't believe me, Katie or Jennifer, do read through to see what other customers think. I have the classic black colour, but I'm also really tempted by the softer brown and this colour pop coral red. No wonder they're the number one bestselling women's flip-flops on Amazon!
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woman&home's Digital Editor Kerrie Hughes raved about these in her review, writing: "FitFlop has re-engineered the flip-flops – a shoe renowned for being terrible for your feet – and the result is a pair of sandals that not only provide the support your feet need and keep them cool, but the ergonomic design and cushioning make them comfortable enough to wear all day." With Amazon Prime Day just around the corner, this is an early deal to get involved in now.
You'll know that Skechers make some of the most comfortable trainers and best slippers, but did you know they do flip-flops too? One reviewer wrote: "perfect comfort... it's like a trainer sole".