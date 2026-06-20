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Katie Holmes just gave Jennifer Aniston's favourite arch support flip-flops her seal of approval

The £35 flip-flops are the only shoes I'm wearing in this heatwave

Caroline Parr's avatar
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Actress and filmmaker Katie Holmes attends CHANEL Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner during the 2026 Tribeca Festival at Tribeca Grill on June 08, 2026 in New York City.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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I haven't stopped wearing - or telling people about - my Archie's arch support flip-flops since I tested them out last summer. I first tried them because Jennifer Aniston is a fan, and she's a flip-flop aficionado (try saying that five times fast). Since then, I must have done thousands and thousands of steps in mine, whether that's out of the house in the summer, or at home in the colder months.

I keep seeing adverts for the new colourways they've got and have been feeling tempted, but Katie Holmes just tipped me into 'add to basket' territory. She was recently pictured in New York, wearing Archie's arch support flip-flops in coral, and they were an effortlessly simple and minimalist addition to her denim skirt.

Let's face it, it's rare to find shoes that are both comfortable and stylish, but these tick all the boxes for me. They work with every outfit, and when it's this hot, they're truly the only thing I wear. £35 might be more than you've spent on flip-flops before now, but trust me, the support they offer your feet is worth every penny.

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