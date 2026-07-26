As soon as the weather heats up, you will see me in nothing but flip flops. I will wear them for any and every occasion I can. However, this has meant that I have suffered plenty of blisters and achy arches due to their flat shape and tendency to rub - until I discovered what has quickly become my most-recommended flat shoes to wear with dresses.

You might associate Crocs with the signature slip-on clogs designed for practicality rather than style points, but the brand also has an impressive offering of footwear that is far more fashion-forward, but remains comfortable for day-long wear, and I've been wearing Crocs Miami Flip on repeat. Sleek and understated they have the addition of TPU uppers that make them feel broken-in from day one.

Flip flops have returned as a key spring/summer fashion trend for 2026, and brands are consistently delivering chicer and more wearable styles. One key look for this year is the square toe silhouette, which instantly gives the casual sandals a more refined and structured feel and Crocs have echoed this shape with the Miami Flip, and I can confirm they look far more polished than your regular rounded cut.