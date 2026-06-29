The hidden detail in James Middleton's poignant new message to Kate captures their unbreakable family bond

Catherine, Princess of Wales revealed that she had achieved a personal milestone - and a royal first - over the weekend, completing the National Three Peaks challenge to raise money for charity and “as a chance to explore life beyond diagnosis”.

The challenge involves climbing the three highest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales - Scafell Pike, Ben Nevis and Snowdon - and the Princess of Wales climbed all three within 24 hours after starting on Saturday evening.

After Catherine shared the post, James Middleton left two simple emojis for his sister in the comments - a mountain emoji and a red heart emoji.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

While perhaps understated, James shared the exact same emojis a couple of years before when his sister first shared her diagnosis, promising to stand by her as she conquered this new mountain in her life.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

Kate! The Courage, Grace, and Power of the Woman Who Will Be Queen by Christopher Andersen | £15 (was £20) at Amazon This biography paints a portrait of the future Queen, charting her life from her upbringing to the present day. It includes shocking new details from inside sources, including insights into Kate’s fight to repair William and Harry’s rift and her bravery after being diagnosed with cancer.

Sharing the first post back in March 2024, James included a photo of him and his oldest sister as children. In a very poignant nod to Catherine’s latest Three Peaks achievement, the siblings appear to have been on a hike.

The youngsters are both dressed in sporty, outdoor clothing, wearing rucksacks and with an obvious mountain or peak in the background.

James’s sweet caption, written shortly after Catherine shared her cancer news with the world for the first time, read, "Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too", followed by the mountain and the heart emoji.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by James Middleton (@jmidy) A photo posted by on

As the Princess finished the Three Peaks challenge, it has been reported that, along with William and their three children, James and his parents, Michael and Carole Middleton were all there waiting for her as she descended from Snowdon, the final peak in her challenge..

With just two emojis and turning up for her during her milestone, James is proving that he’s there for his sister as she faces all the peaks and valleys in her life, literally and figuratively.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

The Princess’s incredible achievement will help raise money for the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, however, her message goes deeper. In her post, Catherine encourages everyone - affected by cancer personally or not - to think about "the deeper impact of serious illness and the importance of holistic healthcare".

She continued, "Cancer doesn’t just affect the body. It changes how you think and feel and profoundly affects every aspect of life. I know this personally, and that the journey through and beyond treatment requires more than medicine alone."

"We have an opportunity to reshape what the future of holistic cancer care looks like, enabling more people, nationwide, to access the kind of personalised support that can help make a meaningful difference during and after medical treatment."