'Post-menopause… life is not over' - Jane Seymour hopes to be the 'poster child for women over 50'

At 75, former Bond Girl Jane Seymour is still hoping to inspire women everywhere - with both the roles she plays on-screen and the attitude she has off it.

During a panel discussion in Tennessee on July 11, the iconic actress talked about the “privilege” of having a role that celebrates an older woman, and how she hopes this will help cement her as an inspiration for women over 50 to realise that they’ve still got plenty of life in them.

Jane said, "Having [TV series] Harry Wild at this time of my life is just huge for me, to play a woman of a certain age who’s not decided to go live under a rock and then wait for the end of their life".

(Image credit: Apu GOMES / AFP via Getty Images)

She continued, "I’m hoping that I’m the poster child for women over 50 to realise that post-menopause, the kids are gone, you may or not have a partner in your life anymore or want one or get one, but life is not over.

"You may have retired, but it doesn’t mean you can’t now use your skill set and your passion for life to do something else with the skills that you have."