The most important element of Jessie Buckley's sheer Oscars manicure? This clever hand prep step

This powerful treatment works on pigmentation, hydration, and collagen

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Jessie Buckley pictured on the Oscars red carpet in a red slink dress, holding her hand up with sheer, short nails and a large diamond ring
(Image credit: Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images)

There is so much to admire about Jessie Buckley. The Irish actor is not only a master of her craft - as proven by last night's Best Actress Academy Award win - she is also an inspiring speaker and an elegant source of style inspiration.

It's the latter we're here to talk about today, specifically her beautiful, sheer, and short nails at the glitzy ceremony, which we've dubbed the 'naked manicure'. This minimal look is not only one of our favourite 2026 nail trends, but it's also extremely easy to achieve at home.

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The important prep product behind Jessie Buckley's Oscars mani

Sharing a carousel of red carpet shots, as well as a behind-the-scenes snapshot of every product she used on Buckley's hands and nails, Queenie Nguyen (@nailartbyqueenie) truly delivered the goods on Instagram after the 98th Academy Awards.

Jessie Buckley at the Oscars wearing a red dress with blonde cropped hair, blowing a kiss to the camera

(Image credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

"Before Jessie Buckley hit the red carpet for the Oscars, it’s really important for me to prep her hands with deep, long-lasting hydration so they stay smooth and luminous throughout the night," Nguyen explained, before revealing the powerful hand treatment she used on the night:

Nguyen continues, "It leaves the hands softer, smoother, and completely camera-ready for a night like the Oscars."

We love to see hand care get its moment in the spotlight like this. While nail appointments and at-home painting are a lovely treat, and the latest spring nail shades can spark so much joy, using the best hand cream with potent skincare ingredients can truly breathe new life into your hands.

As for the nail shade Jessie wore on her winning night, we spotted two timeless, elegant, and ultra sheer Chanel nail polish shades in Nguyen's kit.

There's nothing we enjoy more than a celebrity manicure moment that manages to tick all the boxes: It's chic, caring and achievable on short nail lengths. We officially crown Buckley and Nguyen's creation our Best Actress nail look of the 98th Academy Awards.

Fiona McKim
Fiona McKim
Beauty Editor, womanandhome.com

As woman&home's Beauty Channel Editor, Fiona Mckim loves to share her 15+ years of industry intel on womanandhome.com and Instagram (@fionamckim if you like hair experiments and cute shih-tzus). After interning at ELLE, Fiona joined woman&home as Assistant Beauty Editor in 2013 under industry legend Jo GB, who taught her to understand ingredients and take a cynical approach to marketing claims. She has since covered every corner of the industry, interviewing dermatologists and celebrities from Davina McCall to Dame Joan Collins, reporting backstage at London Fashion Week and judging the w&h Beauty Awards.

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