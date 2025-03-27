Why was Jamie only given half a sandwich in Adolescence? The reason behind this subtle detail explained

The third episode of Netflix's Adolescence contained some of the most intense scenes of the series - and viewers are curious about the meaning behind a very subtle interaction between Jamie and psychologist Briony.

As a nation, we can't stop talking about Adolescence, and nor should we - the one shot drama spills over with lessons we can really from, and has opened up vital conversations around online radicalisation and violence towards women and girls. Alongside the powerhouse performances, the show's creators expertly wove haunting details and artfully choreographed moments into the show. These keep viewers poring over the meaning behind them - one unscripted moment to make the final cut even turned out to be one of the most compelling.

Viewers are now keen to delve deeper into the scene that sees psychologist Briony (Erin Doherty) offer Jamie (Owen Cooper) half a sandwich during their session together. There's potentially a hidden meaning behind this detail, and here we take a look at what the interaction could mean.

Why was Jamie given half a sandwich in Adolescence?

In episode 3, Briony offers Jamie half of her cheese and pickle sandwich, despite his dislike for pickle. She also shows kindness when discussing which kind of hot chocolate he'd like her to make - chats about marshmallows and sprinkles are even had between the pair. In conversation with Tyla, psychologist Dannielle Haig suggests offering the sandwich is a subtle way to observe Jamie's response to such gestures, helping Briony understand what sort of character he really is.

"The half-sandwich, particularly the fact that it contains something Jamie dislikes, could be a way of testing his response," Dannielle explains, adding, "Does he push it away? Does he eat it to be polite? Does he comment on it?"

(Image credit: Cr. Courtesy of Ben Blackall/Netflix © 2024)

Dannielle continues, "These reactions provide insight into his personality. If he simply tolerates it without complaint, it may suggest a history of feeling powerless and being accustomed to having things done to him rather than for him.

If he refuses it outright, it might indicate defiance or a need to exert control in a situation where he has very little power. It’s a clever way of gauging how Jamie sees himself in relation to authority figures and whether he feels able to assert his own needs."

The psychologist explains that most of Briony's actions towards Jamie would have been carefully calculated to elicit responses that she can glean meaningful information from. In light of this, it seems that the hot chocolate conversations are just as significant as Jamie being given half a sandwich.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Dannielle reveals, "Everything in a psychological assessment is deliberate; small actions can tell you a great deal about a person’s mindset, and this is no exception. The hot chocolate is a comforting, almost maternal offering. It’s something associated with warmth, safety, and childhood, a stark contrast to the harsh reality of Jamie’s situation. By giving it to him, the psychologist may be trying to create a sense of familiarity and ease, making it more likely that he will open up."

Alongside the experts, Erin Doherty herself has also opened up about the now infamous 'sandwich' moment and how she believes Briony would've felt about it.

"What's so heartbreaking for Briony at the end, you witness her to have to let go of everything she's wanted this boy to be. And all these thoughts kind of come into her mind and it is symbolised through this sandwich," the actress explains.

Erin concludes with further explanation, "The person that she was when she entered the room, who was making the offer to then the person who won't even touch it. It's just such a great thing to play."