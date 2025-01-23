January in London requires cosy dressing - Sarah Jessica Parker's turned-up jeans, beanie and parka hit the nail on the head

Sarah Jessica Parker hit the nail on the head when it came to dressing for January in London as she stepped out in trendy turned-up jeans, a practical parka and cosy grey beanie last year.

The actress and fashion icon sure knows how to go for gold when it comes to getting glammed up - but her casual capsule wardrobe is worth taking note of if you're in need of easy everyday dressing inspiration.

Making an appearance in London back in January 2024 following a performance of Plaza Suite at the Savoy Theatre, SJP tackled the British chill in serious cosy style.

Shop SJP's Cosy London Style

H&M Wide Turn-Up Jeans £35 (was £54.99) A pair of turned-up jeans are the perfect addition to your denim collection if you're after something a little different - but not too far out of your comfort zone. We love this wide leg pair from H&M. Heat Holders Cable Knit Fleece Lined Thermal Hat £9.98 at Amazon A cosy grey beanie has been a key part of SJP's causal winter wardrobe for years - and we can see why. The ultimate cute yet practical piece. Levi's Diamond Quilted Water Resistant Parka £100.03 (was £150.06) Sarah Jessica Parker braved the January chill in London with a super cosy and versatile hooded parka coat - a piece that every cold weather coat collection needs.

Sporting some slouchy turned-up jeans and comfy black ankle boots, the Sex and the City star smiled as she signed autographs for fans.

Prioritising warmth, Sarah styled the outdoorsy look with one of her favourite winter accessories - a cable knit beanie. Flashback to 2010 and she wore one on the school run in New York City even then, paired with old school grey UGGs.

Maintaining the theme of stylish practicality, a khaki crossbody was Sarah's bag of choice, worn diagonally across her puffy parka.