January in London requires cosy dressing - Sarah Jessica Parker's turned-up jeans, beanie and parka hit the nail on the head
SJP's chilly London street style moment channelled comfy casual expertly
Sarah Jessica Parker hit the nail on the head when it came to dressing for January in London as she stepped out in trendy turned-up jeans, a practical parka and cosy grey beanie last year.
The actress and fashion icon sure knows how to go for gold when it comes to getting glammed up - but her casual capsule wardrobe is worth taking note of if you're in need of easy everyday dressing inspiration.
Making an appearance in London back in January 2024 following a performance of Plaza Suite at the Savoy Theatre, SJP tackled the British chill in serious cosy style.
Shop SJP's Cosy London Style
A pair of turned-up jeans are the perfect addition to your denim collection if you're after something a little different - but not too far out of your comfort zone. We love this wide leg pair from H&M.
A cosy grey beanie has been a key part of SJP's causal winter wardrobe for years - and we can see why. The ultimate cute yet practical piece.
Sporting some slouchy turned-up jeans and comfy black ankle boots, the Sex and the City star smiled as she signed autographs for fans.
Prioritising warmth, Sarah styled the outdoorsy look with one of her favourite winter accessories - a cable knit beanie. Flashback to 2010 and she wore one on the school run in New York City even then, paired with old school grey UGGs.
Maintaining the theme of stylish practicality, a khaki crossbody was Sarah's bag of choice, worn diagonally across her puffy parka.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
-
-
Out There ending explained: What happened to Nathan and Johnny at the end of the ITV crime drama?
Gripping ITV crime drama, Out There, has reached a dramatic conclusion - but what became of Nathan and his son, Johnny?
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Louise Redknapp's comfy jeans and navy heels were a masterclass in styling slouchy cardigans
Louise perfectly demonstrates that comfort doesn't have to mean compromising on elegance and style
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Louise Redknapp's comfy jeans and navy heels were a masterclass in styling slouchy cardigans
Louise perfectly demonstrates that comfort doesn't have to mean compromising on elegance and style
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Leopard print and denim? Helen Skelton proves there’s no chicer combination
Helen Skelton styled leopard print wide leg trousers with a deep blue denim blouse and they looked sensational together
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Claudia Winkleman's tweed blazer is the anti-trend item you'll wear on repeat - and it's now in the sale
It's by chic Parisian label The Kooples and it can be yours for £170
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Ruth Langsford nails 'warm but stylish' outfit formula with longline quilted coat
Ruth Langsford's khaki and black quilted coat is easy to dress up or down and makes a statement with its design
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
White jeans in winter? Sarah Jessica Parker made a chic case for them with python print and the baggy blazer of dreams
White denim certainly doesn't have to stay banished until spring time
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Amanda Holden proves you should go bold or go home with your outfits - head-to-toe red is now fully on our radar
Amanda Holden is a masterclass in monochrome dressing, and we're inspired by her daring choices
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Meet Autry: the emerging trainer brand that's the secret to Katie Holmes' effortlessly chic style
We've just found the perfect white trainers that'll upgrade all of your outfits in 2025.
By Molly Smith Published
-
Banish the winter blues with cobalt - Alison Hammond’s cosy jumper and ombré skirt have sold us on this shade
This Morning's Alison Hammond loves going bold with her outfits and we're totally on board with cobalt blue after seeing her style it
By Emma Shacklock Published