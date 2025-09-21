Jennifer Aniston spotted carrying this London handbag brand; and her affordable buy is still available

Jennifer Aniston is one of those celebrities we turn to time and time again for autumn outfit ideas. With a penchant for classic pieces, her outfits always have a timeless feel, and an ideal inspiration for our autumn capsule wardrobes.

Naturally, as an A-lister, even though she has been spotted out in affordable pieces, when it comes to accessories, and the latest handbag trends 2025, Jennifer has been known to go for expensive, designer investment styles. However, we've spotted Jen carrying one of our favourite British accessories brands, and not only is the bag still in stock, but, it's cost effective too.

Her Dharla Moulded Handle Bag by Dune London couldn’t be more perfect for the autumn season. A mini tote style with a detachable crossbody strap and resin-like top handle, it has a sophisticated finish. Available in three colourways, Jen was spotted totting the burgundy shade, one of the biggest autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025.

(Image credit: XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images)

Shop Jennifer Aniston’s Dune London Handbag

EXACT MATCH Dune London Dharla Moulded Handle Bag £109 at Dune London

Shop More Dune London HandBags

Dune London Dinideliberate Woven Circular Handle Bag £109 at Dune London Intricate woven detailing gives this bag a statement look that's still timeless and will see you through the autumn season in style. As well as the sleek circular top handle, it also has a detachable crossbody strap for added versatility. Dune London Direction Chain Detail Shoulder Bag £99 at Dune London This is one of Dune's most popular designs, with over a hundred five-star reviews raving about its sleek and timeless design that works with every and any outfit. "Such a great bag," one shopper said. "Fits comfortably under arm, but big enough for all your essential items." Dune London Deliberate L Woven Shoulder Bag £129 at Dune London Katie Holmes has been spotted carrying Dune's Deliberate L Tote before, and we love this woven take on her favourite style. Oversized, slouchy and beautifully intricate, with its textured design, you can't get a better mix of practicality and style.

With the silhouette of a mini bucket bag softening the edges and creating a fluid, timeless shape, you’d be forgiven for mixing up this high street buy with some of Jen’s more luxury designer handbags. We’re sure she’s not left wanting when carrying this Dune London bag, though, as it’s made from a luxe grained leather and the top handle adds a high-end and directional finish to the piece.

Styling this bag for autumn is a breeze, with Jen showing how effortlessly it pairs with other rich autumnal tones that tie in with the hue of the bag. And when it comes to autumn dressing, these deep berry tones sit easily next to other neutrals.

(Image credit: XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images)

While Jen's bag choice would work for evening wear, it's just as easily translated to day-to-day. Simply pair it with your favourite jeans, or even tailoring and thanks to the two ways to carry, you've got an easy and ergonomic, small bag for your essentials.

Thanks to the discreet, embossed logo detailing, this sweet bag has an air of quiet luxury to it, with the rich hue and luxe handle giving this high street style steal a real designer feel.