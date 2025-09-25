Scarlett Johansson's chic clutch bag is from one of our favourite high street brands - and her affordable piece is still available

If, like me, you’re currently on the hunt for autumn outfit ideas, then I urge you to take a look at Scarlett Johansson’s latest daytime look. The stylish star was spotted out in New York, wearing a dreamy chocolate brown leather blazer and similar-toned trousers, which she buddied up with a black blouse, heels and a woven clutch bag. The whole outfit was a wardrobe winner for this time of year, but it was Scarlett’s luxe-looking accessory that really jumped out for me.

The actress opted for a textured black piece that added a glamorous yet wearable finishing touch to her outfit. I expected it to be a fancy designer number, but to my absolute joy, it turns out that Scarlett was carrying the Encourage bag by Dune London – yes, really!

I love that the Hollywood star opted for an affordable piece from the British fashion brand, and she’s not the only big name to show some love for the shoes and accessories label lately. Just last week, Jennifer Aniston was spotted carrying the burgundy 'Dharla' bag by Dune, and over the last few months, celebrities including Katie Holmes and Olivia Wilde have also swapped out their designer pieces for the high street hero.

If you love Scarlett’s bag as much as I do, you can find it as well as some similar woven wonders below.

Exact Match Dune London Encourage Woven Clutch in Black £109 / $146 at Dune London Scarlett's choice of bag worked brilliantly to complete her mocha mousse-coloured combination, and it's proof that you shouldn't shy away from wearing black and brown together. The slimline clutch fastens with a popper and comes with a removable crossbody strap. If you prefer lighter colours, there is a chic metallic beige version available too. It's a really impressive designer lookalike, as it definitely gives off Bottega Veneta vibes.

A timeless clutch bag like Scarlett's will work well with pretty much any outfit. The smaller size and woven texture are chic while being very versatile, so you can use your bag to finish everything from a tailored jacket to a floaty dress. It's also the ideal size for all your day-to-evening essentials - sometimes I think a tote just encourages you to take everything but the kitchen sink out with you!

However you decide to carry it, I guarantee that it'll become one of those accessories you reach for again and again. Buy it now, and love it forever.