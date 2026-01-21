We’ve finally found an affordable, high street alternative for the Longchamp Le Pliage tote and it’s just £42

The list of celebrities who have been spotted carrying Longchamp’s Le Pliage Tote Bag over the years covers some of fashion’s biggest names. Kate Middleton, Alexa Chung, Jennifer Lopez, Kate Moss; all have been spotted with the iconic and timeless designer style.

It’s no surprise then that it is one of Longchamp’s bestsellers. Retailing for just £125, which certainly adds to the designer handbags appeal, it definitely falls into the realm of one of the few timeless affordable designer bags that never goes out of style. However, I do love to hunt down the best designer lookalikes, and I think this latest find is quite the gem.

The Joules shopper bag retails for just £42, and has plenty of similar hallmarks to the Longchamp counterpart. With its spacious design, faux-canvas fabric and faux-leather trims it's a stylish, timeless and even more affordable iteration of the original, and its statement buckle just further adds to it appeal.

Shop High-Street Alternative to Longcgamp's Le Pliage Tote

For such an affordable price, the Longchamp style is undoubtedly one of the best designer handbags to invest in, but I'm backing this Joules style as an even more affordable alternative. The look is uncanny, with both bags being defined by their sleek and minimal design that make them a staple in capsule wardrobes year-round. Cream, canvas-like fabric is given a timeless flair by the addition of brown leather (in the case of the Longchamp bag) and faux-leather (as per the Joules alternative), with these neutral tones making each style brilliantly versatile and timeless.

While we can’t wait to play around with the spring/summer handbag trends for 2026, a timeless design like the Le Pliage holds its own. Of course, the price difference does mean some differences in the design. Longchamp’s Le Pliage tote is crafted from recycled materials as well as Russian leather, with a nylon coating across the fabric making it waterproof. In comparison, the Joules shopper is made from synthetic materials, though it still boasts the same look as its designer counterpart.

There are a few differences in the design of each bag, too. The most glaring is the added buckle detail on the Joules style, though this is subtle and does give the bag its own unique look. I like that it’s not trying overly hard to look exactly like the Longchamp style, though it’s the exact same size as the large Le Pliage tote, and boasts the same spacious main compartment, and a very similar look when it comes to the faux-leather flap and handles.