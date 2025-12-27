I'm saving thousands by shopping this high street alternative to the Bottega Veneta woven pouch bag

When it comes to the best designer bags, there are only a handful of bags so iconic that they can be given a simple, one-word name, and yet everyone knows exactly what you’re talking about when you mention it. The pouch by Bottega Veneta is one of those bags.

Crafted from the brand’s iconic woven leather fabric, the pouch gets its name from its simple, pouch-like shape. A handle-less clutch bag, it boasts a voluminous silhouette before being cinched in at the top to create a rounded shape that sits effortlessly under your arm.

With a single compartment and magnetic closure, the pouch is simplicity at its finest. But the luxury design is accompanied by a luxury price tag, too. However, instead of splashing out a cool £3,100 on the style, I’ve found a high street alternative in the black premium woven leather clutch bag by River Island – and it costs just £66.

Shop River Island's lookalike for Bottega Veneta's pouch bag

Alongside a monochrome or all-black outfit, this style of oversized clutch bag is ideal for finishing off date night outfit ideas or pulling together smart casual outfit ideas. A practical size, it can carry more than just your phone and purse, although you don't want to overload it, as you have no carry options other than under your arm or in your hand.

Like the Bottega pouch, River Island’s woven clutch bag is crafted from real leather, with the fabric boasting a woven design to bring a luxe, textured look to the style. Up close, it’s clear to see that the woven detail on the River Island bag is tighter and the bag as a whole has a more structured silhouette than Bottega’s slouchier shape, but the two styles still share a beautifully textured look that's sleek, versatile and instantly recognisable.

The River Island bag doesn’t boast the same gathered shape at its fastening as the Bottega bag does, with it instead having an arched frame and popper fastening to give it a more structured, less expensive-looking finish. It’s still sleek, though, and a great evening option, with the woven fabric delivering a Bottega-like flair. For a saving of over £3,000, it’s a small difference I'm happy to overlook.