Kate Middleton’s bubble-gum pink shirt dress and go-to espadrilles make summer statement at Chelsea Flower Show

Kate Middleton’s bubble-gum pink shirt dress and go-to espadrilles have made a wonderful summer statement at the Chelsea Flower Show.

The Princess of Wales made a surprise appearance on the opening day of the Chelsea Flower Show and joined its first Children’s Picnic.

For this fun outing Kate opted for a bright pop of color with a pink shirt dress paired with her favorite Castañer espadrilles.

Kate Middleton’s dresses are consistently stand-out and the future Queen Consort went all-out in pink with her outfit for a surprise appearance on the opening day of RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2023. This annual event has long been a firm favorite with the royals and working members of the immediate and extended Royal Family are reportedly due to attend later on in the day.

The Princess of Wales stepped out for the show’s first ever Children’s Picnic and ten schools from the Royal Horticultural Society’s school gardening campaign were invited to send students. For this special occasion the Princess of Wales opted for a classic shirt dress in a statement color.

(Image credit: Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Hobbs Briella Broderie Midi Dress, Deep Fuchsia | $209/£160 | John Lewis & Partners With its Broderie Anglaise-style pattern, this bright pink option can help you create Kate Middleton's bubble-gum pink shirt dress look. With a waist-tie and quarter-length sleeves and cotton material this is a lovely choice for summer.

Castañer, Carina 80 Suede Wedge Espadrilles in camel| $167/£120 | Net-A-Porter Featuring a sheep leather interior and a sheep suede exterior, these are beautifully neutral shoes. These heels are tie fastened at the ankle and are 9cm in height (3.5inches). This includes the 2cm (0.7 inches) platform and the 7cm (2.8 inches) wedge heel.

Kate Middleton’s bubble-gum pink shirt dress is one we won’t forget in a hurry with its summery hue and elegant design. The ME+EM dress features long, cuffed sleeves, a sweet collar and a fitted bodice with a more floaty, flared skirt. Down the front of the dress are pleats for extra detail and structure.

She paired this vivid pink dress with her ultimate warm weather footwear go-tos from Castañer. Kate Middleton’s espadrilles are the Carina 80 style in the camel color which is incredibly versatile and allowed her dress to do all the talking at the Chelsea Flower Show. The senior royal has been glimpsed wearing these frequently for engagements in the spring and summer months.

(Image credit: Photo by JORDAN PETTITT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

This is also not the first time Kate Middleton’s bubble-gum pink shirt dress has been glimpsed as she kept a magical promise to a young girl and wore it back in 2021 at the Palace of Holyroodhouse. It seems to be a royal favorite and it could also be seen to have made a sweet nod to her late grandmother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth.

Queen Elizabeth was known for her love of the Chelsea Flower Show and last year she made her final appearance at the show before her passing that September. For this visit she opted for a stunning coat in virtually the same shade of pink. Whether or not Kate’s choice to wear such a similar tone this year was deliberate, her dress might well remind some people of Queen Elizabeth’s iconic 2022 flower show look.

(Image credit: Future// Image 1: Photo by Paul Grover - Pool / Getty Images// Image 2: Photo by Jordan Pettitt-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales herself has a long association with the show and even created a special Back to Nature Garden for it back in 2019. It’s said to have been Kate who suggested back then during a conversation with the RHS that children should be more involved in the Chelsea Flower Show, perhaps inspiring the idea for the Children’s Picnic.

“I want this to be a special experience for all the children at Chelsea, igniting an interest in gardening that will be with them throughout their life,” declared RHS Director General Clare Matterson CBE.