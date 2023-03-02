Where to buy Kate Middleton's espadrilles - the summer sandals loved by the Princess of Wales

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton's go-to espadrilles are a perfect pair of summer sandals that are perfect for off-duty looks and royal engagements.

The Princess of Wales is known for her fantastic style and has an enviable collection of designer clothes and shoes.

However, the Princess has also been seen in a lovely pair of espadrille sandals that are actually more affordable than you might think!

What brand of espadrilles does Kate Middleton wear?

Kate Middleton's shoe collection is stylish and enviable, but unfortunately rather pricey. However, there is one go-to brand of espadrilles that the Princess is obsessed with, and won't cost a fortune!

Kate Middleton has been spotted on a number of occasions wearing the Castaner Carina espadrilles in Toasted Suede. These shoes will set you back $200 at full price, and are frequently included in sales (such as Black Friday) at a less expensive price.

The Princess has ensured to get good use out of these shoes and has been snapped wearing these shoes for a number of different engagements in the summer.

The Princess was first seen stepping out in the shoes in 2019, and has continued to wear the same pair for events in the summer of 2020, 2021, and 2022. The thrifty Princess chose to purchase a pale beige pair of shoes that are the perfect look to accompany any choice of outfit. They are the easiest summer purchase you will make as they are high-quality and will last for many summers - plus they'll match everything in your wardrobe!

Where to buy Kate Middleton's espadrilles

(opens in new tab) Castaner, Carina espadrille in Toasted Suede | Castaner $200.00 (opens in new tab) (Net-A-Porter, £120 (opens in new tab)) These are the exact espadrilled owned by Kate Middleton. The shoes feature a sheep leather interior and a sheep suede exterior in the color 'toasted'. These heels are tie fastened at the ankle and are 9cm in height (3.5inches). This includes the 2cm (0.7 inches) platform and the 7cm (2.8 inches) wedge heel.

These stunning pair of shoes owned by the Princess are gorgous, but as they are made from suede, they are slightly more expensive. The brand also sells a number of cheaper shoes that have a canvas exterior.

This style of shoe is not only less expensive, but is slightly cooler and possibly a better choice for those who are intending to wear the shoes for longer stretches.

(opens in new tab) Carina Espadrille in Sand | $150 (opens in new tab) Castaner ( £85 (opens in new tab), Harvey Nichols) These shoes are the same Carina design as Kate Middleton's shoes and feature a sheep leather interior. The exterior however is made from 100% cotton and allows for a more breathable experience. The total height of these shoes are 9cm (3.5 inches). This includes the 2cm (0.7 inches) platform and the 7cm (2.8 inches) wedge heel.

If you love these shoes but don't quite fancy wearing such a tall shoe for extended periods, no problem. Castaner also makes the exact same Carina shoe with a slightly shorter heel. This is perfect for those looking to wear these espadrilles as an everyday shoe.

(opens in new tab) Carina espadrille lower heel in Sand | $150 (opens in new tab) Castaner (£91.00 (opens in new tab), Smallable) These shoes are the same Carina design as Kate Middleton's shoes and feature a sheep leather interior. The exterior however is made from 100% cotton and allows for a more breathable experience. The total height of these shoes is 7cm (2.8 inches). This includes the 2cm (0.7 inches) platform and the 5cm (2 inches) wedge heel.

Fans of the Princess' style are also wondering where to buy Kate Middleton's Longchamp bag - the off-duty designer bag she's loved for decades. This bag is another item that Catherine has been seen wearing over the years, and it's the perfect accessory to complement a number of different outfits.