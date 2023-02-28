Where to buy Kate Middleton's Longchamp bag - the off-duty designer bag she's loved for decades

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton has been a fan of Longchamp bags for many years and has often been seen wearing these designer bags while off duty.

Even before the Princess of Wales was a member of the Royal Family, she had an eye for a good label.

For decades, Catherine has been seen wearing Longchamp bags, a style of bag that is loved by various members of the Royal Family.

When we think of Catherine's fashion choices and her collection of handbags, we typically think of luxurious, expensive bags that are only really owned by the rich and famous. However, there is one bag that Kate has been seen wearing on a number of occasions that is actually more affordable than you might think!

Catherine Middleton has been photographed over the past few years in one of the best tote bags. The Princess has loved Longchamp bags for decades and has been seen on multiple occasions wearing the canvas-style totes as her go-to off-duty look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(opens in new tab) Le Pilage Original, Cognac |Longchamp $125.00 (opens in new tab), (Lonchamp £95.00 (opens in new tab)) This mini handbag is incredibly lightweight, boasting classic clean lines and a feminine touch. With its two handles and snap closure, this handbag can be carried by hand or folded up into the size of a paperback book in the blink of an eye.

She was first snapped wearing a Longchamp bag back in 2003, then again in 2005, and again in 2012. The style of the bag has remained relatively consistent, and the Princess has had a number of the same Le Pilage bag from the brand, with both shoulder straps and shorter handles.

The Princess typically wears these handbags while she is off-duty, meaning the only snaps of her wearing the bag are during non-official royal engagements. The brand sells bags that are perfect for throwing a load of different things inside, which is perfect for those of us who, like the Princess, have a busy lifestyle.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(opens in new tab) Le Pilage Original, Black |Longchamp $125.00 (opens in new tab), (Longchamp, £95.00 (opens in new tab)) This mini handbag is incredibly lightweight, boasting classic clean lines and a feminine touch. With its two handles and snap closure, this handbag can be carried by hand or folded up into the size of a paperback book in the blink of an eye.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(opens in new tab) Le Pliage Original Shoulder Bag, Black | Longchamp $140 (opens in new tab) (£95.00 (opens in new tab) John Lewis) Featuring long shoulder straps for comfort and grab-and-go appeal, this piece is one to keep with you - unzip it to fill with your necessities or fold it down to the size of a paperback and simply unfold it when you need it.

Princess Catherine is not the only member of the Royal Family to favor this large style of handbag. In October 2022, Princess Anne was snapped with the cult Longchamp travel bag in New York as the Princess Royal was praised for her practicality with the sensible yet chic bag.