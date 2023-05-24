Why we probably won’t see Kate Middleton next week after intense coronation schedule

There’s a reason we probably won’t see Kate Middleton next week after an intense coronation schedule and an equally packed few weeks after.

The Princess of Wales likely won’t be seen for a while after Friday, May 26 after what’s been a busy few weeks starting with King Charles’ coronation.

Prince George, Charlotte, and Louis’ school is on half-term next week and Kate is known to spend their school break with them privately.

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation was one of the biggest royal events in recent years and it was just as busy for their fellow senior royals too. As the future King and Queen Consort, Prince William, and Kate Middleton were in the procession and appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony on the day. Since then things have continued to be busy for them both and especially for the Princess of Wales who’s been glimpsed frequently in public in recent weeks. Now it seems that after an intense coronation schedule, we probably won’t see Kate Middleton undertaking engagements next week.

(Image credit: Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

On Friday, May 26 Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis will finish at Lambrook School for half-term, returning on Monday, June 5. In the past, Kate Middleton has generally not undertaken engagements during her children’s school breaks and instead has chosen to enjoy spending quality time with them in private.

In the past, a source claimed to People that the Princess of Wales is also very hands-on and “runs things at home with the kids and the schedules”. They added that the mom-of-three is “hugely involved” in “every single part of their day”. And with five days off school coming up she could well be kept busy managing playdates for her kids and organizing activities to do as a family.

It’s also possible that Kate will choose to enjoy half term privately given how busy her last few weeks have been. Not only was the coronation a major national event, but she was also out and about on every single day of the bank holiday weekend.

(Image credit: Photo by Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Since it came to an end she's also hosted a Coronation Garden Party on May 9 alongside Prince William. This was followed by a visit to the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust, the Anna Freud Center, and the Chelsea Flower Show recently too. Kate also debuted a bold new look in a special new photo shared to mark World Bee Day on May 20. The Princess of Wales also undertook several high-profile engagements leading up to the coronation too.

It’s not known how the Princess of Wales and her children might spend the May half-term, however Prince George, Charlotte, and Louis are all known for loving outdoor activities. Kate Middleton is similarly sporty and previously discussed how much she values time outside and thinks it’s important for children especially.

(Image credit: Photo by Jordan Pettitt-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Speaking when she’d created her Back to Nature Garden at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2019, the Princess of Wales said, “In recent years I have focused much of my work on the early years, and how instrumental they are for outcomes later in life. I believe that spending time outdoors when we are young can play a role in laying the foundations for children to become happy, healthy adults.”

With warmer weather now here it’s possible that Kate, Prince George, Charlotte, and Louis will be spending plenty of time outdoors near Adelaide Cottage in Windsor over the next week too.