Kate Middleton’s rows with ‘hot tempered’ Prince William not a worrying ‘sign’

Kate Middleton’s rows with “hot tempered” Prince William are not a worrying “sign” at all according to a royal expert.

The Prince and Princess of Wales apparently have “fiery” rows but a royal expert has claimed “peace is restored” quickly.

Instead of viewing arguments negatively, Jennie Bond has suggested that they’re a sign of a “relatable marriage”.

Since Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011 they’ve gone on to become one of the most popular couples within the Royal Family. From Prince William and Kate’s “gentle PDA” photos to the couple’s “high impact flirting” after a polo match last year, they seem to be increasingly comfortable with showcasing their romantic sides in public. However, as with many couples it’s been suggested that the Prince and Princess of Wales have arguments in private.

Royal author Tom Quinn has revealed what an insider claimed to him about how Kate Middleton deals with Prince William’s “tantrums”. But according to the BBC’s former royal correspondent Jennie Bond, Kate Middleton’s rows with “hot tempered” Prince William aren’t a worrying “sign”.

Discussing her perception of the Prince and Princess of Wales’ twelve-year marriage with OK!, Jennie expressed her belief that any arguments between the royals are “over” very quickly.

She joked, “Who doesn’t treat their husband like another toddler from time to time?!!” before adding, “It’s well known that William can be hot tempered and certainly quite stubborn. Of course they have rows, which apparently can be quite fiery, but they are quickly over and peace is restored.”

The former royal correspondent then went on to share why she feels any potential rows between Kate Middleton and Prince William aren’t anything for fans to worry over. Instead, she suggested that having arguments make the future King and Queen Consort more “relatable” rather than them being a more unrealistic perfect couple.

"I think it’s a sign of a healthy and relatable marriage. And, actually, there is an incredibly equal partnership,” she said.

Arguments are something most couples will have experience of so it’s completely understandable that Prince William and Kate might have them too from time to time. Meanwhile, author of Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family, Tom Quinn, has also claimed that when the couple have rows things never get out of hand - partly thanks to the late Queen Elizabeth’s ethos of “Never complain, never explain”.

"Because William adopts the manners and ways of behaving of his grandmother and Kate is very good at not complaining, both of them have stuck to the thing that made Queen Elizabeth II such a remarkable monarch. They very rarely complain and when they do it's always in measured terms,” he alleged.

Tom also suggested that the idea of Prince William and Kate as “relatable” because of their arguments is something they might actually approve of as they apparently aren’t trying to hide “stresses”.

"She [Kate] said, ‘Like every other couple, we have days when we are really, really cross with each other, or days when we don’t talk to each other,’” he claimed. "They want to be seen as an ordinary couple with the same stresses of having children, work, and everything else that life brings."