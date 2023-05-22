The surprising way Kate Middleton deals with Prince William's 'tantrums' after 'terrific rows'

Kate Middleton has a special way of dealing with Prince William's 'tantrums' in their marriage, a royal insider has claimed.

The Prince and Princess of Wales reportedly have 'terrific rows' in their marriage but always ensure things are 'kept under control.'

The Prince and Princess of Wales may appear to have the perfect family life after 12 years of marriage, but that doesn't mean they don't have their squabbles. Like most couples, Kate and William's idyllic wedding day isn't entirely representative of their relationship behind closed doors – which can include 'terrific rows' when the pair don't see eye-to-eye.

Speaking to the Mirror, Tom Quinn shared claims made to him by a source who once worked for the future King and Queen at Kensington Palace. According to the royal biographer, Kate has a clever technique for coping with her husband's tendency towards emotional outbursts.

"Kate treats him [William] like the fourth child because he's prone to tantrums," Quinn revealed, before adding, "They do have rows. It's not a perfect marriage. They have terrific rows."

However, unlike some couples, who may "throw vases at each other" during arguments, Prince William and Kate Middleton's quarrels never become vicious.

"William and Kate throw cushions at each other," Quinn claimed. "It's always kept under control."

While the Prince and Princess of Wales don't often speak about their relationship in public, they have expressed their support for one another on multiple occasions in the past. William gushed about Kate for the first time in 2010 during their engagement announcement interview, revealing that they "both have a very fun time together" and share a "very good sense of humor about things."

"We're down to earth, we take the mickey out of each other a lot, and she's got plenty of habits that make me laugh that I tease her about," he added.

Over a decade of marriage and three children later, William and Kate's commitment to each other seems to still be going strong.

When asked in April 2021 who was her biggest support during the COVID-19 pandemic, the princess was quick to credit her beloved husband. It's also been widely reported that their enduring relationship is based on an ethos of equality, with both parties sharing the workload of parenting and royal duties.

According to Omid Scobie and Carole Durand's Finding Freedom, the Prince of Wales is "involved in every aspect of raising his three children - including school drop-off and pickup, as well as homework."