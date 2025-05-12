Prince William's relatable parenting nightmare after Prince George and Princess Charlotte's 'massive fight'
Prince William shared why Prince George and Charlotte used to 'fight' in the mornings and he came up with a simple solution
Prince William gave hope to parents everywhere when he revealed even future kings have to deal with stroppy children.
The Prince of Wales shared there's often a "massive fight" between Prince George and Charlotte "most mornings" - and judging by the hilarious mimicking from Prince Louis, it won't be long until he's squabbling with his siblings too.
Over the years fans have been treated to many adorable insights into the bond between Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, including the indulgent dinner the kids like to make for mom, Kate Middleton.
And even though they largely get on great, it's a fact that all siblings bicker every now and then, and according to Prince William there’s often a reason for a “massive fight” between George and Charlotte.
Speaking in an episode of Apple Fitness + series Time to Walk in 2021, the Prince of Wales explained that music is a huge passion his children share, but they don’t see eye-to-eye on songs. So much so, that their determination to have their own choice of music played apparently leads to frequent arguments.
Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family by Tom Quinn, | Was $26.64, Now $18.17 at Amazon
Tom Quinn utilizes testimonies from palace staff and historical sources to paint a fascinating picture of what it's like growing up in the Royal Family. This book delves into the traditions that surround royal parenting and reveals shocking and hilarious anecdotes about royal children misbehaving.
"What I've been amazed by is how much my children already have inherited my family's love of music. Most mornings there's a massive fight between Charlotte and George as to what song is played in the morning," the future King explained.
He then went on to share the solution he implemented to minimize this, revealing that he has to "basically prioritize" that on one day someone gets to choose the music and then someone else takes a turn on another day.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Prince William said, "So George gets his go, then Charlotte gets her go. Such is the, the clamour for the music."
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
"One of the songs that the children are loving at the moment is Shakira, Waka Waka. There's a lot of hip movements going along with a lot of dressing up," Prince William continued. "Charlotte particularly is running around the kitchen, in her dresses and ballet stuff. She goes completely crazy with Louis following her around trying to do the same thing."
Since Prince William revealed the reason there was often a "massive fight" between Prince George and Charlotte it’s possible that the bickering has stopped, thanks to him deciding they should take turns. Although now Prince Louis is older they will perhaps be having to adjust their morning routine at Adelaide Cottage to ensure he gets a say too.
During his time in Singapore at the Earthshot Prize Awards, the Prince of Wales reportedly told One Republic, who performed at the ceremony, that Prince Louis is a huge fan.
"I can't thank you enough. You were amazing. What a way to start the show. That was incredible," he is understood to have said. "Louis, my youngest, loves your songs."
Meanwhile, Prince George supposedly enjoys a slightly different genre of music. Per the Daily Mail, the Prince of Wales spoke with people during a walkabout over the coronation weekend including Caroline Mulvihill, a member of the Rock Choir.
"We were talking about the kind of music we do in Rock Choir and Will was telling us in their household they have a very diverse music taste and George is very much into AC/DC and Led Zeppelin," she declared.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
Meghan Markle’s new photo with Archie and Lilibet has me convinced we’ll be seeing more of her 'two gems' in 2025
Following hot on the heels of Prince Archie’s adorable birthday photo the Duchess of Sussex’s latest snap is just as meaningful.
-
You've heard of pro- and prebiotics, but what are postbiotics? Gut health experts reveal all
Postbiotics are quickly becoming the new buzzword in the world of gut health, but what are they? And do we really need them?
-
The surprising but 'wise' decision Kate Middleton and Prince William made to protect Princess Charlotte
The couple's careful choice when Princess Charlotte was born has been dubbed 'wise' by a royal commentator for this sad reason
-
Princess Charlotte and Duchess Sophie offer rare glimpse of their heartwarming bond at VE Day celebrations
The Duchess of Edinburgh and Princess Charlotte shared an adorable moment together
-
King Charles hopes Princess Charlotte will do something extremely special when he's 'very old'
Whether or not she becomes a working royal one day, the King has always wished for his granddaughter to have this special role.
-
Kate Middleton is 'terrified' Prince George will take up the daring hobby Prince William decided to 'tone down' after becoming a dad
The Princess of Wales once revealed how Prince William's hobby used to fill her with 'horror' and he decided he'd have to 'tone it down'
-
Princess Charlotte is 10! Prince William and Kate share sweet new iPhone picture - and this is what I find so remarkable about it
I’ve seen plenty of royal photos, but nothing quite like Princess Charlotte’s tenth birthday picture taken by the Princess of Wales.
-
Princess Charlotte has inherited a love for this surprisingly mature snack from Kate Middleton
Princess Charlotte is partial to a rather grown-up snack...
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s anniversary photo is one of their most romantic snaps - without even showing their faces
Each year I look forward to the release of a special picture to mark the Prince and Princess of Wales’s wedding anniversary.
-
Is Prince Harry finally ready to return home and can William forgive him?
It may appear as if Prince Harry is saying he wants to come home