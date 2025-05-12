Prince William's relatable parenting nightmare after Prince George and Princess Charlotte's 'massive fight'

Prince William gave hope to parents everywhere when he revealed even future kings have to deal with stroppy children.

The Prince of Wales shared there's often a "massive fight" between Prince George and Charlotte "most mornings" - and judging by the hilarious mimicking from Prince Louis, it won't be long until he's squabbling with his siblings too.

Over the years fans have been treated to many adorable insights into the bond between Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, including the indulgent dinner the kids like to make for mom, Kate Middleton.

And even though they largely get on great, it's a fact that all siblings bicker every now and then, and according to Prince William there’s often a reason for a “massive fight” between George and Charlotte.

Speaking in an episode of Apple Fitness + series Time to Walk in 2021, the Prince of Wales explained that music is a huge passion his children share, but they don’t see eye-to-eye on songs. So much so, that their determination to have their own choice of music played apparently leads to frequent arguments.

"What I've been amazed by is how much my children already have inherited my family's love of music. Most mornings there's a massive fight between Charlotte and George as to what song is played in the morning," the future King explained.

He then went on to share the solution he implemented to minimize this, revealing that he has to "basically prioritize" that on one day someone gets to choose the music and then someone else takes a turn on another day.

Prince William said, "So George gets his go, then Charlotte gets her go. Such is the, the clamour for the music."

"One of the songs that the children are loving at the moment is Shakira, Waka Waka. There's a lot of hip movements going along with a lot of dressing up," Prince William continued. "Charlotte particularly is running around the kitchen, in her dresses and ballet stuff. She goes completely crazy with Louis following her around trying to do the same thing."

Since Prince William revealed the reason there was often a "massive fight" between Prince George and Charlotte it’s possible that the bickering has stopped, thanks to him deciding they should take turns. Although now Prince Louis is older they will perhaps be having to adjust their morning routine at Adelaide Cottage to ensure he gets a say too.

During his time in Singapore at the Earthshot Prize Awards, the Prince of Wales reportedly told One Republic, who performed at the ceremony, that Prince Louis is a huge fan.

"I can't thank you enough. You were amazing. What a way to start the show. That was incredible," he is understood to have said. "Louis, my youngest, loves your songs."

Meanwhile, Prince George supposedly enjoys a slightly different genre of music. Per the Daily Mail, the Prince of Wales spoke with people during a walkabout over the coronation weekend including Caroline Mulvihill, a member of the Rock Choir.

"We were talking about the kind of music we do in Rock Choir and Will was telling us in their household they have a very diverse music taste and George is very much into AC/DC and Led Zeppelin," she declared.