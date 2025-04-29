Prince William's hilarious wedding day comment to Kate Middleton's dad

You would think given how many millions of people watched Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales say "I do" back in 2011 that we know all there is to know about their magnificent big day. However, this isn’t the case at all.

Their reception back at Buckingham Palace was an entirely private occasion and the moment they signed their registry took place away from the cameras. There are also some details which were much more subtle and which have come to light or been speculated about since then.

One of these is what Prince William said to his now-wife and Michael Middleton when they reached him in front of the altar. Opening up to CBS at the time, lipreader Tina Lannin gave her verdict and claimed that the future King joked, "We're supposed to have just a small family affair."

(Image credit: Photo by ANDREW MILLIGAN/POOL WPA/AFP via Getty Images)

Even considering the scale of other royal weddings in recent years, the Prince and Princess of Wales’ nuptials were very well-attended. They had 1,900 guests and although plenty of family members from both sides watched them tie the knot at Westminster Abbey, so did dignitaries, politicians, other royals and celebrities.

The grandness of the occasion makes complete sense given that Prince William is so high up in the royal line of succession and that this was the wedding of a future King and Queen.

It was always going to be a big occasion, but Prince William’s hilarious comment acknowledging this might well have helped Michael to feel more at ease. Whilst the future King grew up used to this level of attention, the Middletons were really thrust into the spotlight on this day.

(Image credit: Photo by DOMINIC LIPINSKI/POOL WPA/AFP via Getty Images)

His apparent remark wasn’t the only thing he said when his father-in-law and bride walked up the aisle to him. Tina also revealed her interpretation of the few words Prince William spoke to Kate as he saw her for the first time.

Having eyes only for her, Prince William allegedly said, "You look lovely", followed by "You look beautiful". She certainly did! No matter how many times we’ve seen pictures of Kate on her wedding day, her stunning Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen dress never fails to impress.

The lace detailing included the floral emblems of the United Kingdom in a nod to her royal role which she’s remained unwaveringly devoted to. This year she and Prince William are marking their 14th wedding anniversary and will do so whilst undertaking engagements.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The couple are spending two days in the Inner Hebrides and are on the Isle of Mull on the 29th April, where they are known by their Scottish titles, the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay.

Ahead of this they announced a new partnership to help support and develop two community spaces on the island.

Spending their wedding anniversary together in Scotland, where they first met, will likely be very special for them and Prince William has previously declared that both he and Kate have a "love and connection" to the country.