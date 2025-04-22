Kate Middleton and Prince William to spend anniversary in bittersweet location holding 'happiest and saddest' memories

Wedding anniversaries are deeply personal, but just as they shared their wedding day with the world back in 2011, Prince William and Kate’s 14th anniversary will be marked publicly too. After enjoying a relaxing Easter break with their children, the couple will be heading to Scotland’s fourth-largest island on 29th April.

Kensington Palace has confirmed that the Prince and Princess of Wales are set to visit the Isle of Mull, in the Inner Hebrides. They will spend their anniversary at a community hub and artisan market in Tobermory and at a croft where they’ll learn more about farming and hospitality.

"The landscapes and communities on the Scottish Isles provide a sharp contrast to how many of us in more urban environments live," said a Kensington Palace spokesman, as per The Telegraph.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

They continued, "These island communities offer a powerful model for fostering a more loving, empathetic and compassionate society through deeper connections with our surroundings and engaging more in shared endeavours."

The Prince and Princess of Wales’s Royal Foundation will also reportedly be announcing a new partnership to support and help develop two other community spaces on the Isle of Mull. The island lies off the west coast of Scotland and is known for its breath-taking natural beauty and wildlife.

Spending their wedding anniversary undertaking engagements comes with the territory when you’re a senior royal, but Prince William and Kate will likely treasure marking this occasion in a part of Scotland.

(Image credit: Photo by Andrew O'Brien - Pool/Getty Images)

Back in 2021, the future King spoke movingly at the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland of how the country holds a unique place in his heart. He described Scotland as the source of "some of [his] happiest memories. But also, [his] saddest".

"I was in Balmoral when I was told that my mother had died. Still in shock, I found sanctuary in the service at Crathie Kirk that very morning. And in the dark days of grief that followed, I found comfort and solace in the Scottish outdoors. As a result, the connection I feel to Scotland will forever run deep," he declared.

Prince William revealed that alongside this deeply painful memory is "one of great joy" - meeting Kate at St Andrew’s University in Fife.

He added, "George, Charlotte and Louis already know how dear Scotland is to both of us, and they are starting to build their own happy memories here too.

"We have no doubt they will grow up sharing our love and connection to Scotland from the Highlands to the Central Belt, from the Islands to the Borders."

It’s clear how much the whole of Scotland means to the Prince and Princess of Wales, who are known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when there. If they were going to be somewhere other than Adelaide Cottage for their anniversary, the Isle of Mull sounds pretty perfect for them.

The couple might well enjoy a special meal together or exchange gifts in private after their day of work is over. We would also expect them to release a wedding anniversary photo on social media like they’ve done in the past.

Last year’s snap was a black and white photo taken by Millie Pilkington on their wedding day. It’s possible that this year, they’ll wait and release one from their day on the Isle of Mull.