Kate Middleton and Prince William to spend anniversary in bittersweet location holding 'happiest and saddest' memories
Just like King Charles and Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales will mark their wedding anniversary away from home this year.
Wedding anniversaries are deeply personal, but just as they shared their wedding day with the world back in 2011, Prince William and Kate’s 14th anniversary will be marked publicly too. After enjoying a relaxing Easter break with their children, the couple will be heading to Scotland’s fourth-largest island on 29th April.
Kensington Palace has confirmed that the Prince and Princess of Wales are set to visit the Isle of Mull, in the Inner Hebrides. They will spend their anniversary at a community hub and artisan market in Tobermory and at a croft where they’ll learn more about farming and hospitality.
"The landscapes and communities on the Scottish Isles provide a sharp contrast to how many of us in more urban environments live," said a Kensington Palace spokesman, as per The Telegraph.
Catherine, the Princess of Wales: A Revelatory Biography of the Future Queen by Robert Jobson | Was £22, Now £7 at Amazon
Currently under half price, this biography aims to uncover how the Princess of Wales became the woman she is today. Author Robert Jobson spoke to sources on and off the record and reflects upon her beginnings and future role as Queen.
They continued, "These island communities offer a powerful model for fostering a more loving, empathetic and compassionate society through deeper connections with our surroundings and engaging more in shared endeavours."
The Prince and Princess of Wales’s Royal Foundation will also reportedly be announcing a new partnership to support and help develop two other community spaces on the Isle of Mull. The island lies off the west coast of Scotland and is known for its breath-taking natural beauty and wildlife.
Spending their wedding anniversary undertaking engagements comes with the territory when you’re a senior royal, but Prince William and Kate will likely treasure marking this occasion in a part of Scotland.
Back in 2021, the future King spoke movingly at the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland of how the country holds a unique place in his heart. He described Scotland as the source of "some of [his] happiest memories. But also, [his] saddest".
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
"I was in Balmoral when I was told that my mother had died. Still in shock, I found sanctuary in the service at Crathie Kirk that very morning. And in the dark days of grief that followed, I found comfort and solace in the Scottish outdoors. As a result, the connection I feel to Scotland will forever run deep," he declared.
Prince William revealed that alongside this deeply painful memory is "one of great joy" - meeting Kate at St Andrew’s University in Fife.
He added, "George, Charlotte and Louis already know how dear Scotland is to both of us, and they are starting to build their own happy memories here too.
"We have no doubt they will grow up sharing our love and connection to Scotland from the Highlands to the Central Belt, from the Islands to the Borders."
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
It’s clear how much the whole of Scotland means to the Prince and Princess of Wales, who are known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when there. If they were going to be somewhere other than Adelaide Cottage for their anniversary, the Isle of Mull sounds pretty perfect for them.
The couple might well enjoy a special meal together or exchange gifts in private after their day of work is over. We would also expect them to release a wedding anniversary photo on social media like they’ve done in the past.
Last year’s snap was a black and white photo taken by Millie Pilkington on their wedding day. It’s possible that this year, they’ll wait and release one from their day on the Isle of Mull.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
Clodagh McKenna’s olive green Zara trousers are under £60 - this springtime essential will get you ditching your jeans
Jeans will always have a place in our wardrobe but a great pair of tailored trousers makes a lovely change and can be equally versatile.
By Emma Shacklock
-
Michelle Williams is growing out her ultra-short hair with this 'cool girl' styling trick
With a face-framing fringe, choppy layers and flicked-out ends, Michelle Williams' bob is the cool cut of the summer...
By Naomi Jamieson
-
I’ve been writing about the royals for years - here’s what I predict Kate Middleton will wear at Easter (and what I wish she’d wear instead)
All eyes will be on the Princess of Wales if she attends the Royal Family's Easter Sunday church service for the first time since 2023
By Emma Shacklock
-
Remember when Prince William and Kate Middleton broke royal protocol at Easter? Here's why it's unlikely to happen again
The Royal Family might be taking a more modern approach these days, but there are some traditions and protocols that they still uphold.
By Emma Shacklock
-
Kate Middleton's go-to bag for special occasions is a wedding season essential you'll reach for time and time again
The Princess of Wales always reaches for the same elegant style of bag for formal events and it works beautifully for weddings.
By Emma Shacklock
-
Kate Middleton declares baker boy hats back for 2025 in new Love Actually-esque outfit
The Princess of Wales's signature style is all about timelessness but that doesn’t mean that she never gets on board with trends.
By Emma Shacklock
-
Prince George will start a new school this year and 'smart money' is on Kate and William choosing this one, says royal expert
Prince George only has just over a year left at Lambrook School and Emily Andrews believes there's a top contender for his next one.
By Emma Shacklock
-
Queen Camilla takes note of Kate Middleton's love of polka dots with charming collared number in Rome
If we had to pick the Princess of Wales’s favourite print it would be polka dots and Queen Camilla just emulated her style in Rome.
By Emma Shacklock
-
James Middleton says he 'had three mothers growing up' as he opens up on close-knit family bond
The Princess of Wales’s brother had several 'mothering figures' during his childhood and was 'fortunate' to have this tightknit support system.
By Emma Shacklock
-
What earrings does Kate Middleton wear? The affordable brands she loves and where to buy her pieces
The Princess of Wales gravitates towards certain brands for her everyday earrings and many of them are still available right now.
By Emma Shacklock