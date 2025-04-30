Prince William and Kate Middleton’s anniversary photo is one of their most romantic snaps - without even showing their faces

This year Prince William and Kate celebrated their 14th year of marriage and whilst their photo was one of the most romantic ever, it wasn’t quite what I expected.

Their anniversary fell on the busy first day of their visit to the Isles of Mull and Iona. I probably wasn’t the only one waiting eagerly for a new snap to land on social media and when it came, it didn’t show their faces.

Instead, it captured Prince William and Kate standing with their backs to the camera and an arm around the other’s waist. There could hardly have been a more beautiful backdrop to this picture, with rolling hills, the sea and the shoreline of a beach.

Although the future King and Queen no doubt found time to really take in the beauty of their surroundings too, their picture was also undeniably romantic. Prince William’s head looked to be angled towards Kate and their embrace was supportive and heartfelt.

In the caption the couple wrote a special message declaring it was "wonderful to be back on the Isle of Mull" and thanking everyone for giving them "such a warm welcome".

They didn’t specifically reference their wedding anniversary, but it was shared on 29th April towards the end of the day. I can’t help feeling that the Prince and Princess’s poses in the photo and their joint message very much ties in with the milestone, though.

Royal couples don’t tend to be very tactile in public or in official photographs, but this picture was far more intimate despite being shared with the world on social media.

It was ultimately a snapshot of love, unity and tranquillity and what could sum the two royals up more than this. Particularly over the past year following Kate’s cancer diagnosis, treatment and subsequent announcement that she was in remission, they’ve been focusing even more on their family and getting out in nature.

The Wales family didn’t join the King and Queen at Windsor Castle for the traditional Easter service this year. Instead, they marked the day privately together in Norfolk.

The Prince and Princess also paused their public engagements during Prince George, Charlotte and Louis’ February half-term and Easter breaks, as they’ve done before.

Meanwhile, Kate moved away from her usual style of Mother’s Day post in March and urged us all to "celebrate Mother Nature" and remember the "role we play within the rich tapestry of life".

In light of all these details, the photo of Prince William and Kate gazing out at the Isle of Mull scenery on their wedding anniversary feels even more personal, especially as Scotland was where they first met at St Andrews University.

They’re visiting the Isles of Mull and Iona across two days and, according to the BBC, were set to spend their anniversary night in a self-catering cottage on picturesque Mull. During their trip they’ve been meeting local residents, visiting community hubs and learning more about protecting the natural environment there.