Prince William and Kate Middleton’s anniversary photo is one of their most romantic snaps - without even showing their faces
Each year I look forward to the release of a special picture to mark the Prince and Princess of Wales’s wedding anniversary.
This year Prince William and Kate celebrated their 14th year of marriage and whilst their photo was one of the most romantic ever, it wasn’t quite what I expected.
Their anniversary fell on the busy first day of their visit to the Isles of Mull and Iona. I probably wasn’t the only one waiting eagerly for a new snap to land on social media and when it came, it didn’t show their faces.
Instead, it captured Prince William and Kate standing with their backs to the camera and an arm around the other’s waist. There could hardly have been a more beautiful backdrop to this picture, with rolling hills, the sea and the shoreline of a beach.
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
Although the future King and Queen no doubt found time to really take in the beauty of their surroundings too, their picture was also undeniably romantic. Prince William’s head looked to be angled towards Kate and their embrace was supportive and heartfelt.
In the caption the couple wrote a special message declaring it was "wonderful to be back on the Isle of Mull" and thanking everyone for giving them "such a warm welcome".
They didn’t specifically reference their wedding anniversary, but it was shared on 29th April towards the end of the day. I can’t help feeling that the Prince and Princess’s poses in the photo and their joint message very much ties in with the milestone, though.
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
Royal couples don’t tend to be very tactile in public or in official photographs, but this picture was far more intimate despite being shared with the world on social media.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
It was ultimately a snapshot of love, unity and tranquillity and what could sum the two royals up more than this. Particularly over the past year following Kate’s cancer diagnosis, treatment and subsequent announcement that she was in remission, they’ve been focusing even more on their family and getting out in nature.
The Wales family didn’t join the King and Queen at Windsor Castle for the traditional Easter service this year. Instead, they marked the day privately together in Norfolk.
The Prince and Princess also paused their public engagements during Prince George, Charlotte and Louis’ February half-term and Easter breaks, as they’ve done before.
Meanwhile, Kate moved away from her usual style of Mother’s Day post in March and urged us all to "celebrate Mother Nature" and remember the "role we play within the rich tapestry of life".
In light of all these details, the photo of Prince William and Kate gazing out at the Isle of Mull scenery on their wedding anniversary feels even more personal, especially as Scotland was where they first met at St Andrews University.
They’re visiting the Isles of Mull and Iona across two days and, according to the BBC, were set to spend their anniversary night in a self-catering cottage on picturesque Mull. During their trip they’ve been meeting local residents, visiting community hubs and learning more about protecting the natural environment there.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
Kate Middleton's breezy Boden shirt hasn't sold out yet - but with 15% off it's sure to
The Princess of Wales stepped out on her wedding anniversary wearing a high street linen shirt and it's an easy staple for spring.
-
Is Prince Harry finally ready to return home and can William forgive him?
It may appear as if Prince Harry is saying he wants to come home
-
Kate Middleton's breezy Boden shirt hasn't sold out yet - but with 15% off it's sure to
The Princess of Wales stepped out on her wedding anniversary wearing a high street linen shirt and it's an easy staple for spring.
-
Is Prince Harry finally ready to return home and can William forgive him?
It may appear as if Prince Harry is saying he wants to come home
-
The Princess of Wales just stepped out on her wedding anniversary in trending jewellery that I noticed straight away
What’s better than one gorgeous necklace? A timeless jewellery stack - and that’s just what the Princess of Wales wore in Scotland.
-
Prince William's hilarious wedding day comment to Kate Middleton's dad
The Prince of Wales was spotted exchanging a few words with Michael Middleton and it's been suggested that he made a quick joke.
-
We'd eat this indulgent dinner the Wales children make for Kate Middleton every day
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis each have a role to play when they whip this dish up for Princess Catherine
-
Kate Middleton broke royal tradition on wedding day after she ‘had her heart set’ on key detail
The Princess of Wales isn’t someone who breaks with royal tradition or protocol a lot, but she reportedly did on her wedding day.
-
Kate Middleton is that you? Her floral dress, side-swept fringe and pink blazer deserve a comeback
The building blocks for the Princess’ signature style were always there in her looks and this outfit can easily be updated for 2025.
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William to spend anniversary in bittersweet location holding 'happiest and saddest' memories
Just like King Charles and Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales will mark their wedding anniversary away from home this year.