Kate Middleton's 'commitment to self-improvement' has helped her balance royal and family life, royal expert says
The Princess of Wales has a 'regimented daily routine' that helps her divide and manage her time, a royal expert has said
The Princess of Wales has a strong focus on "discipline" and follows a "regimented daily routine," in order to balance life as a working mother-of-three and the responsibilities of a future Queen, a royal expert says.
Hilary Fordwich highlights that Catherine, who has an important role as the Princess of Wales and mother to a son second in the royal line of succession, is meticulous about planning out her days in order to maximise her time.
Speaking to Fox News, Hilary said, "Her emphasis on a ruthless discipline in her regimented daily routine and commitment to self-improvement has helped her."
She added, "She divides her time meticulously between parenting, supporting the heir to the throne, and her royal duties, and manages to fit in an intense workout regime."
When she's not working out on a run, on the tennis courts or in the gym (Cosmopolitan reports that she does CrossFit, yoga and cycling with a personal trainer), she's working to fulfill her royal duties and engagements, while also parenting her the Wales children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The Princess of Wales is also known to relish in time spent on her creative hobbies of photography and drawing.
Managing to fit all this in is an impressive feat - and one that Hilary says has won Kate favour within the royal family.
She explained, "Regarding her three children, she can combine tradition with a modern, more middle-class approach to family. This, on top of her dedication to duty, is seen as essential for the monarchy's relevance and continuity."
It's not only a commitment to self-improvement that Kate has, but also one to improving the monarchy as a whole - and she approaches the latter with the same determination and "ruthless discipline" as she does her personal life.
Speaking to PEOPLE, royal author Valentine Low pointed out that while Kate has a light-hearted and easy-going side to her that we see during public engagements, she isn't afraid to stand up for what she wants behind closed doors.
"She has this public image of being nice and smiley,” Valentine said. “But she is actually strong-minded, strong-willed, and prepared to fight for what she wants and what she thinks is right."
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
