Prince Harry has a reported ‘escape place’ in California where he likes to stay alone

Prince Harry has a room kept waiting for him at a luxury hotel, it has been suggested. Reports in British tabloid, The Sun, claim the Duke of Sussex stays on his own at the deluxe hotel room which is not far from his California home.

Prince Harry reportedly keeps a room reserved at a luxury hotel not far from his Montecito home

It’s suggested that Harry will spend some alone time at the hotel room, referring to it as an “escape place”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle like to do things differently – that’s part of the reason the pair swapped life as working royals for their California dreaming in Montecito.

It’s, perhaps, not surprising then that the couple aren’t afraid of writing their own rules when it comes to their relationship.

And new reports from The Sun imply that the couple take a leaf out of the likes of Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw and Big – in that they’re open to spending some nights apart.

The tabloid reports that Harry keeps a room on reserve at a luxury hotel not far from their Montecito ranch.

Sourced claimed the room is regarded as his “escape place.”

While it might sound like something one would do during a fight with a spouse, the Sussexes recently celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary, so there’s nothing to assume there’s trouble in paradise.

If anything, the couple should be celebrated for understanding what they might need to be their best selves. A bit of alone time can work wonders.

Harry’s hotel hideaway isn’t his only spot of solitary salvation in California, either.

The Duke of Sussex is also said to stay at the exclusive San Vicente Bungalows, a private members club in Los Angeles.

The bungalows welcome a very select guestlist, who often mingle at the exclusive hideaway after going to the popular gym class, Barry’s Bootcamp, nearby.

A source, who is a supposed member of a secretive members club in West Hollywood, also referred to the bungalows as an “escape place” for Harry.

What he might be attracted to the most is that privacy is paramount. Journalists are banned from entering and guests are thought to be told to cover the cameras on their phones.

They are also told not to discuss anything members or their guests witness during their visit, and they are banned from approaching or interrupting other members when inside the clubhouse.

Even joining is made deliberately tricky, to vet out any unwelcome figures.

Annual fees are though to be around $4000 (approx. £3200) and applicants must be vetted by a panel that is rumored to include notable figures like Hollywood icon Julia Roberts.