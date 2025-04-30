Is Prince Harry finally ready to return home and can William forgive him?

It might have seemed like a light-hearted moment, but when Prince Harry spoke at the Upfront Summit in Los Angeles, his words struck a deeper chord. Asked what he missed about the UK, he joked that it certainly wouldn’t be our weather before getting more serious.

"There's lots of little bits and pieces I miss. I guess the countryside... It's one of the reasons why we live in Santa Barbara,” he explained. "I'm not really a city person. I like to be out in space, with a big sky above me."

The countryside isn’t the only thing the Duke of Sussex misses as he went on to reveal his love of “a good curry”, British pubs and pub food (some things never change!). Thankfully for him, he also revealed he’d found an Irish pub that does a mean bangers and mash.

But don't be fooled into thinking a return is imminent, as after moving to California five years ago, Prince Harry says, “it feels like home”. He added: "As a family, we're so happy here. The US provides so much opportunity and also a safe space for us".

Despite rumblings about US President Donald Trump deporting the Duke of Sussex after Meghan had previously been a vocal critic, calling him "divisive" and "misogynist", the politician ruled it out earlier this year.

Trump told the New York Post: "I'll leave him alone. He's got enough problems with his wife. She's terrible."

So I think it's safe to say he won't be moving back this side of the pond any time soon. Prince Harry clearly loves his life in Montecito with Meghan, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three.

Seemingly, he has no plans to visit the UK either, after spending Christmas in California when there was reportedly no invitation forthcoming to join the Royal Family at Sandringham House for the festivities. And could the British government's wooing of President Trump via the soft power of the royals prove significant?

Earlier this year, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer personally gave the President a letter from King Charles, inviting him both to Scotland (where Trump has a golf course) and for a full state visit at a later date.

There's also a suggestion that either the King or Queen, or the Prince and Princess of Wales, will make an official visit to the US next year. Surely if that did happen Charles or William would want to pop in to Montecito and at least see little Archie and Lili?

My personal opinion is that by extending the hand of friendship to Trump (King Charles has regularly written to him since his first term as president and William met him in Paris last December), both Windsors are also ensuring the safety of Harry.

I don't think Trump would want to upset either of them by deporting their (still much-loved) son or brother back to the UK. I was also struck by the words of one of William's most senior aides, Jason Knauf, in March.

Although he is no longer employed by the Palace, Jason is still connected to William and works closely with him on his environmental Earthshot Prize.

Clearly, the Prince of Wales had given his permission for his colleague to speak on an Australian documentary (they don't do it without royal sanction), and he was careful to be complimentary about the Sussexes - with whom he had also had a strong relationship.

"I'd worked really closely with the two of them and we had lots of great times. Working on their wedding was an amazing, magical experience and I wish them absolutely all the best with their lovely family," he declared.

I did take that to be a small seed of hope, alongside the praise that Jason heaped on the two brothers' work together.

In the same interview with 60 Minutes, he was also asked whether Prince William eventually becoming King might rekindle the brothers' relationship and his response was enlightening.

"I can't speculate on the future," he said. "They achieved a lot together and none of that can ever be taken away. This may be an extraordinary family that everyone gets to talk about and write about and see be interviewed and all of that stuff, but at the end of the day, it's a family."

There was a slight sting though - this, after all, is the man who complained of Meghan's alleged "bullying" at Kensington Palace and that nothing was being done.

Perhaps comparing William and Kate to certain other members of the family, Jason revealed, "Neither the Prince or the Princess would choose to be public figures. They're not that interested in the fame and celebrity."

He added: "I think that makes it quite interesting in today's world to see people out there doing their jobs but for the right reasons."

Time does heal, and after a terrible year for the Prince and Princess of Wales - with her cancer diagnosis and treatment, plus that of the King - it would be nice to think that the brothers' relationship could be repaired.

They did achieve a huge amount together, and maybe they will again one day.

