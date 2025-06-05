Kate Middleton's sad four-word admission after Princess Lilibet's birth

As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrated the fourth birthday of their only daughter, Princess Lilibet, on June 4th, the day may have felt bittersweet for the Royal Family.

Meghan delighted her millions of Instagram followers as she shared a rare look at her daughter to mark the special milestone. But it’s not just fans who haven’t seen too much of the young princess, as it’s not known if Prince William and Kate Middleton have been able to connect with their niece.

Per the Mirror, after Lilibet’s birth in 2021, the Princess of Wales revealed her heartfelt wishes for the new family member born across the pond.

In the clips, she says, “I wish her all the very best… I can't wait to meet her, because we haven't met her yet, so hopefully that will be soon.”

However, it was a later question that proved to be the more heartbreaking admission and hinted at continuing tension between the families.

When asked whether she had been able to connect with her niece via FaceTime or another virtual means, Kate added, “No, I haven't. No.”

It’s not known if William and Kate have met their niece since, as Lilibet was born after Prince Harry and Meghan quit life in the United Kingdom and moved to the States.

Lilibet was born on June 4, 2021, in Santa Barbara, California, and lives in Montecito with her parents and older brother, Prince Archie.

Since that time, it’s only been publicly confirmed that Lilibet met her great-grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth, from whom she got her name, and her grandfather, King Charles.

This in-person meeting took place when the Sussex family travelled to London for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee in June 2022.