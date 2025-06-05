Kate Middleton's sad four-word admission after Princess Lilibet's birth
Princess Lilibet just marked her fourth birthday - and it may have been a reminder of sadness for Kate and William
As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrated the fourth birthday of their only daughter, Princess Lilibet, on June 4th, the day may have felt bittersweet for the Royal Family.
Meghan delighted her millions of Instagram followers as she shared a rare look at her daughter to mark the special milestone. But it’s not just fans who haven’t seen too much of the young princess, as it’s not known if Prince William and Kate Middleton have been able to connect with their niece.
Per the Mirror, after Lilibet’s birth in 2021, the Princess of Wales revealed her heartfelt wishes for the new family member born across the pond.
A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)
A photo posted by on
In the clips, she says, “I wish her all the very best… I can't wait to meet her, because we haven't met her yet, so hopefully that will be soon.”
However, it was a later question that proved to be the more heartbreaking admission and hinted at continuing tension between the families.
When asked whether she had been able to connect with her niece via FaceTime or another virtual means, Kate added, “No, I haven't. No.”
It’s not known if William and Kate have met their niece since, as Lilibet was born after Prince Harry and Meghan quit life in the United Kingdom and moved to the States.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)
A photo posted by on
Lilibet was born on June 4, 2021, in Santa Barbara, California, and lives in Montecito with her parents and older brother, Prince Archie.
Since that time, it’s only been publicly confirmed that Lilibet met her great-grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth, from whom she got her name, and her grandfather, King Charles.
This in-person meeting took place when the Sussex family travelled to London for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee in June 2022.
Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.
Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.
-
-
We're ready to brave the big chop after seeing Renée Zellweger's chic pixie cut
For those debating a shorter cut this season, Renée Zellweger's latest hairdo is all the inspiration you need
-
My fear of driving controlled my life for nearly 30 years – at 45, here's how I finally faced my phobia
A chance encounter helped me overcome the fear that had quietly shaped my family’s life
-
Kate Middleton's favourite flats are trending again in 2025 - I predict she'll wear them again soon
Boat shoes are set to be a hot trend in summer 2025, and the Princess of Wales has been a fan for a long time
-
Kate Middleton's 'commitment to self-improvement' has helped her balance royal and family life, royal expert says
The Princess of Wales has a 'regimented daily routine' that helps her divide and manage her time, a royal expert has said
-
Prince George 'absolutely loves' this unusual hobby - and he's following in his parents footsteps
Prince George is a huge fan of a hobby that Prince William and Kate Middleton also love
-
This rare glimpse inside Kate Middleton’s living room highlights her favorite affordable home touch
The Princess of Wales uses an affordable accessory to transform her living room into a cozy, welcoming space
-
Carole and Michael Middleton were 'hugely dedicated' parents and 'sacrificed' a lot for their children growing up, Kate remembers
Carole and Michael Middleton's sacrifices to support their children are something the Princess of Wales once spoke about on a podcast
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton's controversial sleeping habit revealed
The Prince of Wales reportedly let slip something about his and Kate Middleton's sleeping arrangements - and it might divide opinion
-
Remember Kate Middleton's casual denim midi dress? It's a breezy option for days where jeans just won't do
I'd forgotten all about this piece the Princess wore in 2020 but I'm glad I've rediscovered it as denim dresses are great for summer.
-
I did a double-take when I saw Prince William's charming tribute to Kate Middleton at Buckingham Palace event
It was very understated, but I've noticed the Prince of Wales doing this a few times before at Royal Garden Parties.