We might see King Charles and Prince William reunite with Prince Harry at one very poignant event

It's possible that we could soon see Prince Harry reunite with his father King Charles and brother Prince William. The Duke of Sussex is allegedly set to extend an invitation, asking them both to attend the 2027 Invictus Games.

These reports come amid the ongoing distance between Prince Harry and the rest of the Royal Family. Despite his senior position in the royal line of succession, the Prince hasn't reunited publicly with the King or Prince of Wales for quite some time. But that could be about to change.

According to a source who spoke to The Mail on Sunday, the Duke of Sussex has supposedly "agreed" to invite King Charles and William to the next Invictus Games event, which will be held in Birmingham, UK, in 2027.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

"Harry is hopeful his father will set aside their differences to attend the Invictus Games and support veterans," the source claimed.

"The royals have always been hugely supportive of Invictus and proud of what Harry has achieved in that arena. This is one olive branch from him which might be reciprocated," they added.

Emma Shacklock, woman&home's Royal Editor, says that while Prince Harry might potentially send over an invite, it's not a given that William or King Charles will attend.

"I do believe that the Duke of Sussex could extend an invite to his father and brother for the Invictus Games and both King Charles and Prince William have indeed been very supportive of Invictus."

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

"Whether or not they will attend will likely depend on their schedules in 2027, as July can be busy for the royals with Holyrood Week in Scotland, Wimbledon and various birthdays," she added. "Last year, it was alleged that His Majesty received an invite to a service in London celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, though he didn't attend, so it's often not clear until nearer the time."

It is technically possible and royal expert Ingrid Seward said that while King Charles might be "wary" of attending, she thinks that, because it's the Invictus Games and such a good event to support, there's a good chance the monarch will accept the reported invite.

"The King might attend to show support for the Armed Forces and congratulate Harry on the most significant success in his life," she told The Mail on Sunday. "The only reason the King is wary of associating with his son is that he no longer trusts him not to repeat their private conversations as he has done in the past. This goes for all the working members of the family."

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation)

Royal commentator and Vanity Fair's Royal Correspondent, Katie Nicholl, agrees, saying that the King, "has an incredible capacity for forgiveness and he wants to be magnanimous in all of this and therefore there's certainly a possibility that the King might consider attending Invictus."

The only slight hiccup might be that the games partly coincide with Queen Camilla's 78th birthday. The Invictus Games come to an end on the 17 July, and there are likely already plans in place to celebrate Her Majesty's big day.

However, with the Games typically being held over one week, there's plenty more time for a possible public reconciliation if King Charles and Prince William are indeed invited and decide to go.