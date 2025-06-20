Prince William and Kate Middleton’s discreet visit without royal security despite fears it was 'too dangerous'

Even some working royals, like Princess Anne, don’t have full-time security, but the Prince and Princess of Wales are guarded round-the-clock as the future King and Queen. This includes when they travel abroad for international visits.

However, it’s recently emerged that Prince William and Kate made a rare exception in India in 2016. Despite concerns it would be "too dangerous" to forgo their protection, they reportedly said they were happy without it when they went to a contact centre run by the Salaam Baalak Trust.

This vital charity provides support for street and working children, as well as those living in difficult circumstances. Now Founder-Trustee Sanjoy Roy has opened up, as per Daily Mail, about the Waleses’ discreet and respectful visit.

"When William and Catherine came to see this project, [representatives] called saying, 'They’re happy to come without security,'" Sanjoy claimed, before revealing that he expressed concerns about it and even suggested they didn’t come in that case.

He continued, "I tried to dissuade them, saying, 'No can do - it's too dangerous. Just don't come.' But Will and Kate said, 'No, we really want to.'"

The couple met and chatted with children at the centre, as well as taking part in a game of carrom as they learnt more about the Saalam Baalak Trust’s incredible work. This visit came during the Prince and Princess of Wales’s tour of India and Bhutan and their decision to go without their usual protection speaks volumes.

Although Sanjoy was apparently apprehensive about this at the time, he explained that Prince William and Kate were very "respectful" and the low-key visit was lovely for the children. He allegedly described a time when former Prime Minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie visited and the press came.

"It was just a circus. I didn’t want a circus for the kids," Sanjoy shared and the Prince and Princess of Wales’s time there, whilst photographed, seems to have been very calm in contrast.

Not having their protection officers there likely helped with this, as fewer new people would have been at the centre and the atmosphere might have felt less official and more relaxed. It shows a touching amount of thoughtfulness on Prince William and Kate’s part.

It’s a very rare move for them, as the entire Wales family is understood to have 24/7 security, like King Charles and Queen Camilla do.

Speaking to The Sun’s Fabulous magazine, Editor-in-Chief of Majesty, Ingrid Seward, claimed that their bodyguards even accompany them on private holidays.

"Out of necessity Kate and Wills have their bodyguards within running distance from them at all times and of course they become friends and help carry things to the beach," she stated.

When they swap Adelaide Cottage for sunnier climes, Mustique is a go-to destination for them and the Caribbean island gives them plenty of privacy. A no-fly zone is in place to help avoid drone-taken pictures and journalists and photographers aren’t allowed to stay there.

It’s a haven for the family - and their bodyguards - and Prince William, Kate, Prince George, Charlotte and Louis are all understood to have spent half-term there back in February.