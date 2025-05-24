Prince William and Kate Middleton's controversial sleeping habit revealed

The Prince and Princess of Wales are normally a safe bet when it comes to being inspired, whether it's Kate Middleton's impeccable fashion or Prince William's dedication to important causes.

However, there's one thing the couple do that might split opinion - letting the dog sleep in bed with them.

That's right, when the HRHs hit the hay in their countryside home of Adelaide Cottage after a busy day with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, it's not just a party of two.

According to Hello!, the future King shared this revelation during a visit to Duchy College Stoke Climsland in Callington, Cornwall. Speaking to Louise Harland, who met Prince William with her dog Jacks, Prince William reportedly opened up about him and Catherine letting their dog, Orla, curl up in bed with them.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Louise is said to have recounted the discussion on Hits Radio Cornwall, explaining, "[He] said that his little dog sleeps on the bed with them at night, with him and Kate."

The Wales' black cocker spaniel, Orla, has been with the family since 2020. She is believed to have been a gift from Kate's dog-loving brother, James Middleton, following the loss of their first dog, Lupo.

Like Lupo before her, Orla has appeared in family photos over the years and was photographed with a doting Kate as she watched a polo match the Prince of Wales was playing in back in 2022.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

While most can agree that dogs are great, not everybody will agree on having them sleep in the bed and it's something couples often fight over. However, the Prince and Princess of Wales seem to find allowing their "little dog" to sleep on the bed something that works for them all.

Which makes sense, as they both come from well-known animal lovers. In addition to Queen Elizabeth II's iconic corgis over the years, there have been plenty of pets and adorable moments between animals and the royals.

William and Kate's shared love of animals is so strong that it's been suggested their first dog together, Lupo, might have played a part in deciding Prince George's name.

As reported by The Times, the Prince and Princess of Wales are believed to have written various names on pieces of paper - which might have included the one Kate had her 'heart set on' - and scattered them, with Lupo apparently stopping next to "George".

When he passed away, the couple shared a heartfelt personal message on social media and declared that they will "miss him so much" and he was "at the heart" of the family.

Prince William’s supposed revelation about his and Kate’s sleeping set-up with Orla could be seen to show that she’s very much at the heart of the Wales family too. She seems to have an especially close bond with Princess Charlotte as she has appeared alongside her in photos released to mark the royal’s seventh and eighth birthdays, looking as adorable as ever.