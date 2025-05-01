The relatable yet surprising place Kate Middleton and the Wales kids 'hang out a lot'
There are plenty of places we can imagine the Prince and Princess of Wales enjoying family outings to, but this wasn’t on my list.
One thing we always seem to get from Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales during engagements and trips are intriguing insights about their family life.
This often happens when they’re chatting with fellow parents and Kate has opened up about the place she and her kids often spend time. She and the Prince were at the soft play section at Aros Hall, a community centre on the Isle of Mull, and she revealed the Wales kids are big fans of areas like this.
Soft play areas are designed as safe indoor playgrounds for children to run about in and let off steam. They’re also somewhere that parents can meet up and socialise and according to Hello!, Kate shared, "We hang out a lot at soft play. Mine absolutely love it."
Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family by Tom Quinn, | Was £20, Now £14.33 at Amazon
Presenting a shocking, fascinating and amusing account, Tom Quinn explores what it's really like to grow up in the Royal Family. He brings together historical sources with testimonies from palace staff and includes anecdotes about Queen Elizabeth and Prince William.
Prince William has apparently been keen to get involved himself as he joked, "You still think you can do it yourself, but...", and gestured to his knees.
It’s surprising to learn that the Princess of Wales is regularly hanging out at soft play areas with Prince George, Charlotte and Louis. But it just goes to show that she and Prince William really are striving to give their children a more down-to-earth upbringing.
The Princess also reportedly remarked upon how much she wishes there’d been a soft play area or community centre for her to take Prince George to in the early days after becoming a mum. At this time the family lived on Anglesey, an island off the coast of Wales.
Forming connections with other parents is so important and Kate is said to have explained that she used to go to the café at Waitrose supermarket to get out of the house and see people.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
This isn’t the first time that the senior royal has been incredibly honest about feeling isolated after welcoming Prince George. She said something similar when she visited the Ely and Caerau Children’s Centre in 2020.
"I had just had George and William was still working with search and rescue, so we came up here when George was a tiny, tiny little baby, in the middle of Anglesey," Kate reflected.
"It was so isolated, so cut off, I didn't have my family around me, he was doing night shifts, so if only I'd had a centre like this at a certain time."
Now, though, she and her three children are clearly making the most of the facilities close to them at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. Their home is also much closer to Kate’s family which likely helps a lot too.
"You need to bring 'the village' together," she said at Aros Hall as she heard about how families gather and make friends there.
This is one of the community centres that the Prince and Princess of Wales’s Royal Foundation has supported the refurbishment of. Their visit to the Isles of Mull and Iona lasted two days and now the couple will be back at home in time for Princess Charlotte’s 10th birthday on 2nd May.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
Gillian Anderson's breezy shirt dress is the ultimate warm-weather staple, keeping you cool, comfortable, and effortlessly chic
Perfect for staying elegant and comfortable all summer long
-
Reese Witherspoon found the most flattering (and easy) way to wear white jeans
The actress chose an all-white outfit for her holidays, and it's so simple to recreate
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s anniversary photo is one of their most romantic snaps - without even showing their faces
Each year I look forward to the release of a special picture to mark the Prince and Princess of Wales’s wedding anniversary.
-
Kate Middleton's breezy Boden shirt hasn't sold out yet - but with 15% off it's sure to
The Princess of Wales stepped out on her wedding anniversary wearing a high street linen shirt and it's an easy staple for spring.
-
The Princess of Wales just stepped out on her wedding anniversary in trending jewellery that I noticed straight away
What’s better than one gorgeous necklace? A timeless jewellery stack - and that’s just what the Princess of Wales wore in Scotland.
-
Prince William's hilarious wedding day comment to Kate Middleton's dad
The Prince of Wales was spotted exchanging a few words with Michael Middleton and it's been suggested that he made a quick joke.
-
We'd eat this indulgent dinner the Wales children make for Kate Middleton every day
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis each have a role to play when they whip this dish up for Princess Catherine
-
Kate Middleton broke royal tradition on wedding day after she ‘had her heart set’ on key detail
The Princess of Wales isn’t someone who breaks with royal tradition or protocol a lot, but she reportedly did on her wedding day.
-
Kate Middleton is that you? Her floral dress, side-swept fringe and pink blazer deserve a comeback
The building blocks for the Princess’ signature style were always there in her looks and this outfit can easily be updated for 2025.
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William to spend anniversary in bittersweet location holding 'happiest and saddest' memories
Just like King Charles and Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales will mark their wedding anniversary away from home this year.