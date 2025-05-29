Prince George 'absolutely loves' this unusual hobby - and he's following in his parents footsteps
Prince George is a huge fan of a hobby that Prince William and Kate Middleton also love
Famous for their sporting abilities, Prince William and Kate Middleton have seemingly passed down their skills to their eldest son, Prince George.
The Prince and Princess of Wales reportedly thought one of their more adventurous hobbies would "freak out" George, but the young prince ended up loving it.
Prince William visited a community swimming pool in 2024 to celebrate its re-opening and he talked about the importance of having access to swimming pools, and this is where he revealed that Prince George "absolutely loves" scuba diving just like him and Kate.
Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family by Tom Quinn, | Was $29.95, Now $13.83 at Amazon
Delving into the traditions that surround parenting in the Royal Family, Tom Quinn presents an account of what it's like growing up as a royal. This book includes shocking revelations and funny anecdotes about royal children misbehaving. It also brings together historical sources with testimonies from palace staff.
Scuba diving is just one of the many sports the Wales's partake in - and plenty of them involve splashing around.
William was known to be a keen swimmer and water polo player during his days at the University of St Andrews, and Kate Middleton shared her love for the extreme hobby of cold water swimming.
So George inheriting his parents' love for water sports is not a surprise - he's already been reported to have taken to tennis just like his mom, who even helped get him a lesson with former world number one, Roger Federer.
As reported by The Mirror, Prince William explained, "Catherine and I both adore swimming. George loves scuba diving. He was 10 years old, we took him under, thinking he’d freak out, but he absolutely loved it. It just introduced him to the world of water."
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
A love for the water is something of a tradition with the family. Both Kate and Prince William have passed their advanced scuba diving qualification, and Princess Diana was a celebrated diver during her school years.
At the community pool appearance, William also shared the poignant reason he wasn't able to catch any of the water sports at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
The senior royal met with Olympic swimmers Adam Peaty and Tom Dean and Paralympic swimmers Maisie Summers-Newton and Louise Fiddes. Asked by Tom if he managed to go to Paris for the Olympic Games, Prince William reflected that Covid fears put things into perspective with Kate facing her cancer treatments back home.
"I was so keen to come but I have to say after reading someone’s interview about Covid, I decided, because my wife was obviously having chemo, that I didn’t want to risk bringing Covid home, so Adam very kindly reminded me that that was still a thing! But we watched the whole thing. We were glued to it every day," he responded.
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
This was an incredibly personal and heartfelt revelation for Prince William to make and it followed Kate's first major public engagement of 2024 following the news that she had "completed" cancer treatment.
In a sweet video filmed by Will Warr, the Princess shared a poignant message and many of the clips showed her spending precious family time outdoors with Prince George, Charlotte, Louis and Prince William.
"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved," she declared.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
Ruth Langsford's genius £5.99 beauty tool is the makeup bag addition we didn't know we needed
Ruth shared her secret to keeping her makeup sponges in good nick
-
Exclusive: Fern Britton unveils her secret motivation for keeping fit and healthy
The TV presenter and author has overhauled her lifestyle and body by sticking to an impressive fitness regime
-
This rare glimpse inside Kate Middleton’s living room highlights her favourite affordable home touch
The Princess of Wales uses an affordable accessory to transform her living room into a cozy, welcoming space
-
Carole and Michael Middleton were 'hugely dedicated' parents and 'sacrificed' a lot for their children growing up, Kate remembers
Carole and Michael Middleton's sacrifices to support their children are something the Princess of Wales once spoke about on a podcast
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton's controversial sleeping habit revealed
The Prince of Wales reportedly let slip something about his and Kate Middleton's sleeping arrangements - and it might divide opinion
-
Remember Kate Middleton's casual denim midi dress? It's a breezy option for days where jeans just won't do
I'd forgotten all about this piece the Princess wore in 2020 but I'm glad I've rediscovered it as denim dresses are great for summer.
-
I did a double-take when I saw Prince William's charming tribute to Kate Middleton at Buckingham Palace event
It was very understated, but I've noticed the Prince of Wales doing this a few times before at Royal Garden Parties.
-
From butter yellow to meaningful earrings, Kate Middleton’s return to royal garden parties was everything I hoped it would be
This is only the second time she's ever worn this pastel yellow dress and I had wanted to see her bring it back at Easter.
-
King Charles 'insistent' that Prince William and Kate shouldn't make his 'mistake', leading to 'royal first'
A touching conversation apparently took place between father and son about royal vs family priorities.
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William's 'unusual' parenting decision that follows 'Middleton model'
The Prince and Princess of Wales' "unusual and enlightened" parenting decision set them apart from the likes of Diana and even the late Queen Elizabeth