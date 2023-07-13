Tennis star Roger Federer invited to Carole and Michael Middleton’s home for very special reason

Tennis star Roger Federer was once invited to Carole and Michael Middleton’s Berkshire home for a very special reason.

Roger Federer reportedly once revealed he’d gone to the Middleton home where he played a bit of tennis with Prince George.

He said he hoped Prince George would continue to enjoy the sport and that he had “good” tennis skills.

All eyes have been on the Wimbledon Royal Box again this year as fans anticipate further appearances from senior royals. So far we’ve seen Kate Middleton’s style first when she stepped out in a mint green blazer and Queen Camilla’s striped Wimbledon dress caught our eye as made her first appearance at the Championships since 2019. It’s predicted that the Princess of Wales could attend again for the finals and just weeks ago she proved her tennis skills when she played against Roger Federer in a special video filmed at Wimbledon.

The retired eight-time Wimbledon Champion has met the Princess of Wales several times and once Roger was invited to Carole and Michael Middleton’s home in Berkshire where he put his skills to the test teaching another member of the family.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

The future Queen Consort’s parents live in Bucklebury in Berkshire, close to the Wales family’s Adelaide Cottage home in Windsor. However, it wasn’t Carole or Michael who apparently received a lesson from the tennis great himself. According to the Daily Mail, back in 2019 it was Roger himself who said that he’d given Prince George a lesson.

After he progressed to the second round of Wimbledon 2022, Roger reportedly called Prince George “cute” and said he had “good” skills before being asked more about this.

“At that stage it's all about just touch[ing] the ball, it's already good,” he declared. “Same with my boys. I think I have a little advantage that I actually spent some time, you know, with him.”

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Remarking upon whether he was Prince George’s favorite tennis player, Roger modestly reflected that he was the only one he’d met.

He disclosed, “I'm the only player he's ever met. Then you have a little head start in who is your favorite player. I love to see that they're into tennis or into sports … his mom has always enjoyed their tennis … I hope that he'll still say the same in a few years' time.”

Whether or not Prince George has kept up playing tennis, he certainly seemed to enjoy watching the Men’s Singles Final last year at Wimbledon. According to The Telegraph, he was asked who his favorite player was then and Prince William declared it had become Novak Djokovic for a hilarious reason.

“We’ll see how long it lasts. He’ll support the winner,” he said.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

It’s possible Prince George could return to watch Wimbledon again this year since he’s now on his school summer break. However, his proud mom Kate has not only recently played with Roger but sat next to him and his wife Mirka in the Royal Box on Day 2. During their recent meeting Roger broke royal protocol with the Princess of Wales when he briefly touched her back when greeting her.

The senior royal handled it like an absolute pro and the two looked to be hugely enjoying the match. The Federers have become close to the entire Middleton family and attended Pippa Middleton’s wedding in 2017 and it looks like their friendship has definitely continued.