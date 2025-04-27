Times the royals have shown their competitive side, from Kate's netball outing to Princess Diana's school sports day

The numerous times the royals have shown their competitive side are proof that - while they may be a friendly bunch - this is a family with a strong winning streak. From royal engagements to how they like to spend their downtime, there have been several occasions over the years when they sought to raise their game.

This includes the activities the royals get up to on official sports-focused duties, which may see them go head to head all for the fun of it. There are also countless charity competitions they willingly sign up to, and many family members have likewise competed at a professional level - including the Olympics - or have simply chosen to get an edge in their downtime.

From Kate Middleton's netball outing and Princess Diana's school sports day to Prince Harry's polo and King Charles' sailing, you'll be amazed at the assortment of pursuits they have got up to over the years. And, whether they were champion material or not, it's always the taking part that counts...

The 32 times the royals have shown their competitive side

Kate Middleton's netball

Kate Middleton frequently gets to grips with a range of sports on royal engagements, and that includes giving them a go herself. The princess was seen catching the ball while playing netball at a mental fitness workshop run by SportsAid at the Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre in 2023.

Zara Phillips' showjumping

A number of royals have taken their competitive spirit to the highest levels, including Zara Phillips and her professional equine career. The daughter of Princess Anne demonstrated her showjumping skills at the London 2012 Olympic Games.

Prince William's polo

Prince William famously grew up playing polo - an equine sport also beloved by both his father King Charles and brother Prince Harry. He took part in a charity event at Guards Polo Club near Windsor in 2024.

Queen Elizabeth's racing

Few things got Queen Elizabeth more excited than seeing her horses race with the possibility of a potential winner in her stables. The late monarch paid close attention to the action from the stands of the Epsom Derby Festival in Surrey in 2018.

King Charles' showjumping

King Charles had a rather active upbringing that saw him hone his abilities at a number of sports - including showjumping. The then-prince took part in the triathlon event at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 1979.

Prince William's charity run

The royals have frequently been seen lacing up their trainers to take part in charity events. Prince William signed up to the Sport Relief London Mile - alongside Gordon Ramsay and Patrick Kielty - in 2004, which he completed in six minutes and ten seconds.

Prince Harry's sitting volleyball

Prince Harry can't help but try out for himself the events that have taken place at his Invictus Games over the years - many of which are less well known. In 2014, when the competition was held in London, he gave none other than sitting volleyball a go.

King Charles and Prince Edward's karting

While not everyone gets to mess around with their younger brother in grounds as spacious as Windsor Castle, the activity chosen by a then-Prince Charles to play with Prince Edward is rather relatable. The pair were seen whizzing around on a go-kart in 1969.

Prince Harry and Prince William's motorcycling

Prince Harry and Prince William looked to be in friendly competition with one another during a charity motorcycling event in 2008. The pair were seen taking part in a practice session for the Enduro 2008 Motorcycle Rally to benefit UNICEF, the Nelson Mandela Children's Fund and Sentebale.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's racing

The royals are multigenerational fans of racing. Princess Beatrice and her younger sister Princess Eugenie seemed to have bet on the right horse at the 'Ladies Day' of Royal Ascot 2014, judging by their delighted faces while spectating from the stands.

Prince Louis' archery

Prince Louis had his eyes on the target at one of his first royal engagements with his family in 2023. The youngest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton tried his hand at archery while taking part in the Big Help Out during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough.

Kate Middleton's rowing

While Kate Middleton ultimately had to pull out of The Sisterhood's English Channel crossing in 2007, the princess was seen taking part in regular training sessions beforehand. She was seen rowing on the Thames in the run-up to their attempt to be the first all-female dragon boat crew to complete the route.

Sophie Wessex's shooting

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, looked like she was having a great time at the Gibraltar Barracks, Camberley, in 2023. The wife of Prince Edward wore ear defenders and a camo-print jacket to take part in a spot of clay pigeon shooting.

Kate Middleton's wheelchair rugby

There are few sports Kate Middleton hasn't tried in her years as a working royal. In 2023, she took part in a wheelchair rugby training session, led by members of the England Wheelchair Rugby League squad, during a Rugby League Inclusivity Day at Allam Sports Centre in Hull.

Kate Middleton, Prince William and Prince Harry's sprint race

On occasion, Prince William, Prince Harry and Kate Middleton would attend royal engagements as a trio - and visibly loved trying to get one up on each other where possible. They were seen taking part in a sprint race during a training event to promote the charity Heads Together in London in 2017.

Queen Camilla and King Charles' racing

Queen Camilla and King Charles didn't appear to want to miss a moment while using binoculars to watch the racing action at Royal Ascot in 2023. The pair stood in the Royal Box, which is frequently used by members of their horse-loving family.

Princess Beatrice's marathon

It is little known that Princess Beatrice is the only member of the royal family to have run the London Marathon. The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson took part in the event in 2010 as part of a 34-person 'human caterpillar' that also included Richard Branson's daughter Holly.

Prince Harry and Prince William's polo

Prince Harry and Prince William have often competed against one another during polo, in a rather fun case of sibling rivalry. That includes many a good cause, such as during a charity game at Billingbear Polo Club, Wokingham, in 2019.

Mike Tindall's rugby

The royal family has a professional sportsman among its ranks. Zara Tindall's husband Mike was famously a rugby player - with a career that included playing for Bath and Gloucester as well as England. Indeed, for the latter, he was both the team captain and part of the squad that won the 2003 World Cup.

Princess Diana's tennis

Princess Diana was a fan of tennis, both attending Wimbledon and honing her skills at the Harbour Club in Chelsea. The mother of Prince William and Prince Harry was seen taking to the court with German pro player Steffi Graf at the Vanderbilt Racquet Club in London in 1988.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Invictus Games

At the Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands in 2022, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was spotted looking rather hooked. The pair were eagerly watching the Land Rover Driving Challenge at the event, which the Duke of Sussex founded for wounded veterans in 2014.

Princess Diana's skiing

Princess Diana had a particular passion for the ski slopes, and frequently jetted off to perfect her skills over the years. Prince William and Prince Harry's mother was spotted looking prepared on the slopes in Switzerland in 1991.

Princess Anne's It's A Royal Knockout

The royals have rarely made television appearances over the decades - with the exception of Princess Anne who took part in the competition series It's A Royal Knockout in the name of charity in 1987. The Queen's daughter was a team captain up against her brothers, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew, as well as the latter's wife, Sarah Ferguson, and raised £1.5 million for good causes.

Princess Diana's sports day

Princess Diana showed off her impressive running prowess at Prince William's school sports day in 1989. The then-wife of Prince Charles sprinted alongside other mums as part of the 'mothers race' at Wetherby Pre-Preparatory School held at Richmond Rugby Club, London.

King Charles' sailing

There are few things King Charles hasn't given a go over the years. In 1980, the then-prince took part in windsurfing during Regatta Week off Cowes, Isle of Wight. He appeared to be concentrating hard to stay afloat.

Lady Louise Windsor's carriage driving

Lady Louise Windsor took after her grandfather, Prince Philip, in falling for carriage driving. The daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, held the reins as she took part in the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 2023.

It is a rather surprising fact that Prince William is an enthusiastic fan of Aston Villa FC, who he has supported for years. The royal seemed to be keen to pass on his passion to his son Prince George, who came with him to a game against Paris Saint-Germain in Paris in 2025.

Kate Middleton's land yachting

Kate Middleton looked blown away on a royal engagement on a beach in St Andrews, Scotland, in 2021. The princess laughed while taking part in a session of land yachting, which also saw her race husband Prince William along the sand.

Kate Middleton's rugby

As one of her many patronages, Kate Middleton was named patron of the Rugby Football Union in 2022. The princess laughed as she took part in a session during a visit to Maidenhead Rugby Club the following year.

King George VI and Queen Mother's card games

King George VI and the Queen Mother proved that a nice card game can be a great way to flex your competitive muscles. The couple were seen entertaining themselves at Buckingham Palace back in 1942.

Princess Anne's racing

Princess Anne may have competed in the equestrian three-day event at the 1976 Olympics, but she also tried her hand at being a jockey. The Queen's daughter took part in a charity event at the Crookham races in Hampshire in 1985.

Prince Philip's cricket

It was while attending school at Gordonstoun, Scotland that Prince Philip first got into cricket - and it was a sport he kept up in adulthood. The Queen's husband was seen batting at the nets while serving in the Royal Navy in 1947.