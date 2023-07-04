Style first for Kate Middleton as she takes inspiration from Princess Diana for first look of Wimbledon 2023

Kate Middleton's first Wimbledon appearance of 2023 has been met with delight as the Princess of Wales channeled Princess Diana at this sporting event.

On Tuesday, July 4, 2023, the Princess of Wales stepped out in London for a sporty engagement.

The Princess attended day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

In other royal news, Prince George an exception to Wimbledon rule that sparked apology for ‘unintentional hurt’ caused to fellow royal.

On July 4, Catherine, Princess of Wales braved the cloudy English weather as she stepped out in London to enjoy a spot of tennis. The royal was sat next to Deborah Jevans and Laura Robson as they watched Katie Boulter take on Daria Saville on day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships.

Despite the overcast weather, the Princess braved the rainfall and looked picture-perfect as she sat courtside in a mint and white ensemble.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For this engagement, the Princess debuted a fashion first as she wore a mint and white blazer from Balmain. The blazer was the Double-Breasted Teo-Tone Crepe Blazer which features 80's style shoulder pads and typically retails at around $2,750 (£1,950).

Aside from Kate Middleton's ethereal green dress in the Bahamas, the Princess rarely wears mint and traditionally opts for other shades of green instead of this pastel color that was more popular in the 80s.

The blazer paired with the white pleated midi skirt that fell just above the Princess' ankle, was a clearly 80's inspired look and seemed to take a clear leaf out of Princess Diana's style guide. Diana was often seen in mint pieces - like her 1997 mint Chanel suit- and masculine-style blazers that she paired with long feminine skirts.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Catherine accessorized this look with a Mulberry small ‘Amberley’ White Grain Leather Crossbody Bag which she has been seen in before, her go-to Gianvito Rossi ‘Gianvito 105’ White Leather Pumps, and her Chunky Knot Baroque Pearl Earrings from Shyla London.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Watching and playing tennis is one of Kate Middleton's favorite hobbies, and she is nearly always in attendance at Wimbledon each summer to enjoy some of the matches. Typically the Princess attends the matches at the end of the two-week tournament, but she changed up her pattern by attending on just day two of the games.

It was thought that Kate Middleton’s first Wimbledon 2023 appearance might require some serious patience from fans as it is Holyrood Week in Scotland at the moment. King Charles and Queen Camilla are already in Scotland and the Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to attend royal engagements in Scotland any day now.

In fact, the BBC reported that Princess Catherine is expected to attend the procession from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to a service at St Giles’ Cathedral where King Charles will be presented with the Honors of Scotland. This is set to take place tomorrow on July 5, meaning the Princess will have to get to travel from England to Scotland pretty sharpish if she wants to make it in time!