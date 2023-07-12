Queen Camilla stuns in striped puffed-sleeve dress and daring gold choker as she makes first Wimbledon appearance since 2019

Queen Camilla stunned in a striped puffed-sleeve dress and gold choker as she made her first Wimbledon appearance since 2019.

After days of anticipation over whether she’d attend, Her Majesty stepped out at Wimbledon 2023 on July 12.

Always a fan of a tunic dress Queen Camilla opted for a white, striped option and went with statement gold jewelry.

Already this year Wimbledon has provided royal fashion fans with some seriously chic summer looks, from Kate Middleton’s Wimbledon style first when she wore a mint green blazer to Princess Margaret’s daughter Lady Sarah Chatto’s quiet luxury shirt choice. Many people might be hoping for the tennis-loving Princess of Wales to return to the courts of SW19, providing even more style inspiration.

But whilst we await another appearance from her, Queen Camilla has now stepped out at Wimbledon for not only the first time this year, but since 2019 too! Here she put a new twist on her go-to tunic dress look and Queen Camilla’s striped Wimbledon dress featured a soft sheen to the material and vertical stripes.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

When people consider how to wear stripes we often immediately think of horizontal stripes but Her Majesty’s look pushed stripe boundaries. The white tunic-neckline dress seemed to shine in the light at Wimbledon’s center court and five dark navy stripes, beginning in the center and fanning out at intervals across the bodice.

These continued all the way down to the knee-length skirt which flared out in a flattering A-Line design. The sleeves on Queen Camilla’s striped Wimbledon dress are classically three-quarter length and perfect for the changeable British weather, with a subtle puffed detail at the shoulders for even more definition and structure.

(Image credit: Photo by Victoria Jones - Pool/Getty Images)

Her Majesty paired her dress with neutral gray low court heels that appear to be suede along with a woven-detail beige top handle bag. But perhaps the most eye-catching and magnificent accessory of all was her gold choker necklace. Reminiscent of Meghan Markle’s brass choker from her photoshoot with Variety last year, it’s not known whether Queen Camilla’s is solid gold, gold plated or simply gold-toned.

However, it’s certainly beautiful and stands out against the soft white and navy of Queen Camilla’s striped Wimbledon dress. Underneath another, finer gold chain necklace can be seen, showing that layering jewelry is a trend the royals are also on board with.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

She arrived at Wimbledon 2023 on Day 10 of the championships and was seen walking with the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club chairman Ian Hewitt and talking to the Ball Boys and Girls. Although she clearly enjoys the matches from the delight on Queen Camilla’s face as she watched the Quarter Finals, this was the first time Her Majesty had been to Wimbledon since 2019.

This time Queen Camilla’s sister Annabel Elliot was seen sitting with her and now the Queen has made her return, who knows whether she could appear again, perhaps to watch the finals this weekend.