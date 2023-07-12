The Duchess of Gloucester nails retro glamour in gorgeous red gingham belted dress and layered gold necklaces
The Duchess of Gloucester's red gingham dress was the perfect summer look as she attended Day 8 of Wimbledon tennis tournament
The Duchess of Gloucester's red gingham dress is the perfect summer dress as the royal oozes retro glamour in her down-to-earth look.
- Birgitte, the Duchess of Gloucester looked wonderful as she attended Wimbledon on July 10.
- The royal stepped out in a red and white gingham ensemble.
- In other royal news, Meghan Markle's favorite body lotion that's the secret to her glowing skin is just so affordable.
Birgitte, the Duchess of Gloucester, who is the wife of Queen Elizabeth’s cousin The Duke of Gloucester, was one of the many famous faces at the Wimbledon tennis tournament this week. The Duchess attended Day 8 of the tournament on July 10, as she sat in the Royal Box at the Centre Court.
For this engagement, the Duchess wore a dark red and white gingham checked Max Mara dress. The dress is called the Studio ‘Ventoso’ Midi Dress and typically retails at around $430 (£332). While this dress is no longer stocked by the designer, there are a number of other brands that stock similar dresses.
The dress was the perfect 50s style that featured a collared neckline and a belted waist. The Duchess pulled this look together by adding a white knitted cardigan and a layered pearl and gold necklace. The necklaces included a string of pearls, and a combination of chunky and dainty gold necklaces, which matched the Duchess' dangly gold earrings.
French Connection Cotton Gingham Belted Shirt Dress, White/Hibiscus, $110 (£85) | John Lewis
A sleek and modern choice, this midi dress by French Connection features a classic gingham print. Framed with a smart collar and short sleeves, this piece ensures long-lasting quality with a soft cotton handle and will be an easy choice when the sun starts to shine.
Pure Cotton Gingham V-Neck Midi Wrap Dress, $102 (£79) | Marks & Spencer
This pure cotton wrap dress by Crew Clothing checks all the boxes for an effortless summer style. The sleeveless piece is cut to a regular fit from timeless gingham fabric and features gentle pleats in the skirt for fullness. A v-neck and tie waist add flattering details, while side pockets bring a relaxed feel to this versatile midi.
The Duchess of Gloucester has been pulling out some great looks recently. In May, she wore a stunning navy dress for a Buckingham Palace summer garden party. The Duchess of Gloucester’s navy blue shirt dress proved that royal fashion can be totally relatable and easy to replicate as the dress was in a classic style without any ostentatious bells or whistles.
Earlier this year in January, The Duchess of Gloucester stepped up her fashion game in a cozy cream coat and a roll-neck top. This was another perfectly fashionable ensemble as the Duchess opted for low-key quiet luxury and showed off her high-quality wardrobe with simple well-tailored pieces.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
-
-
Nigella Lawson's famous dinner parties are canceled for the most relatable reason
Nigella Lawson's dinner parties may well be the pinnacle of home dining but the beloved chef and writer says she's not doing them anymore
By Aoife Hanna • Published
-
Queen Camilla loves this versatile shirt dress so much she's worn it 3 times and we can see why, it's breezy summer dressing made easy!
Queen Camilla's shirt dress from Samantha Sung is one of our favorite summer looks on Her Majesty
By Laura Harman • Published
-
Meghan Markle's favorite body lotion that's the secret to her glowing skin is just so affordable
Meghan Markle's favorite body lotion is a drugstore steal
By Caitlin Elliott • Published
-
Princess Margaret's daughter Lady Sarah Chatto proves quiet luxury is still going strong with subtle shirt at Wimbledon
Lady Sarah Chatto nailed quiet luxury in a brown and white striped shirt as the royal stepped out to enjoy the tennis in London
By Laura Harman • Published
-
Kate Middleton's perfect hair secret for keeping her bouncy curls in place is a total bargain
Kate Middleton's perfect hair secret is a bargain drugstore product!
By Laura Harman • Published
-
Kate Middleton's organic rosehip face oil gives her radiant glowing skin and it's on sale right now!
Kate Middleton's organic rosehip face oil is said to be a staple in her routine - and it's a total bargain
By Lucy Abbersteen • Published
-
Steal Queen Letizia's style as hundreds of smart white trousers hit the sales today - we're obsessed with her embroidered coral top too!
Queen Letizia's smart white trousers are the perfect pants for a summer engagement
By Laura Harman • Published
-
Jennifer Lopez's secret to perfect brows revealed - and it's on sale!
Jennifer Lopez's favorite eyebrow-enhancing product comes from a brand beloved by legions of A-list celebrities like Oprah and Heidi Klum
By Aoife Hanna • Published
-
Best Amazon Prime Day book deals 2023: The cheapest prices available across genres
We've rounded up all the best book deals on Amazon, so you can enjoy up to 60% off on a new read
By Hannah Holway • Last updated
-
Kate Middleton pairs white lace Wimbledon dress with the cutest Anya Hindmarch wicker clutch bag and we're obsessed
Kate Middleton's wicker clutch bag was the perfect summer accessory when the Princess of Wales attended Wimbledon back in 2014
By Laura Harman • Published