The Duchess of Gloucester nails retro glamour in gorgeous red gingham belted dress and layered gold necklaces

The Duchess of Gloucester's red gingham dress is the perfect summer dress as the royal oozes retro glamour in her down-to-earth look.

Birgitte, the Duchess of Gloucester looked wonderful as she attended Wimbledon on July 10.

The royal stepped out in a red and white gingham ensemble.

Birgitte, the Duchess of Gloucester, who is the wife of Queen Elizabeth’s cousin The Duke of Gloucester, was one of the many famous faces at the Wimbledon tennis tournament this week. The Duchess attended Day 8 of the tournament on July 10, as she sat in the Royal Box at the Centre Court.

For this engagement, the Duchess wore a dark red and white gingham checked Max Mara dress. The dress is called the Studio ‘Ventoso’ Midi Dress and typically retails at around $430 (£332). While this dress is no longer stocked by the designer, there are a number of other brands that stock similar dresses.

The dress was the perfect 50s style that featured a collared neckline and a belted waist. The Duchess pulled this look together by adding a white knitted cardigan and a layered pearl and gold necklace. The necklaces included a string of pearls, and a combination of chunky and dainty gold necklaces, which matched the Duchess' dangly gold earrings.

The Duchess of Gloucester has been pulling out some great looks recently. In May, she wore a stunning navy dress for a Buckingham Palace summer garden party. The Duchess of Gloucester’s navy blue shirt dress proved that royal fashion can be totally relatable and easy to replicate as the dress was in a classic style without any ostentatious bells or whistles.

Earlier this year in January, The Duchess of Gloucester stepped up her fashion game in a cozy cream coat and a roll-neck top. This was another perfectly fashionable ensemble as the Duchess opted for low-key quiet luxury and showed off her high-quality wardrobe with simple well-tailored pieces.