Kate Middleton's rosehip face oil she swears by for glowing skin just dipped to a seriously budget-friendly price
Kate Middleton's rosehip face oil which she uses to maintain her radiant skin is currently on sale
Kate Middleton's rosehip face oil is currently included in the Black Friday sale - and we couldn't be more excited about this bargain price for this luxe product!
Although there are lots of Black Friday Beauty Deals that have caught our attention, there is one offer that is just too good to turn down! Look Fantastic has a great sale on at the moment and has reduced the prices for many of their Trilogy products - including the rosehip oil that is a key part of the Princess of Wales's skincare regime!
Buy Kate Middleton's Rosehip Face Oil
Trilogy Aromatic Certified Organic Rosehip Oil 45ml
Was £34.50 Now £27.60 | Look Fantastic
The fast-absorbing oil avoids any sticky build-up, while utilising vitamin E to shield your base from harsh external aggressors.
Trilogy Rosehip Oil Antioxidant+ 30ml,
Was £36.50 Now £29.20 | Look Fantastic
An advanced formulation of essential oils and red berry make Trilogy Rosehip Oil AntiOxidant + the most effective totally natural skin-loving product
Trilogy All About Hydration Kit,
Was £27.50 Now £22.00 | Trilogy
A travel-friendly skincare set suitable for all skin types, featuring a toner, oil and moisturiser.
Of all of the best face oils, rosehip seems to be the Princess's favourite and it's something that she reportedly discovered while she was pregnant. A source close to Princess Catherine revealed that this natural face oil is a favourite of Kate's because she was particularly cautious about non-natural ingredients during her pregnancy.
"Kate is very cautious of products and treatments," an insider told US Weekly. "Baby’s health comes first." Of course, the Princess hasn't been pregnant in many years, but reportedly the oil is still a key part of her regime. "Kate continues to use rosehip oil in her daily skincare regimen," said the source, adding, "She loves the effect it has on her skin. [Her mother] Carole is also a fan."
This highlights how versatile this product is as it can be used to hydrate, add radiance, and smooth fine lines and wrinkles, on skin of any age.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
