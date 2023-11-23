Kate Middleton's rosehip face oil she swears by for glowing skin just dipped to a seriously budget-friendly price

Kate Middleton's rosehip face oil is currently included in the Black Friday sale  - and we couldn't be more excited about this bargain price for this luxe product!

Although there are lots of Black Friday Beauty Deals that have caught our attention, there is one offer that is just too good to turn down! Look Fantastic has a great sale on at the moment and has reduced the prices for many of their Trilogy products - including the rosehip oil that is a key part of the Princess of Wales's skincare regime!

Buy Kate Middleton's Rosehip Face Oil

Trilogy Aromatic Certified Organic Rosehip Oil 45ml Was £34.50

Trilogy Aromatic Certified Organic Rosehip Oil 45ml Was £34.50 Now £27.60 | Look Fantastic

The fast-absorbing oil avoids any sticky build-up, while utilising vitamin E to shield your base from harsh external aggressors.

View Deal
Trilogy Rosehip Oil Antioxidant+ 30ml, Was £36.50

Trilogy Rosehip Oil Antioxidant+ 30ml, Was £36.50 Now £29.20 | Look Fantastic

An advanced formulation of essential oils and red berry make Trilogy Rosehip Oil AntiOxidant + the most effective totally natural skin-loving product 

View Deal
Trilogy All About Hydration Kit, Was £27.50

Trilogy All About Hydration Kit, Was £27.50 Now £22.00 | Trilogy 

A travel-friendly skincare set suitable for all skin types, featuring a toner, oil and moisturiser.

View Deal

Kate Middleton

Of all of the best face oils, rosehip seems to be the Princess's favourite and it's something that she reportedly discovered while she was pregnant. A source close to Princess Catherine revealed that this natural face oil is a favourite of Kate's because she was particularly cautious about non-natural ingredients during her pregnancy.

Kate Middleton

"Kate is very cautious of products and treatments," an insider told US Weekly. "Baby’s health comes first." Of course, the Princess hasn't been pregnant in many years, but reportedly the oil is still a key part of her regime. "Kate continues to use rosehip oil in her daily skincare regimen," said the source, adding, "She loves the effect it has on her skin. [Her mother] Carole is also a fan."

This highlights how versatile this product is as it can be used to hydrate, add radiance, and smooth fine lines and wrinkles, on skin of any age.

