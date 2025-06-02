Reese Witherspoon's favourite budget-friendly face wash is on sale for £7.50

We're always on the hunt for celebrity-approved beauty bargains and love trying out the purse-friendly products we find.

We love Joanna Lumley's 'cheap as chips' moisturiser and Kate Moss's go-to sunscreen - so we were super excited to learn about Reese Witherspoon's favourite face wash that's currently on sale for just £7.50.

Usually retailing at £11.50, the Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser is already one of the cheapest and best face cleansers on the market. But it can be snapped up with 35% off at Amazon today.

Revealing her love for the cleanser in an interview with Refinery 29, Reese called Cetaphil her 'favourite' skincare brand and said, "I use the face wash, and I travel with it."

If, like Reese, you're after a handy travel-sized cleanser to take on holiday, you can pick up the Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser Travel-Size for just £5.60.

Fragrance free, the gentle cleanser has a super simple formula that's full of non-irritating, non-comedogenic (meaning it won't block your pores) and vegan ingredients, that make sure your skin gets what it needs without any fuss.

This is what has won the cleanser so many fans, as well as over 160 beauty awards, including the woman&home Clever Skincare Award for Best Cream Cleanser for Savvy Shoppers in 2024.

There's a no-frills formula of glycerin, niacinamide, and panthenol that works to remove dirt, makeup, and impurities, while preserving the skin's moisture barrier, increasing hydration, and soothing any irritation.

Talking about the simple ingredients list of Reese's go-to Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser, woman&home's Digital Beauty Writer Naomi Jamieson said, "As someone with dry and sensitive skin, I find simplicity is key when it comes to my beauty routine and specifically, my cleansers.

"I don't want anything too harsh or stripping, so I tend to look for products that feature ingredients like hyaluronic acid and glycerin, which work to hydrate and soothe the skin," she added.

It's a hard-working multitasker product, too, and can be used as a gentle body wash. Perfect for those with easily aggravated skin who want a shower gel with no intense fragrance or harsh ingredients.