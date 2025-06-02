Reese Witherspoon's favourite budget-friendly face wash is on sale for £7.50
Reese has been vocal about her love for this no-frills skincare essential
Naomi Jamieson
We're always on the hunt for celebrity-approved beauty bargains and love trying out the purse-friendly products we find.
We love Joanna Lumley's 'cheap as chips' moisturiser and Kate Moss's go-to sunscreen - so we were super excited to learn about Reese Witherspoon's favourite face wash that's currently on sale for just £7.50.
Usually retailing at £11.50, the Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser is already one of the cheapest and best face cleansers on the market. But it can be snapped up with 35% off at Amazon today.
Revealing her love for the cleanser in an interview with Refinery 29, Reese called Cetaphil her 'favourite' skincare brand and said, "I use the face wash, and I travel with it."
If, like Reese, you're after a handy travel-sized cleanser to take on holiday, you can pick up the Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser Travel-Size for just £5.60.
Fragrance free, the gentle cleanser has a super simple formula that's full of non-irritating, non-comedogenic (meaning it won't block your pores) and vegan ingredients, that make sure your skin gets what it needs without any fuss.
This is what has won the cleanser so many fans, as well as over 160 beauty awards, including the woman&home Clever Skincare Award for Best Cream Cleanser for Savvy Shoppers in 2024.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
There's a no-frills formula of glycerin, niacinamide, and panthenol that works to remove dirt, makeup, and impurities, while preserving the skin's moisture barrier, increasing hydration, and soothing any irritation.
Talking about the simple ingredients list of Reese's go-to Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser, woman&home's Digital Beauty Writer Naomi Jamieson said, "As someone with dry and sensitive skin, I find simplicity is key when it comes to my beauty routine and specifically, my cleansers.
"I don't want anything too harsh or stripping, so I tend to look for products that feature ingredients like hyaluronic acid and glycerin, which work to hydrate and soothe the skin," she added.
It's a hard-working multitasker product, too, and can be used as a gentle body wash. Perfect for those with easily aggravated skin who want a shower gel with no intense fragrance or harsh ingredients.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
- Naomi JamiesonDigital Beauty Writer
-
-
Pippa Middleton’s laid-back look is the perfect blend of summer comfort and French girl chic
It can be tricky to know what to wear during unseasonably chilly and wet summer months - but Pippa's look is great for layering inspiration
-
Walking poles are an 'underrated' way to make hiking easier and boost stability - these are the 8 best ones for 2025
Whether you are hitting the mountains and hills or heading out on a walk this weekend, I've tested the best walking poles for stability, confidence and comfort
-
'My legs resemble an armadillo' - Alex Jones reveals the 'only thing' that helps with her dry skin after the winter
The One Show presenter shared some of her go-to skincare products - including the only thing that helps with her 'dinosaur'- like dry skin
-
These 9 perfumes smell like sun cream in the chicest and most nostalgic way
These are the fragrances for those who want to smell like summer and nothing else...
-
Julia Roberts keeps skincare simple with easy 3-step routine - her low effort regime fits into even the busiest mornings
Julia Roberts' 'low maintenance' and 'streamlined' morning routine is the quick and simple regime to get a glowing complextion in no time at all
-
Need a manicure refresh? Try Helen Mirren’s elegant sheer pink £8 nail polish for a fresh and timeless look
Offering a timeless and refined tint to your nails, Helen Mirren's polish colour of choice is a true staple to add to your collection...
-
Yes, you should try Sarah Jessica Parker's liquorice manicure for summer
And just like that, we're incorporating inky blacks into our spring/summer nail rotation
-
Ruth Langsford's genius £5.99 beauty tool is the makeup bag addition we didn't know we needed
Ruth shared her secret to keeping her makeup sponges in good nick
-
The 'cheap as chips' face moisturiser Joanna Lumley 'adores' for her sensitive skin
The budget-friendly cream is a classic that's praised for its thick, nourishing formula
-
Sara Davies' 'top life hack' is a game changer if you don't want to wash your hair every day
You just need three simple but key products