Announcing our 2024 woman&home clever skincare awards winners!

Our judges have picked 70 favourite products for every complexion concern and price point

three women with beautiful skin to announce the woman&home clever skincare awards
(Image credit: Future/Iulia David)
We've tested hundreds of products to find the 70 best skincare products on the market - whatever your budget or skin type.  

Having a good skincare routine will lead to clearer, plumper and a healthier-looking complexion. But with so many new brands and products launching daily, it can be overwhelming trying to decipher exactly which products are worth investing in. Here's where the woman&home clever skincare awards 2024 come in. 

Our panel of experts, including dermatologists, pro facialists and the beauty team have tested hundreds of products to find the best buys for every budget. Whether you’re looking for the best cleanser to clear away makeup or you’re trying to decide which is the best Vitamin C serum for your skin type, we have 70 winners that are worthy of your money and your time. 

2024 woman&home clever skincare awards winners

Cleansers

Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing BalmBEST BALM CLEANSER

Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm

RRP: £49

A worthy cult classic, thanks to its luxurious scent, rich texture and nourishing ingredients. It melts away makeup, leaving skin plumped with hydration. 

Cetaphil Gentle Skin CleanserBEST CREAM CLEANSER SAVVY SHOPPER

Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser

RRP: £11.50

This fuss-free cleanser leaves skin feeling comfortable and soothed, never tight or dry. The soap-free formula is kind on sensitive skin types. 

Sachi Saponins Cream CleanserBEST CREAM CLEANSER LUXURY
Sachi Saponins Cream Cleanser

RRP: £42

Softens and soothes skin while removing impurities and make-up. It's enriched with barrier-boosting ingredients that help to soothe reactive skin types. 

Garnier Skin Active Hydrating Deep CleanserBEST FOAM CLEANSER

Garnier Skin Active Hydrating Deep Cleanser

RRP: £9.99

All skin types will benefit from using this affordable buy, which gives complexions a deep clean. Hyaluronic acid and ceramides work to improve moisture levels in the short- and long-term. 

Bioderma Sensibio H20 Micellar WaterBEST MICELLAR CLEANSER

Bioderma Sensibio H20 Micellar Water

RRP: £13

Beloved by Beauty Editors, this classic micellar is still hard to beat, with its gentle formula that effectively sweeps away cosmetics like a magnet - even stubborn mascara. 

Super Facialist Vitamin C+ Brighten Cleansing OilBEST OIL CLEANSER SAVVY SHOPPER

Super Facialist Vitamin C+ Brighten Cleansing Oil

RRP: £12

Melt away make-up in a matter of seconds with this lightweight formula. The silky oil elevates your cleansing routine, like a spa treatment in your own bathroom. 

Flor y Amor Cleanser/Make-up Remover with Geranium and PapayaBEST OIL CLEANSER LUXURY
Flor y Amor Cleanser/Make-up Remover with Geranium and Papaya

RRP: £46

Made using organic, ethically and sustainably-sourced ingredients like jojoba, castor and geranium essential oils, this luxurious formula impressed the judges.

Dr. David Jack Supernova Antioxidant Cleansing GelBEST GEL CLEANSER
Dr. David Jack Supernova Antioxidant Cleansing Gel

RRP: £45

With a lightweight texture, this feels refreshing and comforting, never irritating skin or eyes. It's infused with potent antioxidants that prime skin ready to face the day. 

Toner/Essences

Pixi Hydrating Milky MistBEST HYDRATING MIST

Pixi Hydrating Milky Mist

RRP: £16

Loaded with hyaluronic acid, use this spray as your first skincare step, before serums or moisturisers, to hydrate and soothe dry, tight skin.

Curél Plumping Hydrating Gel EssenceBEST HYDRATING ESSENCE

Curél Plumping Hydrating Gel Essence

RRP: £17.50

This calming, yet hydrating pre-moisturiser helps soothe dry, tight skin and prep your complexion. It feels instantly hydrating and soaks in quickly. 

Gallinée Face VinegarBEST EXFOLIATING TONER

Gallinée Face Vinegar

RRP: £26

This toner is formulated with apple cider vinegar to brighten and smooth. The probiotic-enriched formula acts like plant food for your microbiome, leaving skin beaming with health.

Avène Thermal Spring WaterBEST REFRESHING MIST

Avène Thermal Spring Water

RRP: £10

Like a G&T for your skin, this is packed with minerals to cool and calm irritation-prone skin. Perfect for your handbag on hot-weather days.

Exfoliators

Skin Rocks The Gentle AcidBEST CHEMICAL EXFOLIATOR

Skin Rocks The Gentle Acid

RRP: £49

A powerful formula that leaves your complexion looking noticeably brighter, without stinging the skin. Sprinkle on to a cotton pad and sweep over clean skin. 

Caudalie Vinoperfect Brightening Micropeel FoamBEST FACIAL PEEL

Caudalie Vinoperfect Brightening Micropeel Foam

RRP: £25

Peels can sound scary, but this frothy formula is gentle and relaxing. It's a quick, easy treatment that softens and brightens skin in one fell swoop. 

Dr. Tatiana Generate Skin Fresh Start ExfoliatorBEST FACIAL SCRUB
Dr. Tatiana Generate Skin Fresh Start Exfoliator

RRP: £70

Combines physical gritty exfoliants and volcanic particles with gentle acids , which banishes dead skin cells in seconds. Expect smoother, more radiant-looking skin. 

Eye Care

Perricone MD Firming and Brightening Eye CreamBEST FOR SENSITIVE EYES

Perricone MD Firming and Brightening Eye Cream

RRP: £64

Those with delicate skin and sensitive eyes will love this super-gentle, comforting formula. It visibly brightens, firms and smooths around the eye area. 

Seoulista Beauty Instant Wonder Eye CreamBEST FOR PUFFINESS

Seoulista Beauty Instant Wonder Eye Cream

RRP: £28

The cooling metal tip instantly refreshes tired eyes, while hydrating and preventing puffiness. It's a real hero on those mornings when you've had little sleep.

Beauty Pie Youthbomb 360° Multi-Action Eye Repair Night SerumBEST FOR LINES AND WRINKLES
Beauty Pie Youthbomb 360° Multi-Action Eye Repair Night Serum

RRP: £33 for members (£110 for non-members)

This is proven to deliver more youthful-looking eyes in just two weeks. Our judges were wowed by this formula, which made a noticeable difference to crow's feet, with zero irritation. 

Erborian Korean Skin Therapy Super BB ConcealerBEST QUICK FIX FOR DARK CIRCLES

Erborian Korean Skin Therapy Super BB Concealer

RRP: £35

This concealer is light, silky and deeply hydrating. It immediately brightens the under-eye area, cheating eight hours of sleep.

MZ Skin Soothe & Smooth Hyaluronic Brightening Eye CreamBEST FOR DARK CIRCLES

MZ Skin Soothe & Smooth Hyaluronic Brightening Eye Cream

RRP: £105

If you're plagued by dark rings, this eye cream will illuminate things. It brightens dark circles in a matter of days, and leaves eyes looking smoother and plumper.

Lip care

Tatcha The Kissu Lip MaskBEST FOR NIGHT-TIME

Tatcha The Kissu Lip Mask

RRP: £27

Treat dry, chapped lips to an overnight treatment, and wake up to a softer, smoother pout. Our judges loved the nourishing formula.

E45 Lips & Dry Skin BalmBEST LIP BALM

E45 Lips & Dry Skin Balm

RRP: £8.99

Great for sensitive skin types prone to dryness, this clever multitasker can be used on lips, cuticles and other dry spots like knees and elbows to offer instant relief. 

Masks

Farmacy Niacinamide Night MaskBEST OVERNIGHT MASK

Farmacy Niacinamide Night Mask

RRP: £42

Infused with 10% niacinamide, which tightens pores and smooths skin as you sleep. The result is a clear, refined complexion by morning.

Fenty Skin Cherry Dub Blah 2 Bright 5% AHA Face MaskBEST BRIGHTENING MASK

Fenty Skin Cherry Dub Blah 2 Bright 5% AHA Face Mask

RRP: £32

The perfect pick-me-up for drab, dull skin. Formulated with Barbados Cherry, vitamin C and AHAs, expect a brightening transformation in just five minutes.

ARgENTUM Apothecary Le Masque Infini BEST CLAY MASK
ARgENTUM Apothecary Le Masque Infini

RRP: £128

Made using real silver, which helps to balance and purify skin, this pampering formula keeps skin clear and blemish-free. The soft brush applicator helps create a gorgeous evening ritual.

Shane CooperBEST HYDRATING MASK
Shane Cooper Oxygenation Mask

RRP: £95

Created by facialist to the stars, Shane Cooper, this is a satisfyingly tingly treatment using encapsulated oxygen that leaves your face looking zingy, bright and fresh. 

Moisturisers

Tatcha The Dewy Skin CreamBEST HYDRATING MOISTURISER

Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream

RRP: £67

This light, silky moisturiser quenches thirsty skin while providing a fresh, dewy-skinned finish. It also preps your complexion ready for makeup.

TULA Skincare Bedtime Bright Vita-Charge Overnight Brightening TreatmentBEST NIGHT-TIME MOISTURISER

TULA Skincare Bedtime Bright Vita-Charge Overnight Brightening Treatment

RRP: £54

Brightens dull skin overnight, waking you up to a glowing, radiant complexion. The judges also loved the handy pump dispenser.

Absolute Collagen Deep Lift Neck & Dec CreamBEST NECK CREAM
Absolute Collagen Deep Lift Neck & Dec Cream

RRP: £55

This cream feels light but luxurious. Within a few weeks, our judges noticed the neck and décolletage area looked smooth, supple and softened.

Balance Me Tripeptide Plumping Cloud CreamBEST PEPTIDE MOISTURISER

Balance Me Tripeptide Plumping Cloud Cream

RRP: £45

Very aptly named, this is as light as a cloud, yet powerful. Enriched with peptides, ceramides and Hyaluronic acid, it plumps and nourishes skin.

No7 Derm Solutions Lightweight Hydrating LotionBEST MOISTURISER FOR OILY SKIN

No7 Derm Solutions Lightweight Hydrating Lotion

RRP: £22.95

The ideal answer for oily and blemish-prone skin, it provides long-lasting hydration and soothes sensitive skin without clogging pores.

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Water CreamBEST DAYTIME MOISTURISER

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Water Cream

RRP: £79

This has all the benefits of the brand's cult Magic Cream, with a lighter gel texture that sits beautifully under makeup and feels so refreshing in the warmer weather.

Flor y Amor Facial OilBEST FACIAL OIL
Flor y Amor Calendula and Geranium Facial Oil

RRP: £47

With a silky texture and a light scent, this is perfect to accompany a nightly facial massage, and leaves skin glowing.

Dr. Hauschka Apricot Day CreamBEST BRIGHTENING MOISTURISER

Dr. Hauschka Apricot Day Cream

RRP: £30

This deeply-nourishing formula provides skin with vitamins and unsaturated fatty acids that deliver a radiant glow and fresh feel. The silky texture drenches dry skin without feeling heavy or cloying.

Dr Sam's Flawless Moisturiser IntenseBEST HEALING MOISTURISER
Dr Sam's Flawless Moisturiser Intense

RRP: £34

For repairing or soothing sore skin, this rich barrier cream will come to the rescue. It may be intense, but it soaks in well and sits well under makeup. 

Estée Lauder Re-Nutriv Ultimate Diamond Soft Creme MoisturiserBEST ANTI-WRINKLE MOISTURISER

Estée Lauder Re-Nutriv Ultimate Diamond Soft Creme Moisturiser

RRP: £160

Despite the lightweight texture, this provided an impressive plumping effect. It's an investment, but a worthy one if your budget permits

Problem solvers

The Organic Pharmacy Antioxidant DuoBEST FOR FINE LINES AND WRINKLES
The Organic Pharmacy Antioxidant Duo

RRP: £125

A dreamy duo combining water and lipid formulas that firm and brighten the skin, protect from oxidative stress and prevent water loss. 

MV Skintherapy Rose Plus BoosterBEST BOOSTER FOR SENSITIVE SKIN
MV Skintherapy Rose Plus Booster

RRP: £99

A potent blend of precious rose oils to soothe, hydrate and balance hormonal skin and dial down the redness associated with rosacea. Skin looks radiant.

Sorted. Skin 5 in 1 Anti-Redness Day Cream SPF 50BEST FOR REDNESS

Sorted. Skin 5 in 1 Anti-Redness Day Cream SPF 50

RRP: £29.99

Using green-tinted micro-capsule technology, this cream conceals at the same time as treating redness and uneven skin tone.

Byoma Sensitive Retinol OilBEST ANTI-AGER FOR SENSITIVE SKIN

Byoma Sensitive Retinol Oil

RRP: £17.99

Retinol can cause sensitivity. This formula has all the benefits of retinol in a gentle lightweight oil formula that protects the skin's barrier.

Medik8 Crystal Retinal Ceramide Eye 3BEST FOR CROW'S FEET

Medik8 Crystal Retinal Ceramide Eye 3

RRP: £42

Formulated with retinal, which works faster than retinol to smooth out crow's feet. Choose from three strengths depending on your skin's sensitivity. 

Emma Lewisham Skin Reset Face SerumBEST FOR HYPERPIGMENTATION

Emma Lewisham Skin Reset Face Serum

RRP: £85

Combining plant extracts and vitamin C, this works to reduce the production of melanin and the development of hyperpigmentation on the skin.

Skin+Me Daily DoserBEST PRESCRIPTION ACNE PRODUCT
Skin+Me Daily Doser

RRP: Starts at £4.99, then £24.99 thereafter

When you need to treat lines, acne, redness or melasma and nothing else has worked, Skin+Me prescription skincare will hit the spot. A skin consultation with an expert will give you a product that delivers amazing results.

SPF

Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 30BEST TINTED SPF

Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 30

RRP: £35

A glowy SPF that doubles up as a make-up primer, with three shades to suit and adapt to all skin tones, from very pale to dark.

E45 Sun Care Sensitive Lotion SPF 50+BEST SPF FOR BODY

E45 Sun Care Sensitive Lotion SPF 50+

RRP: £13.99

Suitable for sensitive and eczeme-prone skin, the non-greasy texture sinks in without leaving a white cast and offers a high level of protection for all the family.

Aurelia London Hydrate & Protect Anti-Ageing Moisturiser SPF 50BEST SPF FOR FACE

Aurelia London Hydrate & Protect Anti-Ageing Moisturiser SPF 50

RRP: £65

A gorgeous lightweight texture with high protection as well as peptides and probiotics. It's so lovely that you could easily use this as a multitasking day cream over a serum.

Skin tools

Magnitone Lift Off Microcurrent Facial Toning DeviceBEST FACIAL TONING TOOL

Magnitone Lift Off Microcurrent Facial Toning Device

RRP: £89

Tone and tighten your skin while adding definition to cheekbones and jawlines with this salon-grade microcurrent tool. 

Omnilux Contour FaceBEST LED MASK
Omnilux Contour Face

RRP: £350.90

The Omnilux Contour Face is a worthy investment if you're looking to incorporate LED into your skincare routine. It's effective, easy to use and only takes 10 minutes.

ESPA Cryotherapy GlobesBEST DE-PUFFING DEVICE

ESPA Cryotherapy Globes

RRP: £55

These immediately calm inflamed skin, puffy eyes and facial tension. They stay cold for a long time, so you can treat your face, neck and any other areas that need refreshment.

Serum

Weleda Pomegranate & Maca Peptides Firming Face SerumBEST PEPTIDE SERUM

Weleda Pomegranate & Maca Peptides Firming Face Serum

RRP: £28.95

A vegan-friendly formula that plumps lines and firms skin without any harsh actives. It's proven to leave skin visibly firmer in 7 days. 

Bioderma Hydrabio Hyalu+ SerumBEST HYALURONIC ACID SERUM

Bioderma Hydrabio Hyalu+ Serum

RRP: £32

This blends two weights of hyaluronic acid, which helps to hydrate the skin on multiple levels. The result is bouncy, more elastic skin.

Elizabeth Arden Retinol + HPR Ceramide Capsules Rapid Skin Renewing SerumBEST RETINOL FOR SENSITIVE SKIN

Elizabeth Arden Retinol + HPR Ceramide Capsules Rapid Skin Renewing Serum

RRP: £51

Retinol can cause sensitivity. But the retinol in these handy capsules is buffered with skin-boosting ceramides, which transform skin without any irritation, leaving it looking radiant and revitalised.

Medik8 Crystal Retinal 3BEST RETINOID SERUM

Medik8 Crystal Retinal 3

RRP: From £45

With options for different strengths of high-impact retinal, this range will guide you through years of retinoid use for smoother, fresher-looking skin.

Dr. Tatiana Generate Skin Kick Start Day SerumBEST VITAMIN C SERUM
Dr. Tatiana Generate Skin Kick Start Day Serum

RRP: £115

With a potent 20% concentration of vitamin C, this is an incredibly effective formula that makes a difference to brightening dull skin.

Simple 10% Vitamin B3 Niacinamide Booster SerumBEST NIACINAMIDE SERUM

Simple 10% Vitamin B3 Niacinamide Booster Serum

RRP: £7.95

The judges were impressed by the efficiency of the formula, especially considering the price. Skin feels soft, soothed and balanced.

47 Skin Anti-Blemish & Scar Repair SerumBEST FOR BLEMISHES
47 Skin Anti-Blemish & Scar Repair Serum

RRP: £29

An impressive, affordable formula that really makes a difference to blemish-prone skin, treating spots while improving the appearance of existing scars.

Bodycare

Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Resurfacing Body ScrubBest Body Scrub

Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Resurfacing Body Scrub

RRP: £48

Combining physical and chemical exfoliants, this works double duty on dry skin. Scaly limbs are left feeling silky-smooth and softened. 

Dove Advanced Care Deeply Nourishing Body WashBest Shower Gel - Savvy Shopper

Dove Advanced Care Deeply Nourishing Body Wash

RRP: £4.49

With a texture closer to body cream, you can feel this lotion intensely hydrating skin while cleaning it. The fresh scent is so nostalgic too. 

L’Occitane Almond Shower OilBest Shower Gel - Luxury

L’Occitane Almond Shower Oil

RRP: £20.50

This deliciously scented buy makes your daily shower feel like a luxurious pampering treat. The nourishing oil formula leaves skin smooth with a soft almond scent. 

Fenty Skin Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body CreamBest body butter

Fenty Skin Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream

RRP: £32

Even though it has a rich buttery texture, this cream sinks in quickly, leaving limbs feeling silky and soft. It's the ultimate antidote for dry, neglected skin. 

Byoma Hydrating Body LotionBest Body Lotion

Byoma Hydrating Body Lotion

RRP: £12.99

BYOMA's foray into bodycare is a real hit. With a handy pump bottle and a lightweight formula, the judges loved this affordable buy. 

Bare by Vogue Williams Clear Tan Water,Best Bronzing Essential
Bare by Vogue Williams Clear Tan Water

RRP: £22.50

The beauty team are huge fans of this tanning range by Vogue Williams. This clear, stain-proof formula provides a golden glow without the biscuity whiff.

Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse OrBest shimmer oil

Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Or

RRP: £33

Pamper dull limbs and add an instant shimmer with this delicious- smelling, glistening oil. Suitable for face, body and hair, it contains seven botanical oils

Taylor’s CBD Body OilBest body oil
Taylor’s CBD Body Oil

RRP: £40

A soothing treat for body and mind, this will intensely nourish dry skin while providing a relaxing scent that's infused with lavender, eucalyptus and CBD. 

Supplement

Kollo Health Premium Liquid Marine CollagenBest supplement
Kollo Health Premium Liquid Marine Collagen

RRP: £35.99

Combining 10,000mg of premium liquid marine collagen peptides with vitamins B and C, taken daily for four to five weeks, Kollo helps to smooth and plump skin, increase hydration levels and boost radiance

Special recognition

Olay Super SérumBEST NEW PRODUCT LAUNCH FOR 2024
Olay Super Sérum

RRP: £39.99

All the benefits of five serums in one potent formula, at a great price. Niacinamide, vitamins C and E, peptides and AHAs deliver a wide range of skin benefits.

No7 Future Renew Damage Reversal SerumBEST INNOVATION IN SKINCARE
No7 Future Renew Damage Reversal Serum

RRP: £34.95

This is a brand focused on the science of skincare. Robust studies demonstrate how effective this serum is at smoothing lines and evening out dark spots.

Ipsum SkincareOne to watch
Ipsum Skincare

RRP: from £19

COSMOS-certified organic formulations for the face and body, enriched with natural plant oils that not only look after your skin but smell incredible too. These products truly epitomise 'a spa in a jar'. 

And Begin SerumBest new brand

And Begin

RRP: £29.99 

Get skincare personalised specifically for you with this exciting new service that focuses on midlife skin. It’s like having an on-call dermatologist, but quicker, easier and cheaper.

Dr Hauschka logoSustainable Brand
Dr Hauschka

RRP: from £14

Biodynamic principles, thoughtful packaging and natural, 100%-certified products since 1967 make this brand truly sustainable. Certified by NATRUE, each formulation contains zero mineral oils, silicones, PEGs and synthetic preservatives.

With thanks to our judging panel

The woman&home clever skincare awards judges

(Image credit: Future)

A huge thank you to our panel of industry experts for their time, insight and diligent testing. 

Founder of The Tweakments Guide, Alice Hart-Davis. Facialist and beauty expert, Chelseé Lewis. Consultant oculoplastic surgeon, Dr. Elizabeth Hawkes. Consultant dermatologist, Dr. Justine Hextall. Cosmetic doctor, Dr. Lauren Hamilton. Specialist dermatologist, Dr. Stefanie Williams. Dermatologist, Elif Benar. Skincare and expert facialist, Fiona Brackenbury. Beauty expert for Doctors Formula Skincare, Diane Ackers. Aesthetician and beauty editor, Grace Day. Facialist and skincare expert, Michaella Bolder. Make-up artist and skincare specialist, Nathalie Eleni. Master facialist, Nicola Russell. Clinical aesthetician, Pamela Marshall. Aesthetic practitioner, Shane Cooper. Aesthetic doctor, Sophie Shotter. Clinical facialist, Kate Kerr

Plus the woman&home editorial team: Beauty Director Sarah Cooper-White, Senior Beauty Editor Rhiannon Derbyshire, Beauty Editor Stephanie Maylor, Beauty Editor Jess Beech, Beauty Writer Annie Milroy, Digital Beauty Editor Aleesha Badkar, and Digital Beauty Writer Naomi Jamieson.

Stephanie Maylor
Stephanie Maylor

Stephanie Maylor is a Beauty Editor working across five national magazine titles, with almost 15 years' experience in the industry.  She has written for many brands, including woman&home, Grazia, Now, More!, Fabulous, NW, Woman, Woman's Own, Woman's Weekly, Essentials, Best, Chat, and OK! online. 

In 2010 she launched her own beauty blog, which was shortlisted for Best Beauty Blog in the 2011 and 2012 Johnson & Johnson Beauty Journalism Awards. She has interviewed many high profile industry experts and celebrities including Alesha Dixon, Twiggy and Christina Hendricks. 

