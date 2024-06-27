Announcing our 2024 woman&home clever skincare awards winners!

We've tested hundreds of products to find the 70 best skincare products on the market - whatever your budget or skin type.

Having a good skincare routine will lead to clearer, plumper and a healthier-looking complexion. But with so many new brands and products launching daily, it can be overwhelming trying to decipher exactly which products are worth investing in. Here's where the woman&home clever skincare awards 2024 come in.

Our panel of experts, including dermatologists, pro facialists and the beauty team have tested hundreds of products to find the best buys for every budget. Whether you’re looking for the best cleanser to clear away makeup or you’re trying to decide which is the best Vitamin C serum for your skin type, we have 70 winners that are worthy of your money and your time.

2024 woman&home clever skincare awards winners

Cleansers

Toner/Essences

BEST HYDRATING MIST Pixi Hydrating Milky Mist $15 at Target $24.84 at Walmart RRP: £16 Loaded with hyaluronic acid, use this spray as your first skincare step, before serums or moisturisers, to hydrate and soothe dry, tight skin. BEST HYDRATING ESSENCE Curél Plumping Hydrating Gel Essence Check Amazon RRP: £17.50 This calming, yet hydrating pre-moisturiser helps soothe dry, tight skin and prep your complexion. It feels instantly hydrating and soaks in quickly. BEST EXFOLIATING TONER Gallinée Face Vinegar Check Amazon RRP: £26 This toner is formulated with apple cider vinegar to brighten and smooth. The probiotic-enriched formula acts like plant food for your microbiome, leaving skin beaming with health. BEST REFRESHING MIST Avène Thermal Spring Water $11.99 at Shop Premium Outlets Check Amazon RRP: £10 Like a G&T for your skin, this is packed with minerals to cool and calm irritation-prone skin. Perfect for your handbag on hot-weather days.

Exfoliators

BEST CHEMICAL EXFOLIATOR Skin Rocks The Gentle Acid Check Amazon RRP: £49 A powerful formula that leaves your complexion looking noticeably brighter, without stinging the skin. Sprinkle on to a cotton pad and sweep over clean skin. BEST FACIAL PEEL Caudalie Vinoperfect Brightening Micropeel Foam Check Amazon RRP: £25 Peels can sound scary, but this frothy formula is gentle and relaxing. It's a quick, easy treatment that softens and brightens skin in one fell swoop. BEST FACIAL SCRUB Dr. Tatiana Generate Skin Fresh Start Exfoliator View at Dr. Tatiana RRP: £70 Combines physical gritty exfoliants and volcanic particles with gentle acids , which banishes dead skin cells in seconds. Expect smoother, more radiant-looking skin.

Eye Care

BEST FOR SENSITIVE EYES Perricone MD Firming and Brightening Eye Cream $52.50 at Nordstrom $53.99 at Walmart Check Amazon RRP: £64 Those with delicate skin and sensitive eyes will love this super-gentle, comforting formula. It visibly brightens, firms and smooths around the eye area. BEST FOR PUFFINESS Seoulista Beauty Instant Wonder Eye Cream Check Amazon RRP: £28 The cooling metal tip instantly refreshes tired eyes, while hydrating and preventing puffiness. It's a real hero on those mornings when you've had little sleep. BEST FOR LINES AND WRINKLES Beauty Pie Youthbomb 360° Multi-Action Eye Repair Night Serum View at Beauty PIe RRP: £33 for members (£110 for non-members) This is proven to deliver more youthful-looking eyes in just two weeks. Our judges were wowed by this formula, which made a noticeable difference to crow's feet, with zero irritation. BEST QUICK FIX FOR DARK CIRCLES Erborian Korean Skin Therapy Super BB Concealer Check Amazon RRP: £35 This concealer is light, silky and deeply hydrating. It immediately brightens the under-eye area, cheating eight hours of sleep. BEST FOR DARK CIRCLES MZ Skin Soothe & Smooth Hyaluronic Brightening Eye Cream $145 at SkinStore US Check Amazon RRP: £105 If you're plagued by dark rings, this eye cream will illuminate things. It brightens dark circles in a matter of days, and leaves eyes looking smoother and plumper.

Lip care

BEST FOR NIGHT-TIME Tatcha The Kissu Lip Mask $29 at Amazon $33.88 at Walmart RRP: £27 Treat dry, chapped lips to an overnight treatment, and wake up to a softer, smoother pout. Our judges loved the nourishing formula. BEST LIP BALM E45 Lips & Dry Skin Balm Check Amazon RRP: £8.99 Great for sensitive skin types prone to dryness, this clever multitasker can be used on lips, cuticles and other dry spots like knees and elbows to offer instant relief.

Masks

BEST OVERNIGHT MASK Farmacy Niacinamide Night Mask $10.99 at Walmart Check Amazon RRP: £42 Infused with 10% niacinamide, which tightens pores and smooths skin as you sleep. The result is a clear, refined complexion by morning. BEST BRIGHTENING MASK Fenty Skin Cherry Dub Blah 2 Bright 5% AHA Face Mask Check Amazon RRP: £32 The perfect pick-me-up for drab, dull skin. Formulated with Barbados Cherry, vitamin C and AHAs, expect a brightening transformation in just five minutes. BEST CLAY MASK ARgENTUM Apothecary Le Masque Infini View at ARgENTUM RRP: £128 Made using real silver, which helps to balance and purify skin, this pampering formula keeps skin clear and blemish-free. The soft brush applicator helps create a gorgeous evening ritual. BEST HYDRATING MASK Shane Cooper Oxygenation Mask View at Shane Cooper Clinic RRP: £95 Created by facialist to the stars, Shane Cooper, this is a satisfyingly tingly treatment using encapsulated oxygen that leaves your face looking zingy, bright and fresh.

Moisturisers

Problem solvers

SPF

BEST TINTED SPF Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 30 Check Amazon RRP: £35 A glowy SPF that doubles up as a make-up primer, with three shades to suit and adapt to all skin tones, from very pale to dark. BEST SPF FOR BODY E45 Sun Care Sensitive Lotion SPF 50+ Check Amazon RRP: £13.99 Suitable for sensitive and eczeme-prone skin, the non-greasy texture sinks in without leaving a white cast and offers a high level of protection for all the family. BEST SPF FOR FACE Aurelia London Hydrate & Protect Anti-Ageing Moisturiser SPF 50 Check Amazon RRP: £65 A gorgeous lightweight texture with high protection as well as peptides and probiotics. It's so lovely that you could easily use this as a multitasking day cream over a serum.

Serum

BEST PEPTIDE SERUM Weleda Pomegranate & Maca Peptides Firming Face Serum Check Amazon RRP: £28.95 A vegan-friendly formula that plumps lines and firms skin without any harsh actives. It's proven to leave skin visibly firmer in 7 days. BEST HYALURONIC ACID SERUM Bioderma Hydrabio Hyalu+ Serum Check Amazon RRP: £32 This blends two weights of hyaluronic acid, which helps to hydrate the skin on multiple levels. The result is bouncy, more elastic skin. BEST RETINOL FOR SENSITIVE SKIN Elizabeth Arden Retinol + HPR Ceramide Capsules Rapid Skin Renewing Serum Check Amazon RRP: £51 Retinol can cause sensitivity. But the retinol in these handy capsules is buffered with skin-boosting ceramides, which transform skin without any irritation, leaving it looking radiant and revitalised. BEST RETINOID SERUM Medik8 Crystal Retinal 3 $59 at lookfantastic $64 at SkinStore US RRP: From £45 With options for different strengths of high-impact retinal, this range will guide you through years of retinoid use for smoother, fresher-looking skin. BEST VITAMIN C SERUM Dr. Tatiana Generate Skin Kick Start Day Serum View at Dr. Tatiana RRP: £115 With a potent 20% concentration of vitamin C, this is an incredibly effective formula that makes a difference to brightening dull skin. BEST NIACINAMIDE SERUM Simple 10% Vitamin B3 Niacinamide Booster Serum Check Amazon RRP: £7.95 The judges were impressed by the efficiency of the formula, especially considering the price. Skin feels soft, soothed and balanced. BEST FOR BLEMISHES 47 Skin Anti-Blemish & Scar Repair Serum View at 47 Skin RRP: £29 An impressive, affordable formula that really makes a difference to blemish-prone skin, treating spots while improving the appearance of existing scars.

Bodycare

Supplement

Best supplement Kollo Health Premium Liquid Marine Collagen Visit Site RRP: £35.99 Combining 10,000mg of premium liquid marine collagen peptides with vitamins B and C, taken daily for four to five weeks, Kollo helps to smooth and plump skin, increase hydration levels and boost radiance

Special recognition

With thanks to our judging panel

(Image credit: Future)

A huge thank you to our panel of industry experts for their time, insight and diligent testing.

Founder of The Tweakments Guide, Alice Hart-Davis. Facialist and beauty expert, Chelseé Lewis. Consultant oculoplastic surgeon, Dr. Elizabeth Hawkes. Consultant dermatologist, Dr. Justine Hextall. Cosmetic doctor, Dr. Lauren Hamilton. Specialist dermatologist, Dr. Stefanie Williams. Dermatologist, Elif Benar. Skincare and expert facialist, Fiona Brackenbury. Beauty expert for Doctors Formula Skincare, Diane Ackers. Aesthetician and beauty editor, Grace Day. Facialist and skincare expert, Michaella Bolder. Make-up artist and skincare specialist, Nathalie Eleni. Master facialist, Nicola Russell. Clinical aesthetician, Pamela Marshall. Aesthetic practitioner, Shane Cooper. Aesthetic doctor, Sophie Shotter. Clinical facialist, Kate Kerr.

Plus the woman&home editorial team: Beauty Director Sarah Cooper-White, Senior Beauty Editor Rhiannon Derbyshire, Beauty Editor Stephanie Maylor, Beauty Editor Jess Beech, Beauty Writer Annie Milroy, Digital Beauty Editor Aleesha Badkar, and Digital Beauty Writer Naomi Jamieson.