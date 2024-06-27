Announcing our 2024 woman&home clever skincare awards winners!
Our judges have picked 70 favourite products for every complexion concern and price point
We've tested hundreds of products to find the 70 best skincare products on the market - whatever your budget or skin type.
Having a good skincare routine will lead to clearer, plumper and a healthier-looking complexion. But with so many new brands and products launching daily, it can be overwhelming trying to decipher exactly which products are worth investing in. Here's where the woman&home clever skincare awards 2024 come in.
Our panel of experts, including dermatologists, pro facialists and the beauty team have tested hundreds of products to find the best buys for every budget. Whether you’re looking for the best cleanser to clear away makeup or you’re trying to decide which is the best Vitamin C serum for your skin type, we have 70 winners that are worthy of your money and your time.
2024 woman&home clever skincare awards winners
Cleansers
BEST BALM CLEANSER
RRP: £49
A worthy cult classic, thanks to its luxurious scent, rich texture and nourishing ingredients. It melts away makeup, leaving skin plumped with hydration.
BEST CREAM CLEANSER SAVVY SHOPPER
RRP: £11.50
This fuss-free cleanser leaves skin feeling comfortable and soothed, never tight or dry. The soap-free formula is kind on sensitive skin types.
BEST CREAM CLEANSER LUXURY
RRP: £42
Softens and soothes skin while removing impurities and make-up. It's enriched with barrier-boosting ingredients that help to soothe reactive skin types.
BEST FOAM CLEANSER
RRP: £9.99
All skin types will benefit from using this affordable buy, which gives complexions a deep clean. Hyaluronic acid and ceramides work to improve moisture levels in the short- and long-term.
BEST MICELLAR CLEANSER
RRP: £13
Beloved by Beauty Editors, this classic micellar is still hard to beat, with its gentle formula that effectively sweeps away cosmetics like a magnet - even stubborn mascara.
BEST OIL CLEANSER SAVVY SHOPPER
RRP: £12
Melt away make-up in a matter of seconds with this lightweight formula. The silky oil elevates your cleansing routine, like a spa treatment in your own bathroom.
BEST OIL CLEANSER LUXURY
RRP: £46
Made using organic, ethically and sustainably-sourced ingredients like jojoba, castor and geranium essential oils, this luxurious formula impressed the judges.
BEST GEL CLEANSER
RRP: £45
With a lightweight texture, this feels refreshing and comforting, never irritating skin or eyes. It's infused with potent antioxidants that prime skin ready to face the day.
Toner/Essences
BEST HYDRATING MIST
RRP: £16
Loaded with hyaluronic acid, use this spray as your first skincare step, before serums or moisturisers, to hydrate and soothe dry, tight skin.
BEST HYDRATING ESSENCE
RRP: £17.50
This calming, yet hydrating pre-moisturiser helps soothe dry, tight skin and prep your complexion. It feels instantly hydrating and soaks in quickly.
BEST EXFOLIATING TONER
RRP: £26
This toner is formulated with apple cider vinegar to brighten and smooth. The probiotic-enriched formula acts like plant food for your microbiome, leaving skin beaming with health.
BEST REFRESHING MIST
RRP: £10
Like a G&T for your skin, this is packed with minerals to cool and calm irritation-prone skin. Perfect for your handbag on hot-weather days.
Exfoliators
BEST CHEMICAL EXFOLIATOR
RRP: £49
A powerful formula that leaves your complexion looking noticeably brighter, without stinging the skin. Sprinkle on to a cotton pad and sweep over clean skin.
BEST FACIAL PEEL
RRP: £25
Peels can sound scary, but this frothy formula is gentle and relaxing. It's a quick, easy treatment that softens and brightens skin in one fell swoop.
BEST FACIAL SCRUB
RRP: £70
Combines physical gritty exfoliants and volcanic particles with gentle acids , which banishes dead skin cells in seconds. Expect smoother, more radiant-looking skin.
Eye Care
BEST FOR SENSITIVE EYES
RRP: £64
Those with delicate skin and sensitive eyes will love this super-gentle, comforting formula. It visibly brightens, firms and smooths around the eye area.
BEST FOR PUFFINESS
RRP: £28
The cooling metal tip instantly refreshes tired eyes, while hydrating and preventing puffiness. It's a real hero on those mornings when you've had little sleep.
BEST FOR LINES AND WRINKLES
RRP: £33 for members (£110 for non-members)
This is proven to deliver more youthful-looking eyes in just two weeks. Our judges were wowed by this formula, which made a noticeable difference to crow's feet, with zero irritation.
BEST QUICK FIX FOR DARK CIRCLES
RRP: £35
This concealer is light, silky and deeply hydrating. It immediately brightens the under-eye area, cheating eight hours of sleep.
BEST FOR DARK CIRCLES
RRP: £105
If you're plagued by dark rings, this eye cream will illuminate things. It brightens dark circles in a matter of days, and leaves eyes looking smoother and plumper.
Lip care
BEST FOR NIGHT-TIME
RRP: £27
Treat dry, chapped lips to an overnight treatment, and wake up to a softer, smoother pout. Our judges loved the nourishing formula.
BEST LIP BALM
RRP: £8.99
Great for sensitive skin types prone to dryness, this clever multitasker can be used on lips, cuticles and other dry spots like knees and elbows to offer instant relief.
Masks
BEST OVERNIGHT MASK
RRP: £42
Infused with 10% niacinamide, which tightens pores and smooths skin as you sleep. The result is a clear, refined complexion by morning.
BEST BRIGHTENING MASK
RRP: £32
The perfect pick-me-up for drab, dull skin. Formulated with Barbados Cherry, vitamin C and AHAs, expect a brightening transformation in just five minutes.
BEST CLAY MASK
RRP: £128
Made using real silver, which helps to balance and purify skin, this pampering formula keeps skin clear and blemish-free. The soft brush applicator helps create a gorgeous evening ritual.
BEST HYDRATING MASK
RRP: £95
Created by facialist to the stars, Shane Cooper, this is a satisfyingly tingly treatment using encapsulated oxygen that leaves your face looking zingy, bright and fresh.
Moisturisers
BEST HYDRATING MOISTURISER
RRP: £67
This light, silky moisturiser quenches thirsty skin while providing a fresh, dewy-skinned finish. It also preps your complexion ready for makeup.
BEST NIGHT-TIME MOISTURISER
RRP: £54
Brightens dull skin overnight, waking you up to a glowing, radiant complexion. The judges also loved the handy pump dispenser.
BEST NECK CREAM
RRP: £55
This cream feels light but luxurious. Within a few weeks, our judges noticed the neck and décolletage area looked smooth, supple and softened.
BEST PEPTIDE MOISTURISER
RRP: £45
Very aptly named, this is as light as a cloud, yet powerful. Enriched with peptides, ceramides and Hyaluronic acid, it plumps and nourishes skin.
BEST MOISTURISER FOR OILY SKIN
RRP: £22.95
The ideal answer for oily and blemish-prone skin, it provides long-lasting hydration and soothes sensitive skin without clogging pores.
BEST DAYTIME MOISTURISER
RRP: £79
This has all the benefits of the brand's cult Magic Cream, with a lighter gel texture that sits beautifully under makeup and feels so refreshing in the warmer weather.
BEST FACIAL OIL
RRP: £47
With a silky texture and a light scent, this is perfect to accompany a nightly facial massage, and leaves skin glowing.
BEST BRIGHTENING MOISTURISER
RRP: £30
This deeply-nourishing formula provides skin with vitamins and unsaturated fatty acids that deliver a radiant glow and fresh feel. The silky texture drenches dry skin without feeling heavy or cloying.
BEST HEALING MOISTURISER
RRP: £34
For repairing or soothing sore skin, this rich barrier cream will come to the rescue. It may be intense, but it soaks in well and sits well under makeup.
BEST ANTI-WRINKLE MOISTURISER
RRP: £160
Despite the lightweight texture, this provided an impressive plumping effect. It's an investment, but a worthy one if your budget permits
Problem solvers
BEST FOR FINE LINES AND WRINKLES
RRP: £125
A dreamy duo combining water and lipid formulas that firm and brighten the skin, protect from oxidative stress and prevent water loss.
BEST BOOSTER FOR SENSITIVE SKIN
RRP: £99
A potent blend of precious rose oils to soothe, hydrate and balance hormonal skin and dial down the redness associated with rosacea. Skin looks radiant.
BEST FOR REDNESS
RRP: £29.99
Using green-tinted micro-capsule technology, this cream conceals at the same time as treating redness and uneven skin tone.
BEST ANTI-AGER FOR SENSITIVE SKIN
RRP: £17.99
Retinol can cause sensitivity. This formula has all the benefits of retinol in a gentle lightweight oil formula that protects the skin's barrier.
BEST FOR CROW'S FEET
RRP: £42
Formulated with retinal, which works faster than retinol to smooth out crow's feet. Choose from three strengths depending on your skin's sensitivity.
BEST FOR HYPERPIGMENTATION
RRP: £85
Combining plant extracts and vitamin C, this works to reduce the production of melanin and the development of hyperpigmentation on the skin.
BEST PRESCRIPTION ACNE PRODUCT
RRP: Starts at £4.99, then £24.99 thereafter
When you need to treat lines, acne, redness or melasma and nothing else has worked, Skin+Me prescription skincare will hit the spot. A skin consultation with an expert will give you a product that delivers amazing results.
SPF
BEST TINTED SPF
RRP: £35
A glowy SPF that doubles up as a make-up primer, with three shades to suit and adapt to all skin tones, from very pale to dark.
BEST SPF FOR BODY
RRP: £13.99
Suitable for sensitive and eczeme-prone skin, the non-greasy texture sinks in without leaving a white cast and offers a high level of protection for all the family.
BEST SPF FOR FACE
RRP: £65
A gorgeous lightweight texture with high protection as well as peptides and probiotics. It's so lovely that you could easily use this as a multitasking day cream over a serum.
Skin tools
BEST FACIAL TONING TOOL
RRP: £89
Tone and tighten your skin while adding definition to cheekbones and jawlines with this salon-grade microcurrent tool.
BEST LED MASK
RRP: £350.90
The Omnilux Contour Face is a worthy investment if you're looking to incorporate LED into your skincare routine. It's effective, easy to use and only takes 10 minutes.
BEST DE-PUFFING DEVICE
RRP: £55
These immediately calm inflamed skin, puffy eyes and facial tension. They stay cold for a long time, so you can treat your face, neck and any other areas that need refreshment.
Serum
BEST PEPTIDE SERUM
RRP: £28.95
A vegan-friendly formula that plumps lines and firms skin without any harsh actives. It's proven to leave skin visibly firmer in 7 days.
BEST HYALURONIC ACID SERUM
RRP: £32
This blends two weights of hyaluronic acid, which helps to hydrate the skin on multiple levels. The result is bouncy, more elastic skin.
BEST RETINOL FOR SENSITIVE SKIN
RRP: £51
Retinol can cause sensitivity. But the retinol in these handy capsules is buffered with skin-boosting ceramides, which transform skin without any irritation, leaving it looking radiant and revitalised.
BEST RETINOID SERUM
RRP: From £45
With options for different strengths of high-impact retinal, this range will guide you through years of retinoid use for smoother, fresher-looking skin.
BEST VITAMIN C SERUM
RRP: £115
With a potent 20% concentration of vitamin C, this is an incredibly effective formula that makes a difference to brightening dull skin.
BEST NIACINAMIDE SERUM
RRP: £7.95
The judges were impressed by the efficiency of the formula, especially considering the price. Skin feels soft, soothed and balanced.
BEST FOR BLEMISHES
RRP: £29
An impressive, affordable formula that really makes a difference to blemish-prone skin, treating spots while improving the appearance of existing scars.
Bodycare
Best Body Scrub
RRP: £48
Combining physical and chemical exfoliants, this works double duty on dry skin. Scaly limbs are left feeling silky-smooth and softened.
Best Shower Gel - Savvy Shopper
RRP: £4.49
With a texture closer to body cream, you can feel this lotion intensely hydrating skin while cleaning it. The fresh scent is so nostalgic too.
Best Shower Gel - Luxury
RRP: £20.50
This deliciously scented buy makes your daily shower feel like a luxurious pampering treat. The nourishing oil formula leaves skin smooth with a soft almond scent.
Best body butter
RRP: £32
Even though it has a rich buttery texture, this cream sinks in quickly, leaving limbs feeling silky and soft. It's the ultimate antidote for dry, neglected skin.
Best Body Lotion
RRP: £12.99
BYOMA's foray into bodycare is a real hit. With a handy pump bottle and a lightweight formula, the judges loved this affordable buy.
Best Bronzing Essential
RRP: £22.50
The beauty team are huge fans of this tanning range by Vogue Williams. This clear, stain-proof formula provides a golden glow without the biscuity whiff.
Best shimmer oil
RRP: £33
Pamper dull limbs and add an instant shimmer with this delicious- smelling, glistening oil. Suitable for face, body and hair, it contains seven botanical oils
Best body oil
RRP: £40
A soothing treat for body and mind, this will intensely nourish dry skin while providing a relaxing scent that's infused with lavender, eucalyptus and CBD.
Supplement
Best supplement
RRP: £35.99
Combining 10,000mg of premium liquid marine collagen peptides with vitamins B and C, taken daily for four to five weeks, Kollo helps to smooth and plump skin, increase hydration levels and boost radiance
Special recognition
BEST NEW PRODUCT LAUNCH FOR 2024
RRP: £39.99
All the benefits of five serums in one potent formula, at a great price. Niacinamide, vitamins C and E, peptides and AHAs deliver a wide range of skin benefits.
BEST INNOVATION IN SKINCARE
RRP: £34.95
This is a brand focused on the science of skincare. Robust studies demonstrate how effective this serum is at smoothing lines and evening out dark spots.
One to watch
RRP: from £19
COSMOS-certified organic formulations for the face and body, enriched with natural plant oils that not only look after your skin but smell incredible too. These products truly epitomise 'a spa in a jar'.
Best new brand
RRP: £29.99
Get skincare personalised specifically for you with this exciting new service that focuses on midlife skin. It’s like having an on-call dermatologist, but quicker, easier and cheaper.
Sustainable Brand
RRP: from £14
Biodynamic principles, thoughtful packaging and natural, 100%-certified products since 1967 make this brand truly sustainable. Certified by NATRUE, each formulation contains zero mineral oils, silicones, PEGs and synthetic preservatives.
With thanks to our judging panel
A huge thank you to our panel of industry experts for their time, insight and diligent testing.
Founder of The Tweakments Guide, Alice Hart-Davis. Facialist and beauty expert, Chelseé Lewis. Consultant oculoplastic surgeon, Dr. Elizabeth Hawkes. Consultant dermatologist, Dr. Justine Hextall. Cosmetic doctor, Dr. Lauren Hamilton. Specialist dermatologist, Dr. Stefanie Williams. Dermatologist, Elif Benar. Skincare and expert facialist, Fiona Brackenbury. Beauty expert for Doctors Formula Skincare, Diane Ackers. Aesthetician and beauty editor, Grace Day. Facialist and skincare expert, Michaella Bolder. Make-up artist and skincare specialist, Nathalie Eleni. Master facialist, Nicola Russell. Clinical aesthetician, Pamela Marshall. Aesthetic practitioner, Shane Cooper. Aesthetic doctor, Sophie Shotter. Clinical facialist, Kate Kerr.
Plus the woman&home editorial team: Beauty Director Sarah Cooper-White, Senior Beauty Editor Rhiannon Derbyshire, Beauty Editor Stephanie Maylor, Beauty Editor Jess Beech, Beauty Writer Annie Milroy, Digital Beauty Editor Aleesha Badkar, and Digital Beauty Writer Naomi Jamieson.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Stephanie Maylor is a Beauty Editor working across five national magazine titles, with almost 15 years' experience in the industry. She has written for many brands, including woman&home, Grazia, Now, More!, Fabulous, NW, Woman, Woman's Own, Woman's Weekly, Essentials, Best, Chat, and OK! online.
In 2010 she launched her own beauty blog, which was shortlisted for Best Beauty Blog in the 2011 and 2012 Johnson & Johnson Beauty Journalism Awards. She has interviewed many high profile industry experts and celebrities including Alesha Dixon, Twiggy and Christina Hendricks.