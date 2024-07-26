Gorgeous wedding guest makeup looks for women over 40 to bookmark now and recreate later

We've handpicked some of the best wedding guest makeup looks for women over 40 for the next time you attend someone's nuptials

At the risk of sounding preachy, the first thing to know about the best wedding guest makeup ideas for women over 40 is that there are no age-related rules at play here. Whether you prefer a bold lip or standout false lash, or a more understated-yet-elevated with a little of the best blusher, makeup is about whatever makes you feel great – especially for a special occasion. 

However, you may want some visual inspiration for looks on women who are older than 40, 50, 60 and beyond if you're any of these ages. As such, we’ve rounded up some beautiful makeup looks on celebrities over 40 to provide you with exactly that. 

Whether you’ve only just received a “save the date” for a wedding that’s a way off, or you’re looking for last-minute inspiration for your makeup for somebody else’s impending nuptials, these celebrity looks will give you plenty of ideas for wedding guest makeup. 

32 of the best wedding guest makeup looks for women over 40

Helen Mirren's flushed skin and sparkly eyes

Helen Mirren attends the "La Plus Precieuse Des Marchandises" (The Most Precious Of Cargoes) Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2024 in Cannes, France

Acting royalty Helen Mirren nails her red carpet makeup every single time and this look, worn at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, would make a great wedding guest makeup look. The sparkly eyes and youthful flush of blusher are complemented by pink lipstick.

Recreate Helen Mirren's look

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush

RRP: £22

An ultra-pigmented liquid blusher that's available in 13 shades with matte and dewy finishes, this is one of the best formulas on the market for creating that healthy "flushed" look.

L'Oréal Paris Color Riche Satin Smooth Lipstick in Rose Tendre
L'Oréal Paris Color Riche Satin Smooth Lipstick

RRP: £8.99

A high street icon, L'Oréal Paris makes great, reasonably priced lipsticks like Color Riche. This pretty pink shade looks similar to Mirren's look.

MAC Pop Dazzleshadow in She Sparkles

MAC Pop Dazzleshadow in She Sparkles

RRP: £20 

A sheeny and/or sparkly eyeshadow, like this glitzy option from MAC, can really brighten the eyes and make the colour pop –particularly when you apply it to the inner corners.

Viola Davis's dark green smokey eye

Viola Davis attends the Red Carpet of the closing ceremony at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 25, 2024 in Cannes, France

This deep forest green eye makeup on Viola Davis looks incredible and perfectly defines her eyes. It was the focal point of her red carpet look, worn to the closing ceremony of the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, with her skin and lips glossy and glowy. 

Mindy Kaling's sunset eyeshadow

Mindy Kaling attends the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's "Never Have I Ever" Season 3 at Westwood Village Theater on August 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California

We're sure you'll agree that the way that Mindy Kaling's eyeshadow and lipstick complement her outfit is incredibly satisfying. The star wore this look to the Los Angeles premiere of the third season of Netflix's Never Have I Ever in 2022. 

Michelle Yeoh's classic liquid liner

Michelle Yeoh attends Gold House Hosts 2024 Gold Gala at The Music Center on May 11, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

There are very few situations where a flick of liquid liner isn't a good idea for your makeup look. With a subtle flush of blusher, pink-hued lip and fluttery lashes, Michelle Yeoh chose this exact look for the Gold House Hosts 2024 Gold Gala.

Salma Hayek's brown smokey eye

Salma Hayek attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California

Warm brown shades of eyeshadow lend themselves brilliantly to a smokey eye makeup look, as Salma Hayek demonstrates here. Paired with coral pink lipstick, the star wore this look to the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. 

Julianne Moore's hot pink lipstick

Julianne Moore attends the 2023 Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

Julianne Moore's hot pink lip colour provides a gorgeous contrast to her green gown worn to the 2023 Academy Museum Gala. Her eye makeup was kept simple to let the statement shade do the talking, but still had a lovely shimmery sheen to it. 

Demi Moore's coppery tones

Demi Moore attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 30th edition Presented by Chopard and Red Sea International Film Festival at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 23, 2024 in Cap d'Antibes, France

Copper is such a reliable eyeshadow shade – it complements a wide range of colours and is an easy choice of metallic to elevate any look, as Demi Moore showcased at the amfAR Cannes Gala in 2024. 

Jennifer Hudson's red lipstick and winged liner

Jennifer Hudson attends the The 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City

Paired with a failsafe and simple-yet-chic eyeliner wing, Jennifer Hudson's sheeny red lipstick is a classic look that would work well for any special occasion such as attending a wedding. The star stepped out with this look for the 2024 Tony Awards. 

Jamie Lee Curtis's peachy blush

Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California

Peachy shades are flattering on many skin tones and can be particularly when you want to add warmth to the complexion with a blusher, as seen on Jamie Lee Curtis here. The star paired peachy blush with a pale pink lip and defined eyes for the 2024 Oscars. 

Gabrielle Union's two-tone metallic eyes

Gabrielle Union poses backstage at the Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2022 at Barker Hangar on April 09, 2022 in Santa Monica, California

Creating a frosted effect, Gabrielle Union paired two different metallic shadow shades for an eye-catching makeup look at the Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards in 2022. Simple silver jewellery completed the look.

Sandra Oh's gold glam

Sandra Oh arrives at the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards at Palm Springs Convention Center on January 04, 2024 in Palm Springs, California

Pairing pretty gold tones on her eyes with glowy skin and a glossy pink lip, we love Sandra Oh's radiant glam makeup look, worn to the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards.

Sienna Miller's berry lip

Sienna Miller attends the "Horizon: An American Saga" Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2024 in Cannes, France

Sienna Miller's pretty summer berry lipstick look, complete with a slightly blurred finish, was one that caught our eye on the red carpet of the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. The star kept the rest of her makeup fairly understated with fresh skin and a slick of mascara, making her lipstick the focal point of her look.

Jada Pinkett Smith's emerald liner

Jada Pinkett Smith arrives on the red carpet outside the Dolby Theater for the 94th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, USA

Paired with long and wispy lashes, Jada Pinkett Smith's metallic emerald green liner is both eye-catching and perfectly matches the gown she wore to the 94th Academy Awards in 2022. 

Jennifer Aniston's standout lashes

Jennifer Aniston attends the "Murder Mystery 2" photocall at Pont Debilly on March 16, 2023 in Paris, France

A pair of the best false eyelashes in a voluminous style are always a good idea in our book, but especially so when you have a special occasion in the diary. Jennifer Aniston paired standout lashes with peachy blush and a glossy lip for a Murder Mystery 2 photocall in 2023. 

Lupita Nyong'o's wine lip and metallic eyes

Lupita Nyong'o, recipient of the Star of the Year award, attends the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards at Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada

Complete with liner, coppery metallic eyeshadow and wine-red lipstick, this makeup look on Lupita Nyong'o – which she wore to the 2024 CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards – is nothing short of gorgeous. 

Sofia Vergara's rosy pink lipstick

Sofia Vergara attends the Clooney Foundation for Justice's 2023 Albie Awards at New York Public Library on September 28, 2023 in New York City

Rosy pink shades are such classics and a great choice of lipstick colour that flatter many people. Sofia Vergara's glamorous look here is a great example to recreate, featuring fluttery lashes and a warm brown smokey eye. 

Angela Bassett's coral eyeshadow

Angela Bassett attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California

At the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Angela Bassett opted for a coral eyeshadow look, complete with liquid eyeliner and lengthy lashes, which perfectly complemented the warm shade of her dress for the occasion. 

Jennifer Lopez's copper and silver eyes

Jennifer Lopez attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City

Worn to the 2024 Met Gala, Jennifer Lopez's ethereal eye makeup look combined bright copper and eye-catching silver shades, which really drew attention to her eyes and brought out the colours in her dress. 

Priyanka Chopra's ultra smokey eye

Priyanka Chopra is seen at the Bulgari Hotel on May 21, 2024 in Rome, Italy

Defining her eyes perfectly, Priyanka Chopra's rich dark brown smokey eye is such a gorgeous evening look if you want to amp up the intensity of your eye makeup. The star was pictured with the look at Rome's Bulgari hotel in 2024. 

Reese Witherspoon's camel eyeshadow

Reese Witherspoon attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at The Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California

Warm camel is a great shade to incorporate into your eye makeup; here, it perfectly compliments Reese Witherspoon's blue eyes. The star paired this with a very muted red lipstick for the 2024 Critics Choice Awards for a winning ensemble. 

Eva Longoria's pale pink lip

Eva Longoria attends the "Le Chouchou" Jacquemus' Fashion Show at Chateau de Versailles on June 26, 2023 in Versailles, France

This pale pink shade imparts a nice hint of colour on Eva Longoria's lips for a really pretty results. Paired with a subtle smokey eye and flawless-looking skin, she stepped out with this look for the the "Le Chouchou" Jacquemus' Fashion Show in summer 2023. 

Hannah Waddingham's pink blush and glossy lip

Hannah Waddingham attends The Olivier Awards 2024 at The Royal Albert Hall on April 14, 2024 in London, England

Complete with ultra-fluttery voluminous lashes, Hannah Waddingham's gorgeous 2024 Olivier Awards look featured a fresh and pretty shade of pink blusher and a matching glossy lip to boot. 

Halle Berry's soft glam

Halle Berry attends the red carpet on the closing night of the Red Sea International Film Festival 2023 on December 07, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

We're sure you'll agree that Halle Berry looks absolutely radiant here. The star stepped out with coppery eyes, glowing skin and a pink-brown shade of lipstick for the closing night of the 2023 Red Sea International Film Festival.

Oprah Winfrey's purple eyeshadow

Oprah Winfrey arrives at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California

We love an outfit-matching beauty look – Oprah Winfrey matched her eye makeup to her purple gown for the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, paired with a pink-brown lipstick and a bit of blusher for a truly cohesive makeup look.

Lucy Liu's bright pink lip

Lucy Liu attends Gold House Hosts 2024 Gold Gala at The Music Center on May 11, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

We love this bright pink statement lip on Lucy Liu, worn to the Gold House Hosts 2024 Gold Gala, which would work well at a summer or winter wedding. Not only does it suit her down to a tee, but the subtle wash of blusher is beautifully flattering too. 

Jessica Chastain's rose gold eyes

Jessica Chastain attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

The pink and metallic shades in Jessica Chastian's makeup for the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards are so pretty – with rose gold eyeshadow, warm pink blush and a rosy lipstick, we love this look.

Julia Roberts's flushed glow and metallic eyes

Julia Roberts attends the screening of "Armageddon Time" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2022 in Cannes, France

Featuring a muted, cool-toned bronze eyeshadow look that perfectly defines her eyes, Julia Roberts's healthy flush of blusher and cool pink lipstick made for a winning look at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. 

Kerry Washington's grey smokey eyes

Kerry Washington attends the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 25, 2024 in Paris, France

Incorporating both a grey and more of a bronze eyeshadow, this smokey eye on Kerry Washington is such a perfect example of a beautifully diffused makeup look. Worn to the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show, the star's complexion had a bronze glow paired with a neutral brown-pink lip.

Cindy Crawford's defined eyes

Cindy Crawford attends the Clooney Foundation for Justice's 2023 Albie Awards at New York Public Library on September 28, 2023 in New York City

With a peachy shade of lipstick and liner-defined eyes, we loved Cindy Crawford's look at the Clooney Foundation for Justice's 2023 Albie Awards. This makeup look also appears to feature a lighter shade of liner on the waterline to help brighten her eyes.

Gemma Chan's peach blush and lip combo

Gemma Chan attends the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

This is such a pretty look seen on Gemma Chan at the Annual Academy Museum Gala in 2023. With a healthy flush of peachy blusher and the same shade on her lips, finished off with fluttery lashes and winged-out brown eyeshadow, we're sure you'll agree it's gorgeous. 

Sandra Bullock's gunmetal smokey eye

Sandra Bullock

This eyeshadow look seen on Sandra Bullock at the UK screening of The Lost City in 2022 combines all the intensity of a matte smokey eye with the light-catching sheen of metallic shades. Completed with a wash of blusher and pink lipstick, we love it.

Shania Twain's lengthy lashes

Shania Twain attends The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023 in London, England

Lengthy and fluttery lashes will always be one of our favourite red carpet looks; it's a go-to for a reason. Shania Twain paired hers with a glossy pink lip and a generous, healthy looking wash of blusher for the 2023 Brit Awards red carpet.

Lucy Abbersteen

Lucy is a UK-based beauty journalist who has written for titles including Marie Claire, Glamour and OK!, as well as contributing to woman&home. Her work covers everything from expert skin and haircare advice to beauty trends and reviews of the latest products. During her career she regularly speaks to the industry's leading hairdressers, dermatologists and make-up artists, has covered backstage at London Fashion Week and interviewed many a celeb about their beauty routine.

