Gorgeous wedding guest makeup looks for women over 40 to bookmark now and recreate later

At the risk of sounding preachy, the first thing to know about the best wedding guest makeup ideas for women over 40 is that there are no age-related rules at play here. Whether you prefer a bold lip or standout false lash, or a more understated-yet-elevated with a little of the best blusher, makeup is about whatever makes you feel great – especially for a special occasion.

However, you may want some visual inspiration for looks on women who are older than 40, 50, 60 and beyond if you're any of these ages. As such, we’ve rounded up some beautiful makeup looks on celebrities over 40 to provide you with exactly that.

Whether you’ve only just received a “save the date” for a wedding that’s a way off, or you’re looking for last-minute inspiration for your makeup for somebody else’s impending nuptials, these celebrity looks will give you plenty of ideas for wedding guest makeup.

32 of the best wedding guest makeup looks for women over 40

Helen Mirren's flushed skin and sparkly eyes

(Image credit: JB Lacroix/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Acting royalty Helen Mirren nails her red carpet makeup every single time and this look, worn at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, would make a great wedding guest makeup look. The sparkly eyes and youthful flush of blusher are complemented by pink lipstick.

Recreate Helen Mirren's look

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush View at Sephora $14 at Sephora $17.88 at Walmart RRP: £22 An ultra-pigmented liquid blusher that's available in 13 shades with matte and dewy finishes, this is one of the best formulas on the market for creating that healthy "flushed" look. L'Oréal Paris Color Riche Satin Smooth Lipstick View at Amazon RRP: £8.99 A high street icon, L'Oréal Paris makes great, reasonably priced lipsticks like Color Riche. This pretty pink shade looks similar to Mirren's look. MAC Pop Dazzleshadow in She Sparkles View at LOOKFANTASTIC RRP: £20 A sheeny and/or sparkly eyeshadow, like this glitzy option from MAC, can really brighten the eyes and make the colour pop –particularly when you apply it to the inner corners.

Viola Davis's dark green smokey eye

(Image credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage via Getty Images)

This deep forest green eye makeup on Viola Davis looks incredible and perfectly defines her eyes. It was the focal point of her red carpet look, worn to the closing ceremony of the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, with her skin and lips glossy and glowy.

Mindy Kaling's sunset eyeshadow

(Image credit: Araya Doheny/WireImage via Getty Images)

We're sure you'll agree that the way that Mindy Kaling's eyeshadow and lipstick complement her outfit is incredibly satisfying. The star wore this look to the Los Angeles premiere of the third season of Netflix's Never Have I Ever in 2022.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Michelle Yeoh's classic liquid liner

(Image credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

There are very few situations where a flick of liquid liner isn't a good idea for your makeup look. With a subtle flush of blusher, pink-hued lip and fluttery lashes, Michelle Yeoh chose this exact look for the Gold House Hosts 2024 Gold Gala.

Salma Hayek's brown smokey eye

(Image credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)

Warm brown shades of eyeshadow lend themselves brilliantly to a smokey eye makeup look, as Salma Hayek demonstrates here. Paired with coral pink lipstick, the star wore this look to the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Julianne Moore's hot pink lipstick

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Julianne Moore's hot pink lip colour provides a gorgeous contrast to her green gown worn to the 2023 Academy Museum Gala. Her eye makeup was kept simple to let the statement shade do the talking, but still had a lovely shimmery sheen to it.

Demi Moore's coppery tones

(Image credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images)

Copper is such a reliable eyeshadow shade – it complements a wide range of colours and is an easy choice of metallic to elevate any look, as Demi Moore showcased at the amfAR Cannes Gala in 2024.

Jennifer Hudson's red lipstick and winged liner

(Image credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Paired with a failsafe and simple-yet-chic eyeliner wing, Jennifer Hudson's sheeny red lipstick is a classic look that would work well for any special occasion such as attending a wedding. The star stepped out with this look for the 2024 Tony Awards.

Jamie Lee Curtis's peachy blush

(Image credit: Sarah Morris/WireImage via Getty Images)

Peachy shades are flattering on many skin tones and can be particularly when you want to add warmth to the complexion with a blusher, as seen on Jamie Lee Curtis here. The star paired peachy blush with a pale pink lip and defined eyes for the 2024 Oscars.

Gabrielle Union's two-tone metallic eyes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Creating a frosted effect, Gabrielle Union paired two different metallic shadow shades for an eye-catching makeup look at the Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards in 2022. Simple silver jewellery completed the look.

Sandra Oh's gold glam

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Pairing pretty gold tones on her eyes with glowy skin and a glossy pink lip, we love Sandra Oh's radiant glam makeup look, worn to the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards.

Sienna Miller's berry lip

(Image credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage via Getty Images)

Sienna Miller's pretty summer berry lipstick look, complete with a slightly blurred finish, was one that caught our eye on the red carpet of the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. The star kept the rest of her makeup fairly understated with fresh skin and a slick of mascara, making her lipstick the focal point of her look.

Jada Pinkett Smith's emerald liner

(Image credit: P. Lehman/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Paired with long and wispy lashes, Jada Pinkett Smith's metallic emerald green liner is both eye-catching and perfectly matches the gown she wore to the 94th Academy Awards in 2022.

Jennifer Aniston's standout lashes

(Image credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images via Getty Images)

A pair of the best false eyelashes in a voluminous style are always a good idea in our book, but especially so when you have a special occasion in the diary. Jennifer Aniston paired standout lashes with peachy blush and a glossy lip for a Murder Mystery 2 photocall in 2023.

Lupita Nyong'o's wine lip and metallic eyes

(Image credit: Mindy Small/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Complete with liner, coppery metallic eyeshadow and wine-red lipstick, this makeup look on Lupita Nyong'o – which she wore to the 2024 CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards – is nothing short of gorgeous.

Sofia Vergara's rosy pink lipstick

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/WireImage via Getty Images)

Rosy pink shades are such classics and a great choice of lipstick colour that flatter many people. Sofia Vergara's glamorous look here is a great example to recreate, featuring fluttery lashes and a warm brown smokey eye.

Angela Bassett's coral eyeshadow

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images)

At the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Angela Bassett opted for a coral eyeshadow look, complete with liquid eyeliner and lengthy lashes, which perfectly complemented the warm shade of her dress for the occasion.

Jennifer Lopez's copper and silver eyes

(Image credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue via Getty Images)

Worn to the 2024 Met Gala, Jennifer Lopez's ethereal eye makeup look combined bright copper and eye-catching silver shades, which really drew attention to her eyes and brought out the colours in her dress.

Priyanka Chopra's ultra smokey eye

(Image credit: Franco Origlia/GC Images via Getty Images)

Defining her eyes perfectly, Priyanka Chopra's rich dark brown smokey eye is such a gorgeous evening look if you want to amp up the intensity of your eye makeup. The star was pictured with the look at Rome's Bulgari hotel in 2024.

Reese Witherspoon's camel eyeshadow

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Warm camel is a great shade to incorporate into your eye makeup; here, it perfectly compliments Reese Witherspoon's blue eyes. The star paired this with a very muted red lipstick for the 2024 Critics Choice Awards for a winning ensemble.

Eva Longoria's pale pink lip

(Image credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

This pale pink shade imparts a nice hint of colour on Eva Longoria's lips for a really pretty results. Paired with a subtle smokey eye and flawless-looking skin, she stepped out with this look for the the "Le Chouchou" Jacquemus' Fashion Show in summer 2023.

Hannah Waddingham's pink blush and glossy lip

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images)

Complete with ultra-fluttery voluminous lashes, Hannah Waddingham's gorgeous 2024 Olivier Awards look featured a fresh and pretty shade of pink blusher and a matching glossy lip to boot.

Halle Berry's soft glam

(Image credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)

We're sure you'll agree that Halle Berry looks absolutely radiant here. The star stepped out with coppery eyes, glowing skin and a pink-brown shade of lipstick for the closing night of the 2023 Red Sea International Film Festival.

Oprah Winfrey's purple eyeshadow

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

We love an outfit-matching beauty look – Oprah Winfrey matched her eye makeup to her purple gown for the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, paired with a pink-brown lipstick and a bit of blusher for a truly cohesive makeup look.

Lucy Liu's bright pink lip

(Image credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

We love this bright pink statement lip on Lucy Liu, worn to the Gold House Hosts 2024 Gold Gala, which would work well at a summer or winter wedding. Not only does it suit her down to a tee, but the subtle wash of blusher is beautifully flattering too.

Jessica Chastain's rose gold eyes

(Image credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage via Getty Images)

The pink and metallic shades in Jessica Chastian's makeup for the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards are so pretty – with rose gold eyeshadow, warm pink blush and a rosy lipstick, we love this look.

Julia Roberts's flushed glow and metallic eyes

(Image credit: Dominique Charriau/WireImage via Getty Images)

Featuring a muted, cool-toned bronze eyeshadow look that perfectly defines her eyes, Julia Roberts's healthy flush of blusher and cool pink lipstick made for a winning look at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

Kerry Washington's grey smokey eyes

(Image credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Incorporating both a grey and more of a bronze eyeshadow, this smokey eye on Kerry Washington is such a perfect example of a beautifully diffused makeup look. Worn to the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show, the star's complexion had a bronze glow paired with a neutral brown-pink lip.

Cindy Crawford's defined eyes

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/WireImage via Getty Images)

With a peachy shade of lipstick and liner-defined eyes, we loved Cindy Crawford's look at the Clooney Foundation for Justice's 2023 Albie Awards. This makeup look also appears to feature a lighter shade of liner on the waterline to help brighten her eyes.

Gemma Chan's peach blush and lip combo

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

This is such a pretty look seen on Gemma Chan at the Annual Academy Museum Gala in 2023. With a healthy flush of peachy blusher and the same shade on her lips, finished off with fluttery lashes and winged-out brown eyeshadow, we're sure you'll agree it's gorgeous.

Sandra Bullock's gunmetal smokey eye

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This eyeshadow look seen on Sandra Bullock at the UK screening of The Lost City in 2022 combines all the intensity of a matte smokey eye with the light-catching sheen of metallic shades. Completed with a wash of blusher and pink lipstick, we love it.

Shania Twain's lengthy lashes

(Image credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images)

Lengthy and fluttery lashes will always be one of our favourite red carpet looks; it's a go-to for a reason. Shania Twain paired hers with a glossy pink lip and a generous, healthy looking wash of blusher for the 2023 Brit Awards red carpet.