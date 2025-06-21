Emily Blunt's best beauty moments from over the years

Forget Scarface, Jaws, Taxi Driver and co. because Emily Blunt arguably has one of the most iconic lines in movie history, immortalised and widely shared through the medium of memes. Yes, I’m talking about that Devil Wears Prada scene in which she quips: “I love my job, I love my job, I love my job.” You can hear it now, no?

Since then, her acting credits have included blockbusters like Oppenheimer and the Quiet Place horror franchise. But it’s not only Emily’s film roles that she’s famous for (though they are, of course, the big draw). Having frequented the red carpet several times over the decades, for everything from world premieres to award ceremonies and film festivals, she’s a great source of hair and makeup inspiration.

As such, we’ve revisited some of our favourite beauty looks from the star here…

Emily Blunt's best hair and makeup looks from the years

Side twist and bouncy waves

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images)

There's so much to love about this look, from the twist at the front of this wavy hairstyle to the soft, modern ombré colour and blurred peachy-pink lip. Emily wore this particular ensemble to the UK premiere of Oppenheimer in 2023.

Copy Emily's look...

Backcombed plaited bun

(Image credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

A high bun taps into the balletcore trend nicely, but we like the way Emily's style here has been gently backcombed for a bit of texture, as well as having added detail thanks to the plaiting. She paired it with soft-focus copper eye makeup and a peach-toned pink lipstick for the 2024 Oscars.

Hollywood waves and champagne pink tones

(Image credit: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

Complete with the deep side parting and slicked down roots, these waves have a definite vintage Hollywood feel to them – paired with sparkly pink champagne tones in Emily's makeup for the Oscars back in 2016.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Bold red lip

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

A classic pillarbox shade of the best red lipstick will always be a winning makeup look, whether it's paired with maximalist eye makeup or an understated wash of colour, like Emily's look here. We also love the way her lipstick perfectly matched her dress, as seen at the 2019 Critics Choice Awards.

The lob

(Image credit: Tim Whitby/Getty Images)

Most people have experimented with some length of a bob hairstyle at some point, and Emily Blunt is no exception, pictured here with a lob in a rich, warm chocolate shade of brunette at the European premiere of Salmon Fishing in the Yemen back in 2012.

Voluminous bun and soft curtain bangs

(Image credit: Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Grown out curtain bangs will probably almost always be in style, particularly when paired with a chic updo like an oversized bun. Voluminous lashes and a muted rosy pink shade of lipstick made the finishing touches to Emily's look for the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards.

Frosty eyes and peachy cheeks

(Image credit: Peter Kramer/Getty Images)

In a real '00s makeup look, Emily's complexion featured a heavy wash of the best bronzer, silvery grey eyeshadow and pink lip gloss for the Met Gala all the way back in 2007 – whose theme was "Poiret: King Of Fashion".

Classic smokey eye

(Image credit: Amanda Edwards/WireImage via Getty Images)

This is about as classic as it gets when it comes to a smokey eye, featuring various intensities of grey eyeshadow and voluminous mascara. A fresh peachy shade of blush offset this look for the LA premiere of Arthur Newman back in 2013.

Sleek roots and voluminous blow dry

(Image credit: Monica Schipper/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

With a barely-there beige shade of lipstick and eyeshadow, plus a nice touch of volumising mascara, Emily's hairstylist paired a voluminous loose wavy blow dry with side parted flat roots for an Old Hollywood feel – as seen at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2024.

Tousled topknot

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

This tousled topknot is visual proof that this hairstyle can be dressed up or down to work for any occasion. Attending the Met Gala in 2023 – whose theme was "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" – Emily paired this loose hairstyle with blush and a rosy pink nude lipstick.

Big bouncy waves

(Image credit: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

With ultra glossy skin and warm peachy tones that perfectly complimented her gown, the final touch to Emily's look for the LA premiere of The Fall Guy was big and bouncy waves back in 2024. Grab a wide curling wand or tong with a sizeable barrel if you want to recreate this look.

Statement accessory pony

(Image credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

The showstopping hair accessory may be the focal point of this look, but the polished ponytail and radiant base made the perfect finishing touches – just look at that highlighter. Emily stepped out with this eye-catching Statue of Liberty-inspired look for the 2021 Met Gala, whose theme was "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion".

Pink lipstick and soft sparkly eyes

(Image credit: Venturelli/WireImage via Getty Images)

This bright purple-pink lipstick just works on Emily, doesn't it? Paired with just a little blush and mascara, her hair was styled in loose tousled waves for the Fair Game Cocktail Party hosted by Giorgio Armani during the 2010 Cannes Film Festival.

Liner wing and magenta lipstick

(Image credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

You can tell this hair and makeup look is from the 2010s with its 50s-meets '60s makeup and hair references, thanks to the heavily side-parted updo feels like a nod to the more voluminous hairstyles and flick of liquid eyeliner. The bold lipstick is the shining star here, as seen for the premiere of The Five Year Engagement during the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival.

Ombré hair

(Image credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

One of the most popular hair trends of the 2010s in terms of colour, it's no surprise that Emily also dabbled in ombré hair. We love this shoulder-skimming middy cut and bright pink glossy lip, worn to the 2012 San Diego Comic-Con.

Sleek bun

(Image credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Tousled updos will always have a place in our heart, but we also love a smooth, sculpted hairstyle, too. This low bun is a perfect example, worn by Emily with a minimal makeup look to the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2009.

Fresh and neutral

(Image credit: JC Olivera/Getty Images)

With a muted taupe eyeshadow and pink lip alongside a generous wash of bronzer, Emily sported a smooth blow dry for the Oscars Nominees Luncheon ahead of the award ceremony in 2024.

Silvery eyes and face-framing updo

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images)

Frosted eyes made a big comeback after their big 90s–'00s heyday, framing the eyes perfectly with their shimmery, almost reflective properties. Complementing the silvery grey in her gown, Emily paired this silvery shade with flushed cheeks and a blush lip for the Golden Globes in 2019.

Copper eyes

(Image credit: Dan MacMedan/WireImage via Getty Images)

This bold metallic copper shade on Emily's eyes, alongside the pink lipstick and purple-toned earrings, made for an exquisite combination – paired with poker straight hair for the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2017.

Pink nude lip and slightly tousled updo

(Image credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The soft and romantic blush tones to Emily's makeup, paired with a good lengthening mascara and an ever-so-slightly loose up-do, made for a winning combination when she attended the Oscars back in 2018.

Loose low updo

(Image credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Complete with a healthy application of peachy blush to her cheeks, we're really into this deeper brunette and loose updo combination on Emily. She wore this particular beauty look for the Emmy Awards back in 2011.

Undone ponytail and rosy brown lip

(Image credit: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

An undone and face-framing ponytail is always a good idea, in our book, as Emily proved when she attended her SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Career Retrospective event in 2023. A muted pinky-brown lipstick, wash of greige eyeshadow and bronzed cheeks completed the look.

Pale nude lip and smokey eye

(Image credit: Lester Cohen/WireImage via Getty Images)

Feeling very '00s with the barely-there beige lip, Emily went all out with the rest of her makeup, opting for an intense smokey eye, bronzed skin and an accessorised updo for the LA premiere of The Wolfman in 2010.

Bright coral lip

(Image credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

They may not be as wearable as neutrals like pinks, browns and beiges, but we do love a bright lip colour – and it doesn't get much more vibrant and cheerful than this bold coral. Emily paired it with a loose centre-parted updo for the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2012.

Plaited updo

(Image credit: Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

With a kind of boho-chic feel, Emily's plaited updo had a loose and tousled element to it for a nice bit of texturised detailing. She paired it with a warm brown smokey eye to define her eyes before stepping out for the Golden Globes in 2015.

The high bun

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images)

Demonstrating the case for the power of a high bun, Emily stepped out with a petal pink shade of lipstick and healthily bronzed cheeks for the Golden Globes in 2013.

1920s-esque updo

(Image credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Complete with a hair accessory, this feels like a modern take on a glossy, curled flapper-era updo – but this sapphire-grey smokey and sparkly eyeshadow really made Emily's look for the Emmy Awards back in 2010.

Lengthy wispy lashes

(Image credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

While we love the slicked back updo on Emily's blonde highlights, it's the lengthy and wispy lashes that really take centre stage here. She stepped out with this particular beauty ensemble for the AFI Awards Luncheon in 2024.

Centre parted waves

(Image credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)

The power of a centre parting can't be denied, as Emily showcases here with her dip-dye waves. A sheeny rose lip was the final touch for her beauty look ahead of the ahead of the In Conversation With Emily Blunt during the 2024 Red Sea International Film Festival.

Sleek updo and sheer coral lip

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

A completely slicked down bun is a timeless – and not to mention super easy to create – hairstyle that can provide a great backdrop for your makeup and draw more attention to your features. Emily opted for statement earrings alongside understated makeup, with just a slick of the best mascara and a glossy warm pink lip.

Blonde wavy lob and soft liner

(Image credit: Vera Anderson/WireImage via Getty Images)

These soft and slightly tousled, beachy waves work really well with Emily's almost-shoulder length hair here – paired with a little slick of liquid eyeliner and a blush pink lip for a press conference for The Girl On The Train in 2016.

Fuchsia lip

(Image credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Who doesn't love a bold lip moment? This punchy pop of fuchsia is a great complementary shade for Emily's complexion, complete with ultra-voluminous, spidery lashes. She stepped out with this particular look for the Paris premiere of The Fall Guy in 2024.