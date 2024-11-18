The evolution of the Met Gala in pictures, from its origins to fun facts and the most iconic moments

There's a date in May which unites fashion, culture and art lovers across the globe - the First Monday in May.

It's on this date (since 2001, anyway) that the biggest names from fashion, film and fame head to a museum. But no, it's not simply to soak up some culture or pay for an overpriced tote bag in the gift shop.

The Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City plays host to the annual Met Gala, a fundraiser that has become the biggest night out in the fashion calendar.

From the jaw-dropping jewellery looks over the years to the surprising facts behind it, dust off your finery, because we're going behind the scenes of the ball...

The evolution of the Met Gala - in pictures

It all started in 1946

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Today, we know it as the Costume Institute, a wing of the Metropolitan Museum of Art housed in the Anna Wintour Costume Center. But it started out as the Museum of Costume Art.

In 1946, the Museum of Costume Art merged with the Metropolitan Museum of Art and, theretofore, became known as the Costume Institute.

The woman who got the Ball rolling

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A powerful woman has always overseen the Met Ball's eminence in fashion and culture, starting with fashion PR legend Eleanor Lambert.

Eleanor and her connections were instrumental in establishing the first fundraising ball that set the groundwork for the Met Gala. Her plan involved launching a midnight dinner that would cost $50 to attend.

There have been some controversial dresses

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Met Gala has had many iconic fashion moments, but the “Superbowl of Fashion” as it’s been dubbed in recent years has seen some celebrities stand out – even if for the wrong reasons.

Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe’s dress – which many argued was a historic item – divided opinion when she arrived on the red carpet wearing the legendary gown in 2022.

She also became an instant meme in 2013 when she wore a floral gown that was compared to everything from a sofa to Mrs Doubtfire.

The first gala took place in 1948

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A legend in society circles, Eleanor Lambert continued to be regarded as a master of style and grace, including writing a book titled 'Still Here' in 2011.

Her impact on the Met Gala cannot be overstated. In 1948, when it was simply a luncheon for society's upper classes, she made it interesting to the press by marketing it as "The Party of the Year."

It didn't take place at the Met for decades

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After Eleanor Lambert helped garner interest in this fundraising gala known as the Party of the Year, which was raising funds for the self-funded Costume Institute, it didn't actually take place near the Metropolitan Museum for years.

For the next decade or so, the annual fundraiser would take place across several New York landmarks including the Rockefeller Center Rainbow Room and the Waldorf Astoria.

It underwent a rebrand in 1972 when Diana Vreeland took on the mantle

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Diana Vreeland is a legend of fashion, having worked for Harper's Bazaar and being the editor-in-chief of American Vogue from 1963 until 1971. With a distinct style and love of the new and unexpected, the icon (who claimed to have discovered the likes of Edie Sedgwick and Lauren Bacall) turned her style to rebranding the Met Gala after being fired from Vogue in 1972.

There are reportedly three foods banned from the menu

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Does it come as a surprise that Anna Wintour isn't exactly shy in dictating how it all goes down on the night? Since she took over in 1995, the Met Gala has very much become Anna's party. And, it is reported that she has some strict rules and exclusions.

To start, garlic, chives and onion are forbidden from the menu - and she confirmed this herself in an interview with The Today Show, saying, "Those are three things I'm not particularly fond of. And so yes. That's true."

Another rule? No phones. She has said, "It's often wonderful to hear after dinner, people say, 'Oh, we had the most wonderful conversations.' And so that's the idea – that life can exist without a picture on your cell phone."

The first ever themed Met Ball took place in 1973

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Diana Vreeland took on the reins of the annual Met Gala in 1972, and by 1973 she had already made her mark.

She was the first to think of theming the fundraiser. Her 1973 exhibition, The World of Balenciaga, opened a year after the death of Cristobal Balenciaga, and the show was a timely ode to his decades-long career.

Upping the ante

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Diana Vreeland not only had the genius idea of giving the annual fundraiser a theme, but she was also the first force to make the event a wider celebration of style and fashion.

For her first themed gala in 1973, she invited Oscar de la Renta to design the tablecloths for the dinner and encouraged designers to bring some of the biggest names as guests.

Diana Vreeland introduced the power of fame

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Diana Vreeland introduced the idea of leveraging star power and inviting the biggest names in society to join as co-chairs - something which Anna Wintour continues to do.

In 1976 and 1977, she enlisted the help of former First Lady and society queen Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis to help chair the fundraiser.

From the archives: Models pay homage to Hollywood stars

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Throughout Diana Vreeland's years, there were many notable themes that really inspired the entertainment world to bring out their best. In 1974, the theme was ‘Romantic and Glamorous Hollywood Design’ – for it, models paid homage to some of Old Hollywood’s classic stars, including one iconic shoot where Vreeland and Vogue models all wore face masks of stars including Marilyn Monroe and Rita Hayworth.

The best of Diana Vreeland's themes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Some of Diana Vreeland's standout Met Ball themes included 1976’s The Glory of Russian Costume, 1982’s La Belle Epoque and 1983’s Yves Saint Laurent: 25 Years of Design, which the legendary designer attended on the arm of Diana Vreeland.

All of Diana's themes were:

1971: Fashion Plate

1972: Untailored Garments

1973: The World of Balenciaga

1974: Romantic and Glamorous Hollywood Design

1975: American Women of Style

1976: The Glory of Russian Costume

1977: Vanity Fair: A Treasure Trove

1978: Diaghilev: Costumes and Designs of the Ballets Russes

1979: Fashions of the Habsburg Era: Austria-Hungary

1980: The Manchu Dragon: Costumes of China, the Chi’ng Dynasty

1981: The Eighteenth-Century Woman

1982: Le Belle Époque

1983: Yves Saint Laurent: 25 Years of Design

1984: Man and the Horse

1985: Costumes of Royal India

1986: Dance

1987: In Style: Celebrating Fifty Years of the Costume Institute

The Pat Buckley years

(Image credit: Getty Images)

1987 would be Diana Vreeland’s last, and socialite Pat Buckley - wife of William F Buckley - took over between 1988 and 1995.

Under Pat Buckley’s patronage, one of the biggest changes she ushered in was launching a ticketed on-site after-party making the "Party of the Year" open to the public for the first time.

Wintour arrives in 1995

(Image credit: Getty Images)

1995 marked the first Met Gala co-chaired by Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

She shared duties with Annette de la Renta and Clarissa Bronfman on an evening celebrating the theme of Haute Couture, for which the iconic fashion empress wore a sleek, silky blue satin gown and elegant opera gloves.

Anna brought Vogue to the Met

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Before 1995, while there were plenty of stars at the gala, it was more likely to be veteran names of entertainment and notable figures in business and society who dominated the guestlist.

Anna Wintour first introduced the idea of a more cohesive connection between Vogue and the gala – changing the guestlist to be more about the models and rising stars of the day, making sure that the individuals dictating fashion were seen front and centre.

Guests in 1995 included Sarah Jessica Parker, Calvin Klein, the late Gianni Versace, Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell.

The Met Gala and Anna Wintour have become symbiotic.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Met Ball is a true reflection of the formidable influence of Anna Wintour, and the two have grown up together.

Excluding the years of 1996 – which had the theme of Christian Dior, co-chaired by then Harper’s Bazaar editor-in-chief Liz Tilberis, and 1998’s Cubism and Fashion, co-chaired by Miuccia Prada, Paula Cussi, and Pia Getty, Anna has overseen every gala.

Anna Wintour biographer Amy Odell wrote for TIME that, indeed, the party is not only a celebration of the Costume Institute but a testament to her continued relevance and dominance of the industry.

The Met Gala's royal blessing

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Perhaps signifying the ever-growing importance of the gala, Princess Diana made her debut in 1996.

Talking about Diana's headline making appearance in the docuseries, In Vogue: The 90s, John Galliano described dressing the late Princess of Wales - and how she took matters into her own hands.

"So we did the dress and subsequent fittings, and it was beautifully done... Fast-forward to the event, and I just remember her getting out of the car."

"I couldn't believe it. She'd ripped the corset out."

There's only been three years without a Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Met Gala has only been cancelled on three different occasions, and two of those were because of hugely important global affairs.

In 2000 there was no Met Gala due to a cancelled Chanel exhibit - no Costume Institute exhibit would mean hosting a lavish party to help fund it seem superfluous.

In 2002, the Gala was cancelled following the events of 9/11 and in 2020 the Coronavirus pandemic forced fashion's greats to hang up the designer labels.

A tribute to Gianni Versace

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 1997 Met Gala was able to bring together the biggest names in fashion and showbusiness to pay tribute to the late Gianni Versace.

It was a poignant event held shortly after his tragic assassination, and the likes of Madonna and Elton John were on hand to support his sister, Donatella Versace.

It didn't always take place on the 'First Monday in May'

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2001's Met Gala theme honoured one of America's most fashionable political figures of all time, former First Lady Jackie Kennedy.

Renee Zellweger, Demi Moore and Jacqueline Kennedy's daughter, Caroline, were among the attendees, but what really made 2001 special was it started the trend of the Met Gala always taking place on the same date - the now famous 'First Monday in May.'

How one model changed the game

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anna Wintour has famously always loved the idea of celebrities following the theme closely. And it has been reported that she has the power to veto what guests are planning to wear.

This insistence on sticking to the theme became more prevalent after Anna was reportedly impressed with model Amber Valletta's appearance in 2004.

For the theme, Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century, Amber proved that one could really master the theme, turning up with her own 18th-century pouf hairstyle and a John Galliano ruffled skirt.

It is reported in Vogue (and they'd be the authority on this!) that stricter rules on dress codes were sent in the years following 2004.

Remembering one of the Gala's most fashion-forward themes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fashion fans still regard 2006’s theme as one of the most fashion-forward and memorable, with the late Lee ‘Alexander’ McQueen and Sarah Jessica Parker nailing 'AngloMania' in matching tartan.

Anna shares some behind-the-scenes secrets

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2016, fashion fans got a rare treat as Anna Wintour and Andrew Bolton, the curator of the Costume Institute, offered a sneak peek behind the scenes in documentary film, The First Monday in May.

The film follows the creation of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's most attended fashion exhibit in history, 2015's China: Through the Looking Glass, and the subsequent gala to support it.

From the archives: Cher's history-making dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cher might famously have sung about turning back time, but, honestly, she was perhaps more skilled at looking forward in time and predicting trends.

‘Naked’ dresses are something many women have in their arsenal – a daring, classy and empowering style. But while the style is ubiquitous on red carpets now, Cher was one of the first to do it for the 1974 Met Gala, wearing a Bob Mackie reaction that is one of the all-time great fashion moments.

In 2010, a new tradition started

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While the antics of the Met Gala are kept secret - with Anna Wintour reportedly insisting on no selfies or phones at the event - in 2010, there were rumours of a new surprise Lady Gaga initiated which has become an annual tradition.

Gaga surprised guests to a post-dinner performance in 2010, and since then, Katy Perry, Rihanna, and Madonna have followed suit.

In fact, it was reported that the Queen of Pop descended the Great Hall steps accompanied by chanting monks and delivering her classic track, Like a Prayer.

Lady Gaga makes an epic entrance

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Just when the Met Gala felt like it couldn’t get more glamorous, for 2019’s theme of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Lady Gaga put on a whole show, including several costume changes on the red carpet.

It proved that, despite having a strict grasp on what goes on there, Anna Wintour was open to adding drama to the affair.

Gaga's appearance included coming out in a Brandon Maxwell pink gown with a 25-foot train and stripping down to a crystal bra and pants, all while fluttering a set of glittery, oversized lashes.

Blake Lively's defining dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The power of the Met Gala is that it can take a celebrity and turn them into an icon.

Blake Lively was already well-known for starring in the likes of Gossip Girl, but one could argue it was her headline-stealing appearance at the Met Gala that solidified her position as a style icon.

The It Ends With Us star interpreted 2022’s Gilded Glamour theme with a transformative gown by Atelier Versace, inspired by New York City.

Halfway up the staircase, she untied a bow at the back of her dress to reveal a cascading copper and blue skirt, part inspired by the Statue of Liberty.

Rihanna: Queen of the Met?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Met Gala each year is only as good as the celebrities it attracts - and this is perhaps one of Anna Wintour's overlooked skills. She knows to invite people who can transform the red carpet and elevate it to their own stage.

Rihanna is often one of the most anticipated guests. Wonder why? Just look at her 2015 appearance in the radiant Guo Pei golden dress with the elaborate train or her studded Pope-inspired ensemble for 2018's Heavenly Bodies theme. Fashion met theatre and art.

The Met Gala continues to surprise

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How does the Met Gala continue to stay relevant and surprising - even when trends change and the opulence of wealth seemingly clashes with the political mood of the generation?

2023's theme honouring Karl Lagerfeld is just one example of how. Surprising everyone, a touch of pop-art and playfulness prowled up the red carpet as rapper Doja Cat and actor Jared Leto swapped high fashion for campy feline looks in honour of the designer's cat, Choupette.

It was just one example of how no one can predict what will come down the red carpet, and why the gala continues to fascinate.

Despite conflicting rumours, Anna has only 'banned' one person

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's been plenty of speculation that Anna Wintour has iced out individuals for breaking the rules or speaking unfavourably in the past, however, the icon has only ever confirmed there's one individual she wouldn't invite, and it was Donald Trump.

She told James Corden the former (and future) President wouldn't get an invite during a 2017 interview.

However, this might be a recent thing based on his pivot to politics, because Donald and first wife Ivanka Trump attended several galas in the 90s, and Donald and Melania Trump have attended the Met Gala in 2008 and 2010.

The first post-Covid Gala

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If anyone ever doubted Anna Wintour's relevancy, she understood how to keep the Met Gala fresh and accessible in 2021.

With the demand for the Met Gala at an all-time high with social media fans desperate to see the looks, in 2021 - which had the theme of In America: A Lexicon of Fashion - the red carpet was live-streamed by Vogue for the first time.

Suddenly, this former fundraiser for New York's social elite was being broadcast and discussed by people across the globe.

Millions have been raised for the Costume Institute

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While some might scoff at the excess of the gala - with tickets thought to cost around $35,000, and a table for 10 around $250,000 - the invite-only fundraiser has been an unmitigated success since Anna transformed it.

Since 1995, the Gala has raised an estimated $145 million for the Costume Institute - and that figure will only continue to grow.