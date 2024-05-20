Sienna Miller's pink lipstick is a brilliant take on berry tones for summer

Pink lipstick and sunnier weather go hand in hand. Though we take a “no rules” approach to makeup here at woman&home, the warmer months often see us reaching for the brighter and more colourful makeup products in our collection.

And while celebrities attend more red carpet events than we do, that doesn’t mean we don’t see a shift in their makeup looks, too – and Sienna Miller’s latest look is a great example of bold pink lipstick for summer. Following the Met Gala, this year’s Cannes Film Festival is well underway, bringing with it a slew of show-stopping hair and makeup looks.

(Image credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Case in point: Stepping out on the red carpet for the premiere of Horizon: An American Saga, Sienna paired her signature ultra-undone beachy waves with fresh, dewy skin, low-key eye makeup and a statement pink-red lip – the focal point of her look. The raspberry shade would make a great statement year-round, playing into berry tones that are popular in winter as well as the summer brights vibe.

How to recreate Sienna's berry lip look

Sienna’s go-to makeup artist Wendy Rowe shared a behind-the-scenes snap of the look, though didn’t reveal the exact lipstick shade worn by the star for the red carpet.

To us, it looks as though it could be a combination of two shades, such as Charlotte Tilbury's The Queen and Red Carpet Red, for example. To that end, we’ve pulled together a few similar shades below should you wish to recreate this look for yourself (it is perfect for any summer outings after all…).

A post shared by Wendy Rowe (@wendyrowe) A photo posted by on

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in The Queen RRP: £28 Charlotte Tilbury's Matte Revolution Lipsticks are a best seller and a mainstay of makeup bags everywhere. A slightly brighter hot pink shade, the shade "The Queen" was actually named after the late Queen Elizabeth II. NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment in Under My Thumb RRP: £26 One of the best long lasting lipsticks, NARS Powermatte Pigments are the perfect choice if you need your lip colour to last through a long day or evening that features eating and/or drinking. The shade Under My Thumb is that perfect bold, rich pink. Revlon ColorStay Satin Ink Lipstick in On A Mission RRP: £9.99 For a more affordable liquid lipstick, Revlon has you covered with its range of pigment-rich ColorStay Satin Ink Lipsticks that promise long-lasting wear. With a rich formula, the shade On A Mission ticks that bold, pinky-red box, too.

Once you've chosen your pink-red lipstick shade, the next step is ensuring you have the necessary prep in place for a flawless finish. Below are some need-to-know steps for perfectly applied lipstick, every single time.

Try a lip scrub : As with painting a picture and mastering how to apply foundation, one of the secrets to success is all in the prep. To that end, a gentle lip scrub can help to buff away any flakes to create a smoother surface for your lipstick.

: As with painting a picture and mastering how to apply foundation, one of the secrets to success is all in the prep. To that end, a gentle lip scrub can help to buff away any flakes to create a smoother surface for your lipstick. Apply a little lip balm or primer: A small amount of lip balm or a dedicated lipstick primer, like MAC Prep + Prime Lip, ensures your lips aren't super dry before applying colour and, in the case of a primer, can help to reduce feathering, too.

A small amount of lip balm or a dedicated lipstick primer, like MAC Prep + Prime Lip, ensures your lips aren't super dry before applying colour and, in the case of a primer, can help to reduce feathering, too. Outline with lip pencil: Lining your lips makes the application process a little easier as well as creating a more flawless edge to your pout.

Lining your lips makes the application process a little easier as well as creating a more flawless edge to your pout. Carry your lipstick with you: While good longevity means you won't feel the need to keep checking your lipstick regularly through the day or evening, keeping it in your bag gives you peace of mind in the event that you do want to top up your colour.